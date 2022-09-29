Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway
The Southeast Missouri Redhawks and the Southern Illinois Salukies are moving up in the world. A Heartland Juvenile Detention center is a "A Facility in Crisis." Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash to end with 20th year. Updated: 5 hours...
Another court mulls Biden vaccine mandate for U.S. contractors
A federal appeals court hears arguments on whether President Biden overstepped his authority with an order that federal contractors require their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
KFVS12
SEMO and SIU on the move
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
