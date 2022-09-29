Read full article on original website
Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation receives award
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) started in 2009 and has since grown to become the go-to organization for revitalizing the city. On Friday, YNDC was named the best community development corporation in Ohio. The Canfield Road parking lot of YNDC is filled with vans...
Local wastewater plant to celebrate grand opening
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of West Farmington Wastewater System celebrated its grand opening Monday. The ribbon cutting was cut Monday at the treatment plant on Water Street.
4 more EV charging stations coming to Valley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning and Trumbull counties are getting over $1 million from the Ohio EPA to build four electric vehicle charging stations. Three stations will be built in Mahoning County with the money and one in Trumbull County. The locations are:. Eastern Gateway Community College, Thomas Humphries...
Levy, teamwork hope to fill local ambulance void
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Struthers is the latest community in the area to add ambulance services, filling the void for private companies that are cutting back. The city recently purchased a used ambulance and had it equipped. A number of firefighters are already EMT certified and the department has about a dozen of its volunteers who are trained as well.
Local city reaps benefit of energy conservation
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana is expected to save roughly $170,000 dollars on transmission costs next year. The city began encouraging its residents to participate in the Energy Savings Days Program back in 2018. Energy Savings Days are aimed at lowering electricity usage during peak times on high-temperature days.
Mahoning County library branch to temporarily close
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will temporarily close. PLYMC announced on their Facebook page that their Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage. The branch closure will start Monday. PLYMC does...
Police arrest man during investigation at local park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after some incidents in Mill Creek Park. Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon. A report from Mill Creek Park Police says Pearce may have a connection to a past robbery...
Woman dies following crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a woman died at about 2 a.m. Saturday following a one-car accident in the 300 block of Lansdowne Boulevard. A second person in the car was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. Police would not comment if the woman who died was the...
Vehicle flips over after crash in Liberty
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle flipped over onto its side after clipping the back of a tree-cutting service’s trailer in Liberty. It happened Monday afternoon on Sampson Road. The road was closed until troopers could investigate and then get the truck towed away. According to the...
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital overnight after a crash on Youngstown’s east side. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Landsdowne Boulevard north of Nair Street. First News is working to find out the cause of the crash and more about the...
Local football standout, Hubbard teacher killed in Indiana crash
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two locals, a Hubbard teacher and a former Mooney High School football standout, are dead following a crash in Indiana. Indiana State Police issued a press release Monday afternoon giving details on the accident, which killed 31-year-old Mark Pelini, of Canfield, and 31-year-old Jillian Marian, of Youngstown.
Berlin Center locals raise nearly $4k for veteran suicide awareness
(WKBN) — Saturday night, the Berlin Center community honored veterans lost to suicide. According to the VA, nearly 27 veterans commit suicide every day. At a private event, community members helped raise money for those lives lost. Berlin Center locals Debbie and Mike young hosted the event and donated...
Vaccine clinic happening in Trumbull County Monday
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Combined Health District is having a COVID vaccine clinic Monday morning. It goes from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Girard Multi-Generational Center on Trumbull Avenue. You can get your COVID vaccine or your booster if its been 2 months since your...
Chief Davis, Mayor Brown talk efforts to curb violence
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday in Youngstown, hundreds of concerned citizens marched to promote nonviolence. The parade included students, activists, police officers and city government. It kicked off Ohio Nonviolence Week, which lasts through Saturday. This year so far in Youngstown, 17 people have been killed by gun...
Man dies after falling at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — A man has died after falling at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department. Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS and Pittsburgh Police responded to the stadium at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday after the man fell from an escalator, according to the safety department release.
Hubbard pool offers free swim lessons to kids with developmental disabilities
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Community Pool is offering free swimming lessons to kids with developmental disabilities. The new program is thanks to a $7,500 grant from the USA Swimming Foundation. It will be used to provide free, private swim lessons over the next two years. The program...
Nonprofit women’s health clinic holds walk at Buhl Park
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A walk for women’s health took place at Buhl Park on Sunday. It was hosted by the Warrior in Her, a nonprofit women’s health clinic in the Shenango Valley. Sunday’s walk was to raise awareness and funds to support the women’s health center....
Hermitage man accused in fishing scandal
(WKBN) — A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday. According to the Toledo Blade, tournament director Jason Fischer cut open the fish Hermitage resident Chase Cominsky and his partner Jacob Runyon turned in, exposing lead weights.
Local police warning on scam with fake Amazon account
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Police are warning of a scam. People are getting automated calls or e-mails about buying items with an Amazon account. Officers say it’s a scam. When in doubt, don’t give any personal info over the phone or in e-mail.
Special run supports veteran suicide awareness
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Happening Saturday, the community is invited to come together to raise awareness of veteran suicide in the country. One local organization has made it the mission to honor the lives lost and to support veterans before its too late. WR 22 Cresanto Strong is hosting...
