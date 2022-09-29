Read full article on original website
17 concerts to see this week, including Pavement, Fontaines D.C., Cate Le Bon, Resistance Revival Chorus and more
Siblings and soundscapers alike fill the regional concert scene this week. Happy October! Get the month started with a show for every day of the week – or, at the very least, catch one show this week, since the options are terrific. Here are 17 concerts to see in the next seven days, all around Philly; for tickets and more information on them, head to the XPN Concerts and Events page.
The ever-charismatic King Princess reigns supreme at The Fillmore
The indie rock star showcased the new Hold On Baby in a mangnetic performance. King Princess has the ability to flirt with an audience member and the whole room all at once. With their undeniable virility, and proclaimed sapphic bottom energy, King Princess performed their recently released album Hold On Baby Friday night. The album was painted all the way to the corners of King Princess’ set with older singles sprinkled in the crowd at The Fillmore knew every word to.
Friend remembers Sacheen Littlefeather's 'bravery,' representation of Native Americans in films
Activist Sacheen Littlefeather famously turned down Marlon Brando's Best Actor Academy Award in 1973 for "The Godfather," for the portrayal of Native Americans in films.
Lost in the moment with Carly Rae Jepsen at The Met Philly
The Canadian pop songstress and her band came out and gave us their all at The Met: hit after hit, sing-a-long after sing-a-long. One day scholars and critics will crack why and how Carly Rae Jepsen captured the hearts and minds of so many 25- to 50-year-olds in the 20-teens. Is it her relatable lyrics about realizing that some people aren’t just worth your time? Is it her songs admitting that it’s okay to have a spur of the moment romp wherein both parties know this is just for funsies? Or is her music just so catchy and her personality so winning that no one can help but like Jepsen? I will leave the answer to the ages. All I know is, The Met was filled last night with thousands of adults practically dressed for the autumn weather in hoodies and flannel – with fans more glammed up the closer you got to the front – all enjoying the Canadian songstress’s catalog in a very wholesome way.
