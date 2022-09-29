ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

nbc15.com

Renovations begin for free Design for a Difference makeover at Madison nonprofit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After months of planning, designers and volunteers began renovations at Common Threads Family Resource Center School Program. The school program serves students who are autistic or neurodivergent. “We work with occupational therapists, we have a speech language pathologist, we have mental health therapists, we now have...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Party in Cottage Grove honors dyslexia awareness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A party was held Saturday in Cottage Grove to honor dyslexia awareness. The event, hosted by the President of the International Dyslexia Association Wisconsin Branch, featured live music and games. There were also craft activities for children and a silent auction with prizes that were donated...
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
nbc15.com

Monona, Madison officials prepare lakefront design plans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tale of two cities- Monona and Madison prepare to design the lake fronts. Madison is hosting a kickoff for the public to learn more about its design. The Madison Parks Division Public Information Officer Ann Shea says it is important to make sure all people are able to enjoy the views.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DOA secretary-designee tours Downtown Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured Downtown Beaver Dam on Monday to visit small businesses impacted by the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program. The tour highlighted Governor Tony Evers’ $4.7 million investment in small businesses in the City of Beaver Dam....
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

Hundreds in Madison walk to end Alzheimer’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 700 community members gathered at Vel Phillips Memorial High School Sunday to walk in support of ending Alzheimer’s. ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for the disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The fundraiser is held in more than 600 communities across the country.
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Kids with lice don’t need to be sent home from school: pediatricians say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Let students infected with lice return to class. That’s the new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The organization also recommended schools stop screening children for lice. “Head lice are an unpleasant part of the human experience, but they can be successfully managed and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville

Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs ahead of election day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs for voting in Wisconsin ahead of the General Election on November 8. Wisconsin driver license (expired after 11/03/2020) WI DOT-issued photo ID card (expired after 11/03/2020) U.S. passport (expired after 11/03/2020) Military ID card (expired after...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

HealthNet of Rock County opening new facility in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — After six months of construction, a new healthcare center is set to open Monday in Janesville to help underserved residents in Rock County. HealthNet of Rock County’s new 12,500-square-foot facility at 113 S. Franklin St. will allow it to double its medical services and triple its dental services while also adding behavioral health services. CEO Ian Hedges...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

World dairy expo kicks off Sunday, big crowds expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The world dairy expo began Sunday and people are filling the Alliant Energy Center in Madison with thousands of animals already registered. This year, the dairy expo has a few changes— for example, the event will end a day earlier than it usually does. Organizers...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

New guidance says children with head lice can stay in school

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics says children should not miss school because of head lice. A lice treatment expert says many schools have already been following that policy for the past several years. The new guidance says since head lice does not put...
MILWAUKEE, WI

