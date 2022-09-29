Read full article on original website
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
sgfcitizen.org
SGF Sunday: Unusual local house flippers, a Pokin greatest hit
It’s Sunday, readers, and boy do I have things for you to read today. First up, our latest in-depth article also happens to be our most-read for the week. I love it when that happens! Reporter Jackie Rehwald told the tale of a house-flipping project in Grant Beach that’s getting unlikely buyers into Springfield homes.
ksmu.org
‘My life is this. I love what I do’— Branson entertainer Terry Wayne Sanders reflects on life, death and comedy
Terry Wayne Sanders defines himself as a Branson entertainer. September 2022 marks his 43rd season at Silver Dollar City. He also juggles seven other jobs as a year-round working actor and comedian. Branson entertainer Terry Wayne Sanders has been working the crowds at Silver Dollar City for 43 seasons. At...
Traffic disrupts many attending Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge
BRANSON, Mo.- Night one of the Garth Brooks concerts brought a headache for many fans, as they waited hours in traffic. Fans say they were at a stand-still from Ridgedale, all the way to Hollister on Highway 86. Headlights shine on Highway 86 as state troopers direct traffic. Getting out to the arena most had […]
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
KYTV
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is appearing at the new Bass Pro Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Branson for the weekend of September 30 through October 2. The sold-out show was a hit for many who attended on September 30. However, many others were unable to even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and a parking pass. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people in line for the shuttle.
Motorcyclist killed in Newton Co., AR
NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — A motorcyclist was killed after he drove into a vehicle towing a trailer. Clifton Caughron, 71, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was riding his 2011 Harley Davidson north on State Highway 7 near the intersection of Newton County Road 3050 around 3:23 p.m. on Oct. 2. A vehicle pulling a trailer was traveling […]
freeweekly.com
Music In The Mountains: Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival back and even bigger
Many moons ago, at a party in Rogers, the Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival was unknowingly conceived. “Our first event was a private party,” explains Jon Walker of Deadhead Productions. “We had about 200 people come out. The second year was the same way but double the number of people. By the third one, we’re like, ‘Oh, shoot, maybe we should take this thing public.’”
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for the owner of this Dachshund/Lab mix puppy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is an unusual mix of breeds. Shee has the shorts legs and long body of a Dachshund, but the face of a Labrador. She was found with a clue that she does have an owner somewhere.
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
KYTV
Sister Act: Siblings aim to turn abandoned Springfield landmark into restaurant, retail space
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Would you be willing to go into business with one of your siblings and take up all those financial and planning headaches with someone who knows everything there is to know about you...and picks on you for it?. Well, that’s exactly what’s happening in a project...
nixa.com
Remembering K9 Jannie
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired K9 Jannie. Jannie passed away on September 11, 2022 surrounded by those that loved her most. K9 Jannie will be laid to rest at Rivermonte Pet Cemetery in Springfield. As we mourn her passing, we want to thank...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson West motel rebrands after 30 years
A Branson West motel is celebrating 30 years in business with a new name and rebranding. The family-owned and operated Shady Acre Motel turns 30 this year, and the property will be rebranded as Shady Acre Inn & Suites. The business will be hosting a ribbon cutting and Octoberfest open house with Table Rock Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Oct. 20, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at its location at 8722 East State Hwy 76 in Branson West. The property will have a new look with a fresh coat of paint and a new sign.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Eureka Springs 2022
Tucked away in the Ozark Mountains in northwest Arkansas, Eureka Springs is a haven for history and nature buffs, outdoor lovers, and artists. Steeped in history, culture, and art, the city is emerging as one of the top travel destinations in Arkansas. As you wander the winding mountainside streets downtown,...
Family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
Two Missouri restaurants named ‘hidden gems’ by TripAdvisor
The world's largest travel guidance platform announced the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Jason’s 10-Year Plan for Branson which in no way involves Garth Brooks
The Branson Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau recently held a major event at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater to announce their 10 year plan for the city of Branson. It’s a well-thought out plan, even if you don’t agree with all of their conclusions. I can...
koamnewsnow.com
National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States
National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
pethelpful.com
Missouri Rescue Organization Finds Unexpected Abandonded Puppies in Heartbreaking Clip
TikTok user @rescueone_sgf, an animal rescue and medical facility from Springfield, Missouri, was on a mission to rescue three abandoned adult huskies. But during the rescue mission, this organization found a very heartbreaking surprise. Rescuers went to the house where the abandoned Huskies were and once they opened the front...
Man charged with Halloween DWI murder
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested this morning as the result of an investigation into a hit-and-run murder that happened during Halloween a year ago. Donald R. Pierce, Jr., 49, of Rogersville, was charged on Sept. 30 of 2022 in connection to a murder on Halloween of 2021. A warrant was put out for […]
