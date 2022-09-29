The Canadian pop songstress and her band came out and gave us their all at The Met: hit after hit, sing-a-long after sing-a-long. One day scholars and critics will crack why and how Carly Rae Jepsen captured the hearts and minds of so many 25- to 50-year-olds in the 20-teens. Is it her relatable lyrics about realizing that some people aren’t just worth your time? Is it her songs admitting that it’s okay to have a spur of the moment romp wherein both parties know this is just for funsies? Or is her music just so catchy and her personality so winning that no one can help but like Jepsen? I will leave the answer to the ages. All I know is, The Met was filled last night with thousands of adults practically dressed for the autumn weather in hoodies and flannel – with fans more glammed up the closer you got to the front – all enjoying the Canadian songstress’s catalog in a very wholesome way.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO