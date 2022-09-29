ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott deploys additional resources to Florida

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida.

“Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian,” said Governor Abbott. “America is stronger when we come together during times of crisis, and the State of Texas will continue helping Floridians as they prepare to move forward from this dangerous storm.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has mobilized and deployed more than 60 personnel to support Florida’s response and recovery efforts, including:

Texas Division of Emergency Management:

  • One Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) Advance Team, consisting of two personnel, to support EMAC coordination in the Florida State Emergency Operations Center.
  • The Texas Disaster Recovery Task Force, consisting of five personnel, to support volunteer and donations management operations.

Texas A&M Forest Service:

  • One All-Hazards Incident Management Team, consisting of 12 personnel and one mobile command post, to support field operations in impacted areas.

These resources were deployed by TDEM at Governor Abbott’s direction following a request by the State of Florida through EMAC.

Additionally, more than 1,000 personnel from Texas electricity providers deployed to Florida this week to support power restoration.

Earlier this week, Governor Abbott directed TDEM to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian in support of a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Type 3 urban search-and-rescue team consisted of 45 personnel, four boats, and two canines.

Additional resources may be deployed as requested by Florida officials. EMAC is a state-to-state mutual aid system where the requesting state is responsible for the reimbursement of mission costs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 36

4 Ever ✌
4d ago

Thank you Abbot for the much needed help! it's a blessing when people help out in need...the bad part is that everything in pasted in as politics.. away with the noise and send good wishes to everyone affected!! God bless America!

Reply(5)
12
I TRIGGER trumpists
3d ago

yet he couldn't be bothered to do anything during the last freeze. those freezes are a regular thing and could have been prevented by weatherization of the equipment.

Reply(12)
5
Ricardo Salinas
3d ago

he's a real failure for all Texans. he doesn't care about the middle class he only cares for himself and his NRA money!

Reply(3)
3
CBS Miami

Dogs, cats from SW Florida flown to shelters in northeast

FORT LAUDERDALE - Around 100 cats and dogs from Florida are now at shelters in the northeast after an emergency rescue flight out of Fort Lauderdale. Many of the animals were in shelters in Southwest Florida, hit hard by Hurricane Ian. "The power went out. The staff couldn't get there. So they had hundreds of animals and only a handful of staff," said Erin Robbins who works with Greater Good Charities and was on board the flight. The dogs and cats were from the Humane Society of Broward County, the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Collier County Domestic Animal Services,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
KVUE

Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin, with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson. The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making...
AUSTIN, TX
