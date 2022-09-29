Read full article on original website
Renovations begin for free Design for a Difference makeover at Madison nonprofit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After months of planning, designers and volunteers began renovations at Common Threads Family Resource Center School Program. The school program serves students who are autistic or neurodivergent. “We work with occupational therapists, we have a speech language pathologist, we have mental health therapists, we now have...
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
Party in Cottage Grove honors dyslexia awareness
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A party was held Saturday in Cottage Grove to honor dyslexia awareness. The event, hosted by the President of the International Dyslexia Association Wisconsin Branch, featured live music and games. There were also craft activities for children and a silent auction with prizes that were donated...
Monona, Madison officials prepare lakefront design plans
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tale of two cities- Monona and Madison prepare to design the lake fronts. Madison is hosting a kickoff for the public to learn more about its design. The Madison Parks Division Public Information Officer Ann Shea says it is important to make sure all people are able to enjoy the views.
Wisconsin DOA secretary-designee tours Downtown Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured Downtown Beaver Dam on Monday to visit small businesses impacted by the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program. The tour highlighted Governor Tony Evers’ $4.7 million investment in small businesses in the City of Beaver Dam....
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
Hundreds in Madison walk to end Alzheimer’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 700 community members gathered at Vel Phillips Memorial High School Sunday to walk in support of ending Alzheimer’s. ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for the disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The fundraiser is held in more than 600 communities across the country.
Kaden’s Wish Tailgate at Union South benefitting Make-A-Wish Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Union South was a sea of red Saturday morning in support of the Badgers and Kaden’s Wish Tailgate, benefiting Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. Make-A-Wish granted Kaden Stark’s wish to go to Disney World in 2011. The wish was so impactful for Kaden and his family, that...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Fire that caused $125K in damage to Madison home may be blamed on battery pack
MADISON, Wis. — A battery pack may be to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a Madison home last month. A home in the 900 block of Tony Drive caught fire on September 3. Madison Fire Department officials said the fire originated in a lower-level bedroom. The family who lives at the home was not there at the time of the fire.
Kids with lice don’t need to be sent home from school: pediatricians say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Let students infected with lice return to class. That’s the new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The organization also recommended schools stop screening children for lice. “Head lice are an unpleasant part of the human experience, but they can be successfully managed and...
Small farm pollution can slip through the cracks and be hard to enforce
Dane County instituted an ordinance guiding its enforcement of agricultural standards in 2019. Since then, the county’s land and water resources department (LWRD) has been fighting to improve the conditions on one cattle farm in the small Town of Primrose, southwest of Madison. The farm, which as of 2021...
Family of fallen Cottage Grove firefighter shares battle with PTSD
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The family of fallen Cottage Grove firefighter Nate Walker hopes his story can help others. Walker took his own life last weekend after a battle with PTSD. After serving two tours in Afghanistan as a Marine, Walker returned home where he served as a Sun...
Downtown Kenosha's only emergency room closes, urgent care opens
Froedert South’s ER has turned into a 24-hour urgent care center. Anyone looking for emergency care will have to drive 15-20 minutes away.
Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville
Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs ahead of election day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs for voting in Wisconsin ahead of the General Election on November 8. Wisconsin driver license (expired after 11/03/2020) WI DOT-issued photo ID card (expired after 11/03/2020) U.S. passport (expired after 11/03/2020) Military ID card (expired after...
HealthNet of Rock County opening new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After six months of construction, a new healthcare center is set to open Monday in Janesville to help underserved residents in Rock County. HealthNet of Rock County’s new 12,500-square-foot facility at 113 S. Franklin St. will allow it to double its medical services and triple its dental services while also adding behavioral health services. CEO Ian Hedges...
World dairy expo kicks off Sunday, big crowds expected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The world dairy expo began Sunday and people are filling the Alliant Energy Center in Madison with thousands of animals already registered. This year, the dairy expo has a few changes— for example, the event will end a day earlier than it usually does. Organizers...
New guidance says children with head lice can stay in school
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics says children should not miss school because of head lice. A lice treatment expert says many schools have already been following that policy for the past several years. The new guidance says since head lice does not put...
