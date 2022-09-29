Read full article on original website
Approaching Life Critically Can Save A Lot Of Hardship
It is no secret that life can be difficult at times. Life is full of ups and downs, and at points, it becomes rather hard to navigate, but there is an approach that allows us to keep our cool in the hardest times.
icytales.com
Are You Too Old To Be Living With Roommates?
When you are fresh out of high school or college, choosing to live with roommates is a natural course of action. You may have friends you want to stay with or simply are not ready to have a whole apartment to yourself. However, many people feel that you are supposed to grow out of this.
We went viral for being single moms cohousing together. Things fell apart, and these are lessons I've learned from breaking up a cohousing community.
After the group of single moms shared their story, issues began to arise. Here are the lessons about cohousing one of the moms learned.
psychologytoday.com
Stressful Life Events Can Threaten New Relationships
External life stressors can cause couples to focus on negative behaviors performed by their spouse. Couples completed daily surveys assessing their and their partner's positive and negative behaviors. Focusing on a partner’s negative behaviors can lead to relationship turmoil and lasting damage to marital satisfaction. Many assume that couples...
A year since my sister’s suicide, here’s what I’ve learnt about grief – and life
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. It’s one year to the day since my sister passed away by suicide, aged 32, after a long and complex battle with a severe mental health disorder. A year on from this sudden, shattering event, I consider it a good time to reflect on the turbulence – and triumph – involved in adjusting to life after unexpected loss.
qhubonews.com
Opinion: Finding the love of your life…how do you do it?
There are many people who are currently in love relationships with people who they themselves know are not the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with. If you are that person, you must understand the following: Your problem is not that you don’t know how to get a new boyfriend or girlfriend, your problem is that you are not looking for THE right KIND of person. If you are in a relationship with a person who wants to waste time, get into vices, be unfaithful, use drugs or other bad habits, YOU CANNOT THINK THAT YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE THAT PERSON CHANGE.
psychologytoday.com
If Happiness Is Elusive, Try a Little Contentment Instead
Contentment is different from happiness, and more subtle. Contentment is a basic sense of satisfaction with your life and situation. While it can lead to a more constant flow of the happy vibe, contentment is also just a good place to be. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you travel the path toward contentment.
YOGA・
Vice
Attachment styles have us all in a chokehold
The internet has cracked it. Specifically, TikTok. By it I mean: whether or not someone really loves you. Whether they will eventually hurt you. Whether they mean to hurt you if they do. Whether it would be better if you had actually never met in the first place. These are questions as old as time immemorial but the internet has the answer to them all and the answer is the same every time: attachment theory.
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
psychologytoday.com
Why I Use the Word "Crazy"
Yes, I'm an advocate for mental health and I use the word "crazy." So what?. Crazy. It’s a word, for the most part, that’s considered pejorative. I use it in the titles of all my plays, this blog, and even the name of my company. “Crazy for Life." "That's Just Crazy Talk." "Funny You Don't Look Crazy." “Crazy for Life Inspirations."
psychologytoday.com
Please, Do Not Trust Your Feelings
Feelings, while real, often distort our understanding of what is actually happening and what we need. Our feelings are often rooted in personally historical events and emotional tendencies, rather than responses to the here-and-now. We develop power and effectiveness when we interrogate our feelings, understand them holistically, and cultivate wisdom.
psychologytoday.com
In Praise of Emotional Contagion
Humans possess mirror neurons that enable the rapid spreading of emotions through a group. This emotional contagion helps human beings to connect through shared passions and experiences. People can be "infected" by either positive or negative emotions, making it a particularly useful tool in public speaking. Contagion is good. At...
psychologytoday.com
Applying Self-Acceptance When You’re Spinning Out of Control
Self-acceptance is correlated with increased physical health and well-being, greater resilience, and lower rates of anxiety and depression. Individuals are reluctant to cultivate self-acceptance for fear of complacency, mediocrity, and a lack of motivation to change and grow. To effectively cultivate self-acceptance, we need to be consciously aware of and...
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Letting Go
Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
psychologytoday.com
What to Do About Anxiety and Self-Doubt
We all know this fear. You step into a meeting with people you know, and, still, there could be a watchfulness, a restraint, a certain carefulness in how you speak that comes more from subtle anxiety than reasonable prudence. Perhaps someone disagrees with you at this meeting—and you feel uneasy,...
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Dismissed in Your Relationships? Time to Be Heard
A common problem in relationships is that one person's feelings are dismissed, not heard, or not taken seriously. Often this is tied to old childhood wounds that get triggered in the present. Healing the past and changing requires you to speak up, push back, and let others know how you...
psychologytoday.com
“Thoughts Are Not Feelings” Is Bad Psychological Advice
If you have been in therapy before or have picked up a cognitive behavioral or dialectical therapy book, you have likely encountered the adage that “thoughts are not feelings.” The statement intends to help clients distinguish between their interpretation of a situation and the emotional reality of how that situation affected them. Take, for example, this passage from the Dialectical Behavioral Therapy Workbook for Bipolar Disorder by Sheri Van Dijk:
psychologytoday.com
Why "Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity" Exists
"Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity" represents a change from viewing guilt based on "what" someone to also considering "why." Humans have a capacity for abstract reasoning that animals do not. This reasoning is important for human environments. Moral reasoning is one type of abstract reasoning deemed essential for human...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the 5 Stages of Adult Development
The stages of adult development provide perspective on oneself and what actions are needed to improve. Only through transformation can people truly move from one stage of human development to another. The majority of people exist in Stage 3, the "Socialized Mind," where they are influenced by family, society, or...
MindBodyGreen
What To Know If You Pull The Temperance Tarot Card In A Reading
Whether you're looking for answers about the past, insight into the present, or guidance for the future, a tarot reading can help you tap into the power of divination (and your intuition) in a new way. And of all 78 cards in a traditional deck, the Temperance card is a serious call for balance. Here's what to know if you pull it in a reading.
