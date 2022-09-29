ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
silverscreenandroll.com

Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him

All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live score updates

The Memphis Grizzlies are back in action for the first time since losing in the second round of the Western Conference semifinals against Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies' first preseason game of the 2022-23 season is against the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee has been one of the NBA's top teams the past five seasons, led by former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Yardbarker

Prospects of Lakers Trading Russell Westbrook Remains ‘Real’

That said, the Lakers don’t seem likely to rush into a trade involving Westbrook, and very well could wait to see how well he fits into new coach Darvin Ham‘s system, per Charania, Amick and Buha. According to the report, Ham and Westbrook are already off to a better start than former coach Frank Vogel and Westbrook.
Yardbarker

East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs

Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
The Detroit Free Press

NBA power rankings 2022: Improved Detroit Pistons lead 'rebuilding' tier

It's Year 3 of general manager Troy Weaver's "restoring," and the Detroit Pistons are finally ready to compete. That was the main message during media day last week. The Pistons have one of the NBA's best young cores — including two 2022 lottery picks in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren — and several high-level veterans who will raise the team's floor. They should avoid the depth issues that hurt them during the previous two seasons. The organization isn't measuring success by a playoff berth yet, but the expectation is the team is good enough to compete every night.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
