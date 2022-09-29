ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

nebraskaexaminer.com

Shipping container houses traveling 'Say It Loud' Nebraska exhibit

OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that's traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
OMAHA, NE
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you're looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you're sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
OMAHA, NE
mystar106.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska's first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple's Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it's nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. "The road, it's anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL
Nebraska Examiner

Unique Sandhills winery amid 'ocean of grass' plans expansion

LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description "remote" works, too. One of Nenzel's main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid 'ocean of grass' plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NENZEL, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash

The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida. 6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80. 6...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Husker offensive lineman to run for Lincoln mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new mayoral candidate has entered the ring in Lincoln, with a former Nebraska football player expected to make a formal announcement this week. Stan Parker will host a press conference on Wednesday announcing that he is running for mayor against incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird. Parker will be joined by his former coach, Tom Osborne.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando

Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. "We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane," said Schunk.
ORLANDO, FL
News Channel Nebraska

Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn't immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Casey's robbed by masked man

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a gas station Sunday. Omaha Police were called to a robbery at the Casey's gas station at 2223 S 24th St. around 8:15 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, they spoke with the store clerk who...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. "Lincoln's transit system connects...
LINCOLN, NE
94.3 Lite FM

The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted

The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
OMAHA, NE

