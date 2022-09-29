Read full article on original website
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
omahamagazine.com
The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland
202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
Chef and TV show host Guy Fieri opening Council Bluffs restaurant
Those visiting Council Bluffs' Harrah's Hotel and Casino and outdoor concert venue Stir Cove will soon have a one-way ticket to Flavortown once Guy Fieri's new restaurant opens there next spring.
doniphanherald.com
This 'North Omaha Cat Lady' has attracted 2.5 million followers on TikTok
Caerhl Irey can’t exactly explain how a jolly, plus-sized woman with gray hair, a grandma-type who goes by the name "North Omaha Cat Lady," has 2.5 million followers on TikTok. Her videos have 89 million "likes." “I’m sort of a buffet,” she suggests. That description is somehow...
omahamagazine.com
Home Team Auto Sales: FACES of Omaha 2022
Selling a pre-owned vehicle goes deeper than the transaction for the team at Home Team Auto Sales. “It’s about setting people up for success through their transportation,” said Candice Price, co-owner. Now in their fifth year of business, Price and co-owner Ron Devers offer a wide variety...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit
OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Genna Roark – Stretch Zone Omaha
Meet Genna Roark, the assistant general manager at Stretch Zone Omaha (www.stretchzone.com/locations/legacy). Tell us a little about your business. – We provide a service called practitioner-assisted stretching using our patented belting system that helps isolate each muscle for a deeper pin-pointed stretch. We help with flexibility, improved range of motion, less stiffness and tightness, and overall athletic performance.
strictly-business.com
Kelly Knudson – daVinci’s Restaurants
Meet Kelly Knudson, the president of daVinci’s Restaurants (davincis.com). Tell us a little about your business. – For 44 years, we have been a family owned and operated restaurant chain. Our first location was Pontillo’s in 1978; then we changed the name to daVinci’s as we expanded. We currently have five Lincoln locations delivering and serving pizza, pasta, hot hoagies, cheese steaks, and more.
3 News Now
Restaurant Hoppen: Omaha food halls and food trucks where there's something for everyone
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There’s no way to please everyone. Whether you’re going out with your family, a group of friends, or coworkers for lunch, finding a location that meets everyone’s needs and desires is darn near impossible. Is the restaurant kid-friendly? Does it have vegan options? And what do you do when one buddy is craving a cheeseburger and another is watching their figure?
KETV.com
'She made everybody feel like family': Coworkers remember woman killed in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Friends and co-workers mourn the loss of a young mother killed in her home last week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Richard Cole forced his way into 29-year-old Kirsten Tabor's home. They say there was a fight, Cole shot Tabor, then himself. They both...
Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion
LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
'That's who we depend on,': Omaha fish market braces for impact after Hurricane Ian devastates Florida
OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha restaurant is wondering if the impact of Hurricane Ian will reach the metro. Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market and Shucks Fish House survived the shutdown during the pandemic and supply chain issues that still put a strain on the industry. They said there's no chance...
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
KETV.com
'He was so loved': Family, friends remember man killed in Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A single car crash leaves six people dead in Lincoln. It happened early Sunday morning near 56th and Randolph streets. Officers say the car slammed into a tree and five men all died at the scene. One woman was taken to the hospital, where she later...
News Channel Nebraska
Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
WOWT
‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Furever Animal Shelter has received a constant increase of stray animals in the past month. They picked up 16 last week and only four of those animals have been claimed. Martha Bang, the shelter’s president, tells us this is unusual and a bad sign. “If...
News Channel Nebraska
Murray, Wisner natives named UNL homecoming royalty
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A pair of small-town Nebraskans claimed UNL homecoming honors at halftime of the Huskers' homecoming game against Indiana. Jacob Drake, of Murray, and Emily Hatterman, of Wisner, were named homecoming royalty. Drake is a political science major and the son of Curt and Debbie Drake. Hatterman, the daughter of David and Sara Hatterman, is studying agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
North Platte Telegraph
Report: Former Nebraska center Mark Pelini — nephew of Bo — dies in car crash
LINCOLN — Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini — nephew of former Husker coach Bo Pelini — died Sunday night as a result of a car accident in Indiana, according to a report. ABC 57 reported the news. Pelini, 31, was driving a 2017 white Ford SUV....
First-blush thoughts: Nebraska postgame
Final: Nebraska 35, Indiana 21. Miscues. Not being ready on the first play from scrimmage and having to call a timeout. Yikes. (After the game, IU quarterback Connor Bazelak said he checked to a new play and was trying to communicate that to the offensive line when the play clock ran down and IU called timeout.) Eleven penalties for 92 yards. (Nebraska had 12 for 111, setting a season high for most combined penalties in a Big Ten game game with 23.) The whole game, it never looked like IU was really all that crisp outside of its two touchdown drives.
