SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
Lightning Prevents SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch.Prince MenariaCape Canaveral, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
fox35orlando.com
Thousands still missing in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Hundreds of thousands of Florida residents stayed behind as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. As the death count continues to rise, many are still missing.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian destroys turtle eggs that now litter Florida beaches
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Turtle eggs laid on the beach ahead of Hurricane Ian are scattered for miles, destroyed. Betty Gonzalez photographs wildlife in her free time. She lives in Brevard County and focuses her efforts there. She says she's always had a soft spot for turtles and used to volunteer with the park service at Playalinda Beach, caring for them. So she was devastated the first time she went out after Ian passed through.
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
fox35orlando.com
Homes near Florida's Lake Jesup flood days after Ian passes
OVIEDO, Fla. - People living near Lake Jesup in Central Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian, delayed by a few days. The storm raised water levels in lakes and rivers all across Oviedo, and those bodies of water are now spilling over and flooding neighborhoods. One man FOX 35 New spoke with says he’s lived in the area for 50 years and has never seen things look as bad as they did Monday night.
fox35orlando.com
Flooding forces Florida college students out of home, cars
Excessive flooding from Ian forced several University of Central Florida students out of their apartments. Many are sleeping in their cars but in some cases, even their cars were flooded.
fox35orlando.com
Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction. A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans...
fox35orlando.com
Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Those winds pushed massive amounts of water onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding homes and washing away roads and bridges needed to access beachfront locations.
fox35orlando.com
Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts
Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
fox35orlando.com
Self storage company offers 1 free month for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, Georgia
TAMPA, Fla. - Storage Asset Management (SAM) storage facilities are offering a free month of storage to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and coastal Georgia. Nearly 20 storage locations in Florida will be providing the service, including select locations of ABCD Econo Storage, Elite RV & Boat Storage, Freedom Storage, Hernando Storage, Mini-Maxi Storage, Storage Depot of Gainesville, and Storage Sense.
fox35orlando.com
'It's nerve-racking': Residents of Florida town anxious as floodwaters keep rising
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents in Geneva, Florida continue to see flooding and the worst is yet to come. FOX 35 News rode with a Geneva resident in the neighborhood near Mullet Lake Park to see how high the floodwaters were in Seminole County. As of Monday morning, some parts of Geneva were experiencing more than 12 feet of floodwaters, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.
fox35orlando.com
Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card
Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people impacted by Hurricane Ian to apply for a $300 e-gift card to Walmart. To apply, visit www.hfuw.org/HurricaneIan. Applicants have to be at least 18 and residents of Orange, Osceola, or Seminole counties. Applicants must also attest to being impacted by Hurricane Ian, including loss of income due to work closure, loss of food, or damage to home. Applications are limited to one per household.
fox35orlando.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Flooding from Hurricane Ian around Orange County, Florida
Video from the Orange County Sheriff's Office's helicopter shows the extend of the flooding and damage following Hurricane Ian. The video was captured on Sept. 30, and released on Oct. 3. OCSO said it was taken near Alafaya Trail, Dean Road, Lake Underhill Road and Rouse Road.
fox35orlando.com
Dozens of Seminole County school bus stops moved due to Hurricane Ian aftermath
As a result of flooding from Hurricane Ian's trek across Florida, several Seminole County bus stops have been temporarily moved. Officials said the stops have been moved due to not only flooding, but road damage. The stops have been moved beginning Monday, October 3. Students who live in Altamonte Springs...
850wftl.com
Florida teen dead, 2 critically injured after crashing stolen Maserati
(ST PETERSBURG, FLA) — A 15-year-old teen died and two others were critically injured after opting for a deadly getaway by driving a stolen Maserati at 80 mph, flying over a curb and flipping the vehicle, according to authorities. Three friends were attempting to burglarize luxury vehicles October 2...
fox35orlando.com
FOX 35 Care Force: 14-year-old boy jumps in to help and warn people of flooding danger in Florida
The FOX 35 Care Force was at the Wawa in Kissimmee to give out free ice to residents who were the hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. The team also met some local heroes who are volunteering their time to help others, including a 14-year-old boy.
fox35orlando.com
North Texans who recently moved to Florida thankful they avoided worst of Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. - One North Texas family just moved to the west coast of Florida at the beginning of September. At first, forecasters were saying Hurricane Ian was headed straight for them in the Sarasota/Bradenton area, so they evacuated with their 5-month-old child. "This is right in the middle of...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian relief: How to help - FEMA assistance, SBA Disaster loans, Florida Disaster Fund, Red Cross
Eligible counties: Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole County, St. Johns, Volusia. There are three ways to apply for disaster assistance: disasterassistance.gov, via FEMA mobile app, or by phone, 800-621-3362 (7 a.m. - 1 p.m.) To register, you need to provide...
click orlando
Fight over boyfriend leads to woman stabbing, killing sister, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of stabbing her sister to death said she did it because the victim was trying to steal her boyfriend, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest affidavit — released Monday — shows Fatiha Marzan, 21, stabbed the victim —...
Comments / 3