News Channel Nebraska
Murray, Wisner natives named UNL homecoming royalty
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A pair of small-town Nebraskans claimed UNL homecoming honors at halftime of the Huskers' homecoming game against Indiana. Jacob Drake, of Murray, and Emily Hatterman, of Wisner, were named homecoming royalty. Drake is a political science major and the son of Curt and Debbie Drake. Hatterman, the daughter of David and Sara Hatterman, is studying agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
wnax.com
University of Nebraska Regents Approve UNMC Innovation Hub
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Sept. 30 approved the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s plan to build an innovation hub on its new Saddle Creek campus in Omaha. The project will bring UNMC’s UNeMed and UNeTech branches together to facilitate the growth of research and innovation...
mystar106.com
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
nebraskaexaminer.com
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit
OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph names Nebraska's 'emotional leader' following win over Indiana
Mickey Joseph picked up his first win as Nebraska’s interim Head Coach last Saturday against Indiana. On Monday, the acting head coach named the team’s emotional leader, noting he likes to celebrate big after a big play such as a sack. It’s hard to get hyped up after...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Memorial Stadium security looks to curtail bottle-throwing in student section, improve fan safety
As the game clock ticked down on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Georgia Southern Eagles had officially secured a stunning 45-42 upset victory over the Nebraska Huskers at Memorial Stadium. An elated group of Eagle players sprinted down the sideline in celebration and went directly to the south end zone —...
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Jeremy Pernell: Two Intriguing Coaching Possibilities for Nebraska
Gary Patterson and Lance Leipold check off a lot of boxes, but there are other options with fewer question marks
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
“We’re disappointed,” said Gifford. “The million-dollar grant was huge for us. We are losing the potential to help so many families.”
WOWT
Monday Oct. 3 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass health department reports 6 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
doniphanherald.com
Douglas County attorney candidate's affair, promotion of woman led to his ouster from firm
The Democratic candidate attempting to unseat Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has saturated Omaha with a well-funded television, radio and yard sign campaign, saying he will have a three-prong standard for leading the state’s largest group of prosecutors. Equal justice. Integrity. Transparency. With little trial and no post-law school...
Families scrambling as Emergency Rental Assistance Program ends in Nebraska
With the state's decision to not take a second round of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding, families and individuals scramble as they face eviction over the next month.
Look: Nebraska Fans React To Postgame Locker Room Video
Saturday was a special day for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team. Not only did they get their second win of the season and first over a Big Ten opponent in nearly a calendar year, it was the first win for interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Nebraska beat Indiana 35-21 last...
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
WOWT
Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
WOWT
BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida. 6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80. 6...
gotodestinations.com
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts awards Mickey Joseph game ball for first win as Nebraska head coach
Trev Alberts knows Nebraska and every player on the Huskers has been through a lot of adversity in 2022. But after the Week 5 win, Alberts knew there was only one person deserving of the game ball. That person is Mickey Joseph, the head coach who stepped into the void...
Local NAACP chapter voices opposition to Voter ID in Nebraska
No doubt a hot-button issue in the midterms is Voter ID in Nebraska, and the local chapter of the NAACP is strongly opposed to the idea saying it promotes discrimination.
