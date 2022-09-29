Read full article on original website
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
Home Team Auto Sales: FACES of Omaha 2022
Selling a pre-owned vehicle goes deeper than the transaction for the team at Home Team Auto Sales. “It’s about setting people up for success through their transportation,” said Candice Price, co-owner. Now in their fifth year of business, Price and co-owner Ron Devers offer a wide variety...
Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion
LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit
OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
Cass County Restaurant is a Finalist for 2022 Best Breaded Pork Loin
(Des Moines) The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) is kicking off National Pork Month by revealing the five Iowa restaurants vying for this year’s top award. According to the press release from the IPPA, this contest has been drawing the attention of connoisseurs near and far. The Mainstreet Bar...
Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food halls and food trucks where there's something for everyone
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There’s no way to please everyone. Whether you’re going out with your family, a group of friends, or coworkers for lunch, finding a location that meets everyone’s needs and desires is darn near impossible. Is the restaurant kid-friendly? Does it have vegan options? And what do you do when one buddy is craving a cheeseburger and another is watching their figure?
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
Former Husker offensive lineman to run for Lincoln mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new mayoral candidate has entered the ring in Lincoln, with a former Nebraska football player expected to make a formal announcement this week. Stan Parker will host a press conference on Wednesday announcing that he is running for mayor against incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird. Parker will be joined by his former coach, Tom Osborne.
BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida. 6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80. 6...
Genna Roark – Stretch Zone Omaha
Meet Genna Roark, the assistant general manager at Stretch Zone Omaha (www.stretchzone.com/locations/legacy). Tell us a little about your business. – We provide a service called practitioner-assisted stretching using our patented belting system that helps isolate each muscle for a deeper pin-pointed stretch. We help with flexibility, improved range of motion, less stiffness and tightness, and overall athletic performance.
Bill Busch shares incredible moment with family following first win as Nebraska's interim DC
Bill Busch had his debut as interim DC at Nebraska against Indiana on Saturday. Nebraska beat Indiana 35-21 at home. Busch’s defense was able to force 1 turnover in the win. Nebraska also held Indiana to 290 total yards of offense, with 223 through the air and 67 on the ground.
Chef and TV show host Guy Fieri opening Council Bluffs restaurant
Those visiting Council Bluffs' Harrah's Hotel and Casino and outdoor concert venue Stir Cove will soon have a one-way ticket to Flavortown once Guy Fieri's new restaurant opens there next spring.
College Football World Shocked By Wild Nebraska News
Few college football programs, if any, have had lower lows than Nebraska this season. The Huskers started off the year 1-3, with head coach Scott Frost getting fired. Nebraska was then blown out at home by Oklahoma in the first game of the interim coach Mickey Joseph era. Saturday night,...
Report: Former Nebraska center Mark Pelini — nephew of Bo — dies in car crash
LINCOLN — Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini — nephew of former Husker coach Bo Pelini — died Sunday night as a result of a car accident in Indiana, according to a report. ABC 57 reported the news. Pelini, 31, was driving a 2017 white Ford SUV....
The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland
202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
Construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington are booming
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It seems like everywhere you look in Northwest Omaha and Bennington, something new is going up. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. City planners say construction in that part of town is taking off. From new houses and apartments to new commercial buildings, construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington is booming.
Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
Omaha to Lose its Only Protected Bike Lane
Omaha bike advocates are rallying to protest the removal of the city’s only protected bike lane, which the city plans to eliminate after the end of its pilot program despite support for the project from the City Council. As Jessica Wade reports for the Omaha World Herald, the protests were planned after Mayor Jean Stothert announced the decision not to extend the program.
