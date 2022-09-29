ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
WREG

MPD finds man dead in a yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
WJHL

Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Eliza Fletcher died due to a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force injury to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained Thursday. Her manner of death was judged as a homicide by a forensic pathologist with the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. The report was […]
WREG

Families displaced after East Memphis condo fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large fire ripped through multiple condos in East Memphis, displacing several families. Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Whispering Oaks condominiums on the 1700 block of Kirby Sunday. “I just heard a big boom, and I got up from my chair and went out to the sliding glass […]
localmemphis.com

Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
actionnews5.com

2 firefighters injured after blaze at Memphis condominiums

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums caught on fire Sunday leaving two firefighters injured. Memphis Fire Department says the four condominiums took up two buildings. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. Luckily, no civilians were injured.
actionnews5.com

1 dead after pedestrian crash in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after they were fatally struck by a vehicle in Orange Mound early Friday morning. Memphis Police Department says the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue. The victim died on the scene. According to MPD, the driver...
WREG

Shooting in North Memphis leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in North Memphis early Thursday. Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of Bryan Street where they found one man dead at the scene. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
WREG

Expert says fatal TDOT crash could’ve been avoided

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re working to learn more after a deadly crash on I-55 claimed the life of a TDOT employee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says that a worker was killed after being hit by a car while they inspected a bridge Friday. The crash left the highway shut down for hours. Jeania Daugherty […]
