Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Has Been Impressed By Scotty Pippen Jr. In Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers have built a roster that people aren't sure what to make of. The team is driven by its three superstars, who will need to perform if they are to be successful, but the players around them are definitely interesting. Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder are players...
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him
All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live score updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back in action for the first time since losing in the second round of the Western Conference semifinals against Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies' first preseason game of the 2022-23 season is against the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee has been one of the NBA's top teams the past five seasons, led by former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Steven Adams, Grizzlies agree to multi-year extension, team announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced that the team signed center Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. Adams averaged 7 points and set career highs in rebounds and assists last season. It was the center’s first season in Memphis, after being traded from the New Orleans Pelicans....
Yardbarker
Prospects of Lakers Trading Russell Westbrook Remains ‘Real’
That said, the Lakers don’t seem likely to rush into a trade involving Westbrook, and very well could wait to see how well he fits into new coach Darvin Ham‘s system, per Charania, Amick and Buha. According to the report, Ham and Westbrook are already off to a better start than former coach Frank Vogel and Westbrook.
Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Claims L.A. Is Open To Trading Future Draft Picks
The Lakers' team president pledges to help see LeBron James "to the finish line."
The blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade with Pacers Lakers nearly made right before training camp
Russell Westbrook’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers always seemed like it was about to end soon. The former MVP point guard has been involved in several trade rumors over the last few months. Despite all the talks about a potential trade, though, Westbrook was never moved, and he now figures to be in the immediate plans of L.A.
Russell Westbrook makes drastic change via social media as Lakers trade rumors continue to swirl
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made a major change to his social media following a report that Los Angeles was close to trading him before training camp. Westbrook has deleted or archived all of his posts on his Instagram, and the timing is certainly interesting given the nature of the rumors surrounding the former MVP.
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs
Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
NBA power rankings 2022: Improved Detroit Pistons lead 'rebuilding' tier
It's Year 3 of general manager Troy Weaver's "restoring," and the Detroit Pistons are finally ready to compete. That was the main message during media day last week. The Pistons have one of the NBA's best young cores — including two 2022 lottery picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — and several high-level veterans who will raise the team's floor. They should avoid the depth issues that hurt them during the previous two seasons. The organization isn't measuring success by a playoff berth yet, but the expectation is the team is good enough to compete every night.
NBA
Hachimura notches double-double, Porzingis scores 18 as Wizards fall to Warriors in Japan Games exhibition
The Wizards were defeated 104-95 on Sunday at Saitama Super Arena in the their second-and-final exhibition against the Warriors this week. The two-game slate headlined the NBA’s 2022 Japan Games, featuring two preseason matchups, an All-Star Saturday Night-inspired event, community initiatives and more. Japan native Rui Hachimura led finished...
Braves miss chance to clinch NL East, lose 4-0 to Marlins
Jesús Luzardo struck out 12 in six innings, Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Miami Marlins prevented Atlanta from clinching its fifth straight NL East title by beating the Braves 4-0
MLB・
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL・
