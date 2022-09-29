Read full article on original website
Another Texas A&M loss exposes snake oil salesman Jimbo Fisher: Best memes and tweets
Texas A&M football fans must come to terms with the possibility that Jimbo Fisher may be starting to lose his grip. Another Saturday, another tough loss for Jimbo Fisher and his overrated Texas A&M Aggies. Things are not going well in College Station for the football program or its highly...
Ohio State piles on Rutgers with fake punt that nearly causes benches clearing brawl
The Ohio State Buckeyes ran a fake punt against Rutgers while up 39 points, and the benches nearly cleared on a hit out of bounds after the play. The Ohio State Buckeyes faced off against another Big 10 foe this season, this time eing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. While Rutgers’ defense ranked among the best in the nation through the first few weeks of the season, they have not played an offense as dominant as Ohio State’s.
Listen to Steelers stadium erupt when fans realize Kenny Pickett is coming into the game (Video)
Acrisure Stadium erupted when the Steelers replaced Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett against the New York Jets. Trubisky had yet to prove himself through 3.5 games of football, and Mike Tomlin gave him every opportunity to do just that. Even a half of unpredictable football against the Jets left some doubt in the minds of Steelers fans as to whether or not Pickett would receive playing time.
Here’s why everyone is freaking out about Patrick Mahomes on Twitter
For casual viewers who want to know why people tweet about Patrick Mahomes on the day of Kansas City Chiefs games, here is why. The 2022 NFL season has begun, which means that weekends will be dominated with football games. It is the opportunity to watch some of the top athletes in the game compete for glory.
3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 4
Nothing weighs down teams quite like subpar NFL quarterbacks. In Week 4, even winning performances were not good enough to spare these QBs from criticism. In the NFL, you’re only as good as your last outing. It doesn’t matter if you were once good. You’ve gotta be good now to justify a starting place in the NFL.
Wisconsin football shockingly fires Paul Chryst in most disrespectful way
Wisconsin football made the decision to shock the college football world by firing head coach Paul Chryst in the middle of a dramatic Packers game. Nebraska firing Scott Frost? It was a long time coming. ASU dumping Herm Edwards? It was inevitable. But Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst? Now that one was a surprise.
Toasty Buns: 5 college football coaches who will follow Paul Chryst, Karl Dorrell
With Paul Chryst and Karl Dorrell out, the seats are heating up for five college football coaches. While Karl Dorrell was a dead man walking at Colorado, nobody saw the Paul Chryst canning in Wisconsin coming after Week 5 of the 2022 college football season. Dorrell and Chryst now join...
Dillon Gabriel injured on horrible late hit from TCU defender: College football media reacts
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was injured on a hit by TCU defender Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel was removed from the game shortly thereafter. Gabriel and the Sooners were off to a rough start against TCU, as they faced a 34-10 deficit in the first half. However, matters got much worse for Oklahoma and Brent Venables just short of halftime, as Gabriel slid after picking up a first down.
Commanders vs Titans Pick, Prediction and Special Promo (Back Under Trend at HUGE Value)
The Commanders find themselves as short home underdogs against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 after a three-game losing streak. To help jump-start Washington, BetMGM is giving Commanders fans a free $1,000 bet for the big matchup. Free $1,000 Bet at BetMGM. Don’t let Washington’s slow start get you down,...
Obvious reason proves Eagles might be overrated despite undefeated start
The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, but does that also make them the biggest Super Bowl threat?. The Eagles remain perfect. Four wins. Zero losses. They are the only team in the NFL without a smudge on their resume. It hasn’t always been pretty. In Week 1, the Eagles gave up an early lead to the Lions before quickly bouncing back—but not without giving up garbage points in the fourth quarter to narrow the score.
Paul Finebaum predicts when Auburn will part with Bryan Harsin
Paul Finebaum doesn’t expect Auburn football to keep head coach Bryan Harsin around much longer with games against Georgia and Ole Miss looming. When will Auburn fire Bryan Harsin? Paul Finebaum has a guess. The ESPN analyst and radio host. “If the end was near last week, the end...
3 Broncos that must step up after Javonte Williams injury
Young Broncos star running back Javonte Williams will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL and Denver needs these players to step up now. Losing to the Raiders to give Las Vegas its first win of the 2022 season and of Josh McDaniels’ stint with the silver and black was not what the Denver Broncos wanted to see happen on Sunday. But now things have gotten worse as it pertains to running back Javonte Williams.
Potential No. 1 2023 NBA Draft Pick Takes Shot at Other Top Prospect
France’s Victor Wembanyama shared his thoughts on Scoot Henderson ahead of their anticipated meeting on Tuesday.
