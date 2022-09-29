Read full article on original website
2 firefighters, 1 pedestrian hurt in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in the early morning. At approximately 3:10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a person hit by a car on I-240 and Kerr Avenue. One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
actionnews5.com
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
localmemphis.com
Children's author promotes positivity in new book called 'One Day The Sun Will Shine.'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here in Memphis - Shelby County, one local children’s book author is working to improve child literacy one book at a time while using realistic life scenarios. We spoke with children’s author Geno Brownlee, also known as 901_Nazcar, about his ‘why’ behind it all.
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
MFD firefighter under investigation for allegedly making racist Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a social media post made by one of its firefighters. The Facebook post appeared to be racially motivated and was written by Steven W. Chillis. On Monday, MFD confirmed Chillis has been an employee since March 2020 and said...
MPD finds man dead in a yard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
localmemphis.com
New after-school trade program coming to Memphis
"Keys To Life" aims to introduce manual skills to 10th through 12th graders. The program is set to start the second week in November.
Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
localmemphis.com
Honorees break ground on new Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame as 11th class is inducted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) held a groundbreaking and induction ceremony Friday on the site of the future facility in Marks, Mississippi. Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand for their induction into the 11th class of...
Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Eliza Fletcher died due to a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force injury to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained Thursday. Her manner of death was judged as a homicide by a forensic pathologist with the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. The report was […]
actionnews5.com
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the lone suspect in the disappearance and murder of an Ole Miss student is speaking out. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found.
Families displaced after East Memphis condo fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large fire ripped through multiple condos in East Memphis, displacing several families. Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Whispering Oaks condominiums on the 1700 block of Kirby Sunday. “I just heard a big boom, and I got up from my chair and went out to the sliding glass […]
localmemphis.com
Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
actionnews5.com
2 firefighters injured after blaze at Memphis condominiums
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums caught on fire Sunday leaving two firefighters injured. Memphis Fire Department says the four condominiums took up two buildings. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. Luckily, no civilians were injured.
New Memphis school forced to close after lacking community funding| Students rave about its wholistic learning approach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After only being open for a little over a month, Individualized Intellect Institute (I3), which focused on implementing a new approach to learning, was forced to shut its doors. School officials said the reason for the sudden close was a lack of sustainable resources. I3 was...
actionnews5.com
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Orange Mound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after they were fatally struck by a vehicle in Orange Mound early Friday morning. Memphis Police Department says the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue. The victim died on the scene. According to MPD, the driver...
localmemphis.com
'I just want to see some water on a long vacation': Shelby Co. man wins $200,000 lottery prize
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Shelby County man is $200,000 richer thanks to an instant lottery ticket he bought in Cordova. According to the Tennessee Lottery, JaQuon S. went to Nashville with several members of his family to redeem his prize from a Win Win Win instant ticket. (Winners of prizes over $199,999 must claim their prize in Nashville.)
15-year-old charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder after a string of shootings in Midtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said the charges stem from two shootings on North Belvedere Boulevard and one shooting on Angelus Street. Along with...
Shooting in North Memphis leaves one dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in North Memphis early Thursday. Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of Bryan Street where they found one man dead at the scene. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Expert says fatal TDOT crash could’ve been avoided
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re working to learn more after a deadly crash on I-55 claimed the life of a TDOT employee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says that a worker was killed after being hit by a car while they inspected a bridge Friday. The crash left the highway shut down for hours. Jeania Daugherty […]
