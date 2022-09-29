‘Horny’ woman denies forcing man into sex in court: ‘I’m too lazy to go on top’

A woman charged with forcing a man into having sex has been found not guilty after she told a jury that she was “too lazy” to overtake him.

Imogen Brooke, 30, was accused of pinning down the man at her home in Southhampton, England after they met on an online dating site.

According to the victim , Brooke was “very drunk” and “horny” when she suggested they have sex and refused to take no for an answer.

Prosecutor Robert Bryan told jurors at Southhampton Crown Court, “After some drinks they went up to bed, where what he [the alleged victim] wanted was to go to sleep. Miss Brooke wanted to have sex, and was pulling his arm, eventually pulling him onto his back.”

“She pulled him towards her and said ‘Well, you may be saying no, but your d—k is saying yes’. She climbed on top of him and pulled his boxer shorts down,” the criminal lawyer continued.

Bryan claimed that Brooke — who weighed 336 pounds at the time of the alleged incident — “was quite a lot bigger and stronger” than the man.

“He couldn’t move her,” the prosecutor claimed. “He wanted it to stop.”

The purported act allegedly lasted for 15 minutes before it “came to an end and she just turned over and went to sleep.”

The man subsequently reported the alleged incident to police and admitted that he “had an erection, but he didn’t want to have one.”

“She was on top of him, riding him by leaning on his shoulders,” prosecutor Bryan told the jury. “It didn’t finish by his ejaculation, but by him losing his erection and she gave up.”

During the purported act, Brooke allegedly gave the man a “love bite” on his neck that was so severe it later morphed into a dark bruise.

“I remember the entire night. I remember it because I can’t get it out of my head,” the alleged victim declared. “I felt violated. I couldn’t believe it happened. The following day she had no memory of what had happened.”

Meanwhile, Brooke took to the stand earlier this week, insisting that she never had sex with her accuser.

“I’m not comfortable with my body because I’m bigger than most people,” Brooke told the court. “I’m a big girl and I’m not confident of my weight or any part of my body.” Will Dax/Solent News

Brooke denied the charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

In the United Kingdom, that crime differs to rape, whereby a person must intentionally and non-consensually penetrate another’s vagina, anus or mouth with a penis.

“In the public image, a sexual offender is male and the victim of a sexual offense is female,” prosecutor Bryan declared. “That is a misconception. Misconceptions are exactly that — they are wrongly held views.”

She insisted that his claim that she pinned him down and straddled him for 15 minutes was not plausible because of her body image issues.

“No, 15 minutes on top, I wouldn’t. I’m very lazy. I had no sex on top for any duration,” the accused alleged.

“I’m not comfortable with my body because I’m bigger than most people,” she continued. “I’m a big girl and I’m not confident of my weight or any part of my body. I weigh 22 stone [308 pounds] now, but at the time I weighed 24 stone [338 pounds]. For me to be on top I have to get on, balance to the side and lift up my belly. But I can’t — I don’t like my body.”

Brooke allegedly met the man on an online dating app before he came over to her apartment.

It took the jury just an hour to find Brooke not guilty of the charge, with the accused bursting into tears of happiness in the courtroom when the verdict was announced.

Brooke insisted the pair merely kissed in her bedroom — although she did admit to giving him a love bite.

However, she said that it could never have occurred while they were having sex because she “can’t multitask.”

After the pair made out in her bedroom, Brooke says she subsequently went to check on onion rings that she had put in the oven earlier in the evening.

“After kissing, I went and sorted the onion rings out — I would’ve checked if they were cooked or needed a bit longer and put mayonnaise on the plate,” she stated adding that she “liked food, especially when I’ve drunk.”

When she returned to the bedroom, she claimed the man had fallen asleep and that she ate all the onion rings herself.

