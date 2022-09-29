ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian men fleeing mobilization could bring down Putin — but destabilize Eastern Europe

By Iulia Sabina-Joja
New York Post
 4 days ago
A long line of cars at a checkpoint on the border between Russia and Georgia on September 29, 2022 as many Russian men have left the country to avoid military service. Valery Sharifulin/TASS via ZUMA Press

Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilization could signal a last putrid breath for Russia’s KGB king. In any case, there’s no “Make Russia Great Again” in the men pouring out of the country — some 250,000 in the few first days by some estimates, although the actual figure is likely higher and growing. That’s more men than Russia’s original Ukraine-invasion force.

No one expected Putin’s move to be popular, but images of tens of thousands of Russian men of fighting age flooding into the European Union, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia — and really any country willing to take them — have been stunning. One would think Russia is being invaded, not the other way around.

Russians are blowing up recruitment centers (and sometimes themselves). It’s a grim picture and a sobering moment. Putin is in a pickle. But if Putin goes down, he cannot be allowed to take the neighborhood with him.

Some have invoked humanitarian reasons for letting Russian men in. Kazakhstan shares an almost 5,000-mile border with Russia. Authorities there claim nearly 100,000 men have crossed into their country. The men must be cared for; they’re fleeing a hopeless situation, goes the official line. That’s Central Asia.

In Eastern Europe, however, fears and the threat of serious destabilization loom large. For smaller countries in particular, accepting large numbers of Russian men could have catastrophic consequences.

A police officer directing traffic as cars make their way out of Russia and into Georgia.

Take Georgia, a country of fewer than 4 million. Russians are already everywhere — filling restaurants and bars, turning up in towns and villages. Twenty percent of Georgia’s territory has been occupied since Putin’s 2008 land grab. Back then, Russians were lining up in tanks to enter Georgia. Today, the line stretching at the Russo-Georgian border is even longer. This time, though, it’s not tanks but private cars of men pouring into the country.

The Russians taking advantage of Georgia’s visa-free regime don’t want to fight; that’s clear. Less clear is what these would-be asylum seekers think about Putinism and its wider goals. Their presence in large numbers could lead to civil unrest and perhaps even violence — both against Georgians and Ukrainian refugees. Their prolonged stay — they’re unlikely to go back any time soon — could provide Russia leverage over Georgia. Think more political interference from Moscow, not less. Remember many Russians support Putin’s revanchist, imperial ambitions.

The Baltic countries have bigger problems. These three nations are even smaller than Georgia. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says stay home and fight your nasty ruler. Estonia has resisted fanciful ideas of political asylum. Latvia just declared a state of emergency at its Russian border.

A group of Russian men have a meal as they prepare to cross the border.

Moscow has manipulated Russian ethnic minorities in the Baltics for decades. Ominously, Russia’s security strategy has claimed the right to militarily intervene abroad in defense of ethnic minorities.

The Kremlin dares not risk an outright invasion of a NATO country. But destabilization from within, that’s an early page from the Putin playbook. Polish officials are concerned about infiltration by Russian security services. Poland’s deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik, says Russians will “wreak confusion, disinformation, and infiltrate Russian opposition circles.”

Look at Moldova, where in the early 1990s Moscow created a war by mobilizing ethnic Russians against the government. Today, mass protests are taking place against Maia Sandu’s pro-Western government. Moscow’s heavy-handed instigation has the entire region on edge.

Not to say that any of this is without its dilemmas. There are indeed humanitarian reasons to consider granting asylum to Russian citizens fleeing conscription. There are those fleeing who claim they’re against the war but felt powerless to oppose it.

What’s more, throughout this invasion, Moscow has predominantly mobilized men from the North Caucasus and ethnic Asians from Siberia and the Far East. These are some of Russia’s poorest regions, targeted by the Kremlin to avoid drafting the privileged Russians from Moscow and St. Petersburg. Some of these draftees may actually know little of Moscow’s reckless and brutal Ukraine adventure. With virtually no training, they’re being sent into a slaughterhouse.

The Germans have led in compassion. Let Germany and the rest of Western Europe lead on this. “Let those fleeing Russia go to France, or Catalonia, or Italy,” says one Polish diplomat. Of course, there’s domestic risk and ultimately a potential threat to domestic stability in their countries, too. But first things first: Think strategically, and avoid bitter ironic history.

Imagine Putin’s revanchist dreams turn to ashes yet, however inadvertently, he manages to batter Eastern Europe’s young democracies on his way off the stage.

Iulia Sabina-Joja teaches at Georgetown and George Washington University, runs the Middle East Institute’s Black Sea program in Washington, DC, and co-hosts the AEI podcast “Eastern Front.”

Comments / 1

State
Georgia State
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
Newsweek

China Calls for Peace Talks After Vladimir Putin Mobilizes for Ukraine War

Beijing renewed its calls for peace talks in Ukraine on Wednesday, hours after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to mobilize a portion of Russia's armed forces. In a televised address from Moscow, the Russian leader said he would support defense chief Sergei Shoigu's mobilization proposal in order to achieve operational goals in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North

Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
POLITICS
Person
Maia Sandu
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kaja Kallas
Newsweek

Ukraine Sinks Russian Barge 'Loaded With Weapons, Equipment': Military

The Ukrainian military says that it destroyed a Russian barge carrying weapons, military equipment and troops in an embattled area of the Dnipro River. Ukraine's Operational Command South said in a Facebook post on Monday that a Russian barge attempting to move the troops and supplies across the river near the city of Nova Kakhovka had joined a growing Russian "underwater fleet" after being hit in a Ukrainian attack.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
#Central Europe#Civil Unrest#Putinism#Ukraine War Military#Kgb#The European Union#Russians
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

If Putin Nukes Ukraine, Russia Could Win the War

If Ukraine and the West continue to escalate, Putin will respond by doing what he has repeatedly warned he would do: employ nuclear weapons. Having failed in his initial effort to achieve a coup de main against Ukraine and his subsequent campaign to occupy territory in the east and south of that country, Russian president Vladimir Putin has figured out a way of winning by appearing to lose. His recent moves, announcing a partial mobilization and undertaking referenda in the occupied territories on their joining Russia, are precursors to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
POLITICS
Country
France
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
