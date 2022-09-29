Read full article on original website
Related
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Chef and TV show host Guy Fieri opening Council Bluffs restaurant
Those visiting Council Bluffs' Harrah's Hotel and Casino and outdoor concert venue Stir Cove will soon have a one-way ticket to Flavortown once Guy Fieri's new restaurant opens there next spring.
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food halls and food trucks where there's something for everyone
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There’s no way to please everyone. Whether you’re going out with your family, a group of friends, or coworkers for lunch, finding a location that meets everyone’s needs and desires is darn near impossible. Is the restaurant kid-friendly? Does it have vegan options? And what do you do when one buddy is craving a cheeseburger and another is watching their figure?
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion
LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit
OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
WOWT
Junkstock starts its two-weekend, 11th Harvest Edition festival
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, Junkstock has grown from a 29-vendor event held on a dairy farm to one of the largest and best in the country, now featuring more than 250 vendors. Friday is the start of Junkstock’s Harvest Edition weekend. A line of cars around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
omahamagazine.com
Home Team Auto Sales: FACES of Omaha 2022
Selling a pre-owned vehicle goes deeper than the transaction for the team at Home Team Auto Sales. “It’s about setting people up for success through their transportation,” said Candice Price, co-owner. Now in their fifth year of business, Price and co-owner Ron Devers offer a wide variety...
KETV.com
'She made everybody feel like family': Coworkers remember woman killed in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Friends and co-workers mourn the loss of a young mother killed in her home last week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Richard Cole forced his way into 29-year-old Kirsten Tabor's home. They say there was a fight, Cole shot Tabor, then himself. They both...
omahamagazine.com
The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland
202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
WOWT
‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Furever Animal Shelter has received a constant increase of stray animals in the past month. They picked up 16 last week and only four of those animals have been claimed. Martha Bang, the shelter’s president, tells us this is unusual and a bad sign. “If...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Genna Roark – Stretch Zone Omaha
Meet Genna Roark, the assistant general manager at Stretch Zone Omaha (www.stretchzone.com/locations/legacy). Tell us a little about your business. – We provide a service called practitioner-assisted stretching using our patented belting system that helps isolate each muscle for a deeper pin-pointed stretch. We help with flexibility, improved range of motion, less stiffness and tightness, and overall athletic performance.
Wichita Eagle
Hotel manager being treated for depression gets fired for it, feds say. Owners are sued
A hotel in Nebraska is being sued after firing a manager who sought treatment for depression, feds say. The hotel in Omaha hired the general manager – who had already been diagnosed with depression – in the summer of 2019, prosecutors for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a lawsuit filed on Sept. 27 in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska.
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
KETV.com
'He was so loved': Family, friends remember man killed in Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A single car crash leaves six people dead in Lincoln. It happened early Sunday morning near 56th and Randolph streets. Officers say the car slammed into a tree and five men all died at the scene. One woman was taken to the hospital, where she later...
strictly-business.com
Tiffany Quicke – Tobacco Free Lancaster County
Meet Tiffany Quicke, the president for the Tobacco Free Lancaster County coalition (www.tobaccofreelancastercounty.org). Tell us a little about your business. – The Tobacco Free Lancaster County coalition works collaboratively with many different community partners to help educate the members of Lancaster County on issues related to tobacco and e-cigarette use and exposure. Members of our coalition attend health fairs, community events, and work closely with the school systems in the area. We have four main goals we strive to achieve: influence tobacco related prevention activities, improve community health by education, advocate for policies that reduce tobacco and e-cigarette exposure and engage businesses, agencies, and individuals in prevention activities.
Comments / 0