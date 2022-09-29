ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Arrests In Brevard County: October 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Hurricane Ian destroys turtle eggs that now litter Florida beaches

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Turtle eggs laid on the beach ahead of Hurricane Ian are scattered for miles, destroyed. Betty Gonzalez photographs wildlife in her free time. She lives in Brevard County and focuses her efforts there. She says she's always had a soft spot for turtles and used to volunteer with the park service at Playalinda Beach, caring for them. So she was devastated the first time she went out after Ian passed through.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
Sarasota, FL
Florida State
Florida Health
Melbourne, FL
Homes near Florida's Lake Jesup flood days after Ian passes

OVIEDO, Fla. - People living near Lake Jesup in Central Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian, delayed by a few days. The storm raised water levels in lakes and rivers all across Oviedo, and those bodies of water are now spilling over and flooding neighborhoods. One man FOX 35 New spoke with says he’s lived in the area for 50 years and has never seen things look as bad as they did Monday night.
OVIEDO, FL
Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction. A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans...
ORLANDO, FL
Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida

The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Those winds pushed massive amounts of water onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding homes and washing away roads and bridges needed to access beachfront locations.
FLORIDA STATE
Kay Williams
Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts

Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
FLORIDA STATE
Self storage company offers 1 free month for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, Georgia

TAMPA, Fla. - Storage Asset Management (SAM) storage facilities are offering a free month of storage to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and coastal Georgia. Nearly 20 storage locations in Florida will be providing the service, including select locations of ABCD Econo Storage, Elite RV & Boat Storage, Freedom Storage, Hernando Storage, Mini-Maxi Storage, Storage Depot of Gainesville, and Storage Sense.
FLORIDA STATE
'It's nerve-racking': Residents of Florida town anxious as floodwaters keep rising

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents in Geneva, Florida continue to see flooding and the worst is yet to come. FOX 35 News rode with a Geneva resident in the neighborhood near Mullet Lake Park to see how high the floodwaters were in Seminole County. As of Monday morning, some parts of Geneva were experiencing more than 12 feet of floodwaters, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.
GENEVA, FL
Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card

Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people impacted by Hurricane Ian to apply for a $300 e-gift card to Walmart. To apply, visit www.hfuw.org/HurricaneIan. Applicants have to be at least 18 and residents of Orange, Osceola, or Seminole counties. Applicants must also attest to being impacted by Hurricane Ian, including loss of income due to work closure, loss of food, or damage to home. Applications are limited to one per household.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Melbourne
Health
Weather
Environment
Hurricane Ian relief: How to help - FEMA assistance, SBA Disaster loans, Florida Disaster Fund, Red Cross

Eligible counties: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole County, St. Johns, Volusia. There are three ways to apply for disaster assistance: disasterassistance.gov, via FEMA mobile app, or by phone, 800-621-3362 (7 a.m. - 1 p.m.) To register, you need to provide...
FLORIDA STATE

