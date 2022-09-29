Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Apple SundayThe Maine WriterUnity, ME
wabi.tv
Mainer living in Florida recounts tale of survival during Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Florida (WMTW) - A Maine woman, who now lives in the Fort Myers area, ignored the mandatory evacuation orders, and was forced to swim to safety with her three-month-old son tucked inside a plastic storage bin. Callie Brown grew up in Skowhegan. Her parents still live in Maine....
WMTW
31st Maine Marathon won with new course record
PORTLAND, Maine — The 31st Maine Marathon was held Sunday with runners traveling 26.2 miles from Portland to Yarmouth and back. The men's race was won by Ryan Eiler of Boston, who set a new course record at 2:19:19, breaking the record of ten years set by Dan Vassallo, who finished second in today's race. The women's race was won by 19-year-old Lila Gaudrault of Cape Elizabeth at 2:52:14.
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Maine
It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
Every Day Is Pure Vacation at This Auburn, Maine, House With an Incredible Indoor Pool
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
wabi.tv
Thomas Hill Standpipe reopening Wednesday for Fall tours
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year again. Folks can take in the scenery from the Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor this week. The standpipe opens Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. for the fall session. The standpipe is open four times a year, once each season.
Mac’s Grill in Auburn, Maine Will Be Closed For a Week
Mac's Grill on Minot Avenue in Auburn has been a popular place to eat for the Lewiston/Auburn area and many other surrounding towns since 1994. They've got a great menu of steaks, ribs, chicken and seafood. Like mac 'n cheese? I highly recommend the shrimp mac 'n cheese with smoked cheddar, bacon, and of course grilled shrimp. That's just one of five mac 'n cheese types to choose from.
Auburn student caught in bus door, dragged
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn student was caught in a school bus door by his backpack and dragged, school officials said. A letter from Superintendent Cornelia Brown posted to the school's website stated the incident took place on Friday afternoon, and the student was taken to Central Maine Medical center with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
wabi.tv
Ghastly thrills at Weekend of The Wicked
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky season is upon us, and Bangor is kicking off the Halloween season with the Weekend of the Wicked at the Cross Insurance Center. Vendors, cosplayers, celebrities and more took part in this spooktacular three-day event. Put on by Bangor Comic and Toy Con, the weekend...
wabi.tv
Local community celebrates Hampden Fall Fest
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Hampden hosted its first Fall Fest Sunday. There was not only bounce houses and outdoor games for kids, but corn hole and food for adults too. Local vendors showcased their art to the public. Organizers say Hampden Fall Fest celebrates this special time...
wabi.tv
Car crashes into Winslow home Monday
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Waterville and Winslow fire crews responded to a call Monday morning about a car that crashed into a home. It happened around 11:30 near the intersection of China and North Pond Roads in Winslow. Winslow Deputy Chief Scott Bolduc said it appears a man had a...
wabi.tv
4th Annual Maine Garlic Festival held at Lake George Regional Park in Skowhegan
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 4th annual Maine Garlic Festival was held at Lake George Regional Park in Skowhegan on Sunday from 9:30 am to 3 pm. Day two of this year’s festival brought even more live music, kayaking, games and vendors. There was also wood fired pizza, courtesy of the Maine Grain Alliance. Organizers say that funds from admission and vendor fees help keep the Park running.
Mason’s Brewing Has an Epic Response to a Customer Review
When Mason's got a really dumb customer review, they didn't hold back. Bravo!!. Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, is a fantastic local establishment that serves up tasty craft beers, and some of the best food in the area. This extremely popular location has many loyal customers, but every now and then, you get some criticism that isn't very constructive.
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Look: Moose pays unexpected visit to Maine daycare
Children at a Maine daycare looked out a window and took in an unusual sight -- a moose visiting the campus.
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
2022 "Most Endangered Historic Places" list released
MAINE, Maine — There’s a top-five list you don’t want to be on, and the latest edition was just released. Each year, the nonprofit “Maine Preservation” compiles a list of historic places it believes are in danger of being lost. This year’s list includes Fort George in Castine; the St. Louis Church in Auburn; and the Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse in Oxford, which was built in 1867. Once a stretch of farmland, the school now sits feet away from the Oxford Casino parking lot and within eyesight of a Hampton Inn.
wabi.tv
Protect Our Care bus makes its first stop in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A bus travelling the nation to promote the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures to drive down health care costs stopped in Bangor on Monday. The advocates travelling the country were joined by State Senator Joe Baldacci and Attorney General Aaron Frey. Speakers say the bill would...
wabi.tv
UMaine breaks ground on $28M hotel project
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine held a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for their new campus hotel. The $28 Million dollar project involves renovating Coburn and Holmes Halls and constructing a third building to form a boutique hotel complex. Funding for the project comes from a U.S. Historic Preservation Grant, as well as investment funds from Harrison Street Real Estate Capitol.
Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?
Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
themainemag.com
A Fine-Dining Staple in Brunswick Lives Up to its Predecessor
When Steve and Michelle Corry opened their fine-dining restaurant at 555 Congress Street in 2003, it was part of an emerging cadre of Port-land date-night destinations, such as Fore Street, Street and Co., Rob Evans’s Hugo’s, and Walter’s on Exchange Street. Five Fifty-Five became known for its elevated American cuisine and impeccable service just as chefs across the country were embracing the farm-to-table movement. Chef Steve Corry was the first in Portland to serve truffled lobster mac and cheese, a now-classic comfort food mash-up that became the restaurant’s signature dish.
