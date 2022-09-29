ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Ohio State piles on Rutgers with fake punt that nearly causes benches clearing brawl

The Ohio State Buckeyes ran a fake punt against Rutgers while up 39 points, and the benches nearly cleared on a hit out of bounds after the play. The Ohio State Buckeyes faced off against another Big 10 foe this season, this time eing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. While Rutgers’ defense ranked among the best in the nation through the first few weeks of the season, they have not played an offense as dominant as Ohio State’s.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Listen to Steelers stadium erupt when fans realize Kenny Pickett is coming into the game (Video)

Acrisure Stadium erupted when the Steelers replaced Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett against the New York Jets. Trubisky had yet to prove himself through 3.5 games of football, and Mike Tomlin gave him every opportunity to do just that. Even a half of unpredictable football against the Jets left some doubt in the minds of Steelers fans as to whether or not Pickett would receive playing time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 4

Nothing weighs down teams quite like subpar NFL quarterbacks. In Week 4, even winning performances were not good enough to spare these QBs from criticism. In the NFL, you’re only as good as your last outing. It doesn’t matter if you were once good. You’ve gotta be good now to justify a starting place in the NFL.
FanSided

Dillon Gabriel injured on horrible late hit from TCU defender: College football media reacts

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was injured on a hit by TCU defender Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel was removed from the game shortly thereafter. Gabriel and the Sooners were off to a rough start against TCU, as they faced a 34-10 deficit in the first half. However, matters got much worse for Oklahoma and Brent Venables just short of halftime, as Gabriel slid after picking up a first down.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Obvious reason proves Eagles might be overrated despite undefeated start

The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, but does that also make them the biggest Super Bowl threat?. The Eagles remain perfect. Four wins. Zero losses. They are the only team in the NFL without a smudge on their resume. It hasn’t always been pretty. In Week 1, the Eagles gave up an early lead to the Lions before quickly bouncing back—but not without giving up garbage points in the fourth quarter to narrow the score.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 Broncos that must step up after Javonte Williams injury

Young Broncos star running back Javonte Williams will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL and Denver needs these players to step up now. Losing to the Raiders to give Las Vegas its first win of the 2022 season and of Josh McDaniels’ stint with the silver and black was not what the Denver Broncos wanted to see happen on Sunday. But now things have gotten worse as it pertains to running back Javonte Williams.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

FanSided

