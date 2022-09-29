Read full article on original website
We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?
Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
'I Did The World A Favor:' The Chilling Words Of Jeffrey Dahmer's Murderer After He Beat Cannibal Killer To Bloody Pulp In Prison
Jeffrey Dahmer was executed on the orders of vicious crime lords — who put out a $40,000 hit on the hated mass murderer's life to avenge his victims. RadarOnline.com can report that the Vice Lords, a Black gang, despised Dahmer because the cannibal killer had preyed primarily on young Black men and boys in a crime-ridden Milwaukee neighborhood. After gang leaders sent word to their members inside the prison about the contract on Dahmer's life, a psychopathic convicted murderer decided to carry out the hit. On the morning of November 28, 1994, a muscular Black inmate cornered Dahmer in the...
What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’
Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Death Explained By Inmate: Why He Did It
The real life inmate, Christopher Scarver, described how Jeffrey Dahmer's death happened long before the Netflix true crime drama came out.
This Is Missouri’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people before his crimes were discovered. These are the victims and what we knew about them
Those involved with the Netflix show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" have said the goal was to tell the victims' stories and not provide Dahmer's point of view. But the 10-episode series spends little time with anyone besides Dahmer. That focus has led to criticism of the show, both from media outlets and from family members...
Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run
Samantha MacIntyre got the eerie feeling something was wrong. Five miles into her daily run, the half-marathoner noticed the same car had driven past her twice. On both passes, MacIntyre witnessed an unnamed male behind the wheel of a red sedan eyeing her with an uncomfortable intensity. Is glancing at someone while you're driving a crime? Of course not. But when you're hanging out of the driver's side window to do it, that's weird. In an interview with KTVB, MacIntyre described the disturbing encounter.
Serial Killer Pals Jeffrey Dahmer & Ottis Toole Held John Walsh's Son 'Captive' Before His Severed Head Was Found, Blockbuster Book Claims
Police are convinced Ottis Toole kidnapped Adam Walsh while the youngster was shopping with his mom at a Hollywood, Florida, mall on July 27, 1981, but one investigator claims the convicted serial killer worked with his sick pal Jeffrey Dahmer to commit the crime.Author Arthur Jay Harris made the chilling connection in his book Jeffrey Dahmer's Dirty Secret: The Unsolved Murder of Adam Walsh, in which he claimed to have details about the kidnapping of American's Most Wanted host John Walsh's son.According to Harris, Adam convinced his mom into letting him play video games at the arcade inside the mall,...
Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Road Rage Incident Captured in Montana
Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Road Rage Incident
Ohio man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for 12-year harassment campaign against actress Eva LaRue, her daughter
An Ohio man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for 12-year harassment campaign he conducted against "CSI: Miami" and "All My Children" actress Eva LaRue and her daughter.James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, was sentenced last Thursday to 40 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to two counts of mailing threatening communications, a count of threats by interstate communications, and two counts of stalking on April 28.Rogers stalked, threatened, and harassed LaRue and her daughter — who was 5 years old when the threats began — starting in March 2007 and until he was arrested in...
How Jeffrey Dahmer Felt About His Mother, Joyce Dahmer
Did Jeffrey Dahmer have positive feelings about his biological mother, Joyce Dahmer? Here's what we know about their mother-son relationship.
Idaho Driver Stumbles Upon Two Wolves Attacking A Moose In Broad Daylight
This isn’t something you see every day. Moose are one of my favorite animals. They are just so large, cool and if you’ve ever had the opportunity to try moose meat, it’s very tasty. Meanwhile wolves are an outstanding predator who seem to have similar tastes to...
Montana Woman Brags About Slaughtering Siberian Husky She Thought Was a Wolf
A Montana woman is under investigation after she bragged in a series of photos posted to Facebook that she’d shot a Siberian Husky, skinned it, and posed with the poor pup’s carcass.The woman, Amber Rose, justified the slaughter by claiming she thought the Siberian Husky was a baby wolf. She wrote that it was a “great feeling” to text and share the killing with “her man.”“So this morning I set out for a solo predator hunt for a fall black bear, however I got the opportunity to take another predator wolf pup 2022,” Rose posted. “Was a great feeling to...
Idaho’s Far Right Suffers Election Loss to 18-Year-Old Climate Activist
The nationwide campaign to stifle discussions of race and gender in public schools through misinformation and bullying suffered a reversal in Idaho on Monday, when a high school senior vocally opposed to book bans and smears against LGBTQ+ youth took a seat on the Boise school board. The student, Shiva...
Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk
Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
A $40,000 Contract To Kill Jeffrey Dahmer: The Untold Story Of A Secret Plot To Have Deranged Cannibal Murdered
Jeffrey Dahmer was brutally murdered on the orders of crime lords who put a $40,000 contract on the deranged killer's life, and RadarOnline.com has all of the jaw-dropping details. The Vice Lords were behind the hit years ago as they despised Dahmer because he preyed primarily on young Black men and boys in the crime-ridden Milwaukee neighborhood which they controlled.On the morning of November 28, 1994, an inmate named Christopher Scarver cornered stone-cold killer Dahmer in a prison bathroom and unleashed his anger. Dahmer showed no fear and gave chilling last words: "I don't care if I live or die."Scarver...
How Did Jeffrey Dahmer’s Grandmother Die and Where Did She Live in Real Life?
While watching DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix, find out everything you need to know about Dahmer's grandmother.
Warren Jeffs on trial again for abuses within FLDS Church
In raw, emotional courtroom testimony, ex-members of the Fundamentalist LDS Church spoke of abuses they suffered while in the faith.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s defense attorney recalls first meeting with serial killer: ‘I felt like Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs’
Wendy Patrickus, who was once Jeffrey Dahmer’s defense attorney, opens up about working on behalf of the serial murderer in a new documentary. Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will air on Netflix on 7 October in the UK and in the US. Patrickus participated in the documentary, directed by Joe Berlinger, to discuss the case and her involvement in Dahmer’s legal team.
