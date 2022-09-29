ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

sgfcitizen.org

SGF Sunday: Unusual local house flippers, a Pokin greatest hit

It’s Sunday, readers, and boy do I have things for you to read today. First up, our latest in-depth article also happens to be our most-read for the week. I love it when that happens! Reporter Jackie Rehwald told the tale of a house-flipping project in Grant Beach that’s getting unlikely buyers into Springfield homes.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam

Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
RIDGEDALE, MO
KYTV

Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is appearing at the new Bass Pro Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Branson for the weekend of September 30 through October 2. The sold-out show was a hit for many who attended on September 30. However, many others were unable to even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and a parking pass. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people in line for the shuttle.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist killed in Newton Co., AR

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — A motorcyclist was killed after he drove into a vehicle towing a trailer. Clifton Caughron, 71, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was riding his 2011 Harley Davidson north on State Highway 7 near the intersection of Newton County Road 3050 around 3:23 p.m. on Oct. 2. A vehicle pulling a trailer was traveling […]
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
freeweekly.com

Music In The Mountains: Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival back and even bigger

Many moons ago, at a party in Rogers, the Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival was unknowingly conceived. “Our first event was a private party,” explains Jon Walker of Deadhead Productions. “We had about 200 people come out. The second year was the same way but double the number of people. By the third one, we’re like, ‘Oh, shoot, maybe we should take this thing public.’”
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
CJ Coombs

Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks

James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
BRANSON, MO
nixa.com

Remembering K9 Jannie

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired K9 Jannie. Jannie passed away on September 11, 2022 surrounded by those that loved her most. K9 Jannie will be laid to rest at Rivermonte Pet Cemetery in Springfield. As we mourn her passing, we want to thank...
NIXA, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson West motel rebrands after 30 years

A Branson West motel is celebrating 30 years in business with a new name and rebranding. The family-owned and operated Shady Acre Motel turns 30 this year, and the property will be rebranded as Shady Acre Inn & Suites. The business will be hosting a ribbon cutting and Octoberfest open house with Table Rock Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Oct. 20, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at its location at 8722 East State Hwy 76 in Branson West. The property will have a new look with a fresh coat of paint and a new sign.
BRANSON WEST, MO
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Eureka Springs 2022

Tucked away in the Ozark Mountains in northwest Arkansas, Eureka Springs is a haven for history and nature buffs, outdoor lovers, and artists. Steeped in history, culture, and art, the city is emerging as one of the top travel destinations in Arkansas. As you wander the winding mountainside streets downtown,...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Jason’s 10-Year Plan for Branson which in no way involves Garth Brooks

The Branson Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau recently held a major event at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater to announce their 10 year plan for the city of Branson. It’s a well-thought out plan, even if you don’t agree with all of their conclusions. I can...
BRANSON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States

National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
CHANUTE, KS
KOLR10 News

Man charged with Halloween DWI murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested this morning as the result of an investigation into a hit-and-run murder that happened during Halloween a year ago. Donald R. Pierce, Jr., 49, of Rogersville, was charged on Sept. 30 of 2022 in connection to a murder on Halloween of 2021. A warrant was put out for […]
ROGERSVILLE, MO

