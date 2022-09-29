Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Ramírez homers, Clase gets 40th save as Guardians beat KC
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth inning for his major league-leading 40th save in the Cleveland Guardians’ 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Ramírez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good...
KCTV 5
LIVE: Chiefs, Bucs square off in Tampa Bay in primetime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the Denver Broncos losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs could regain sole possession of the lead in the AFC West. Kansas City is taking on Tampa Bay on the road in primetime. FIRST QUARTER:. - It took just three plays...
KCTV 5
LIVE: Chiefs lead 38-17 late in the third quarter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the Denver Broncos losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs could regain sole possession of the lead in the AFC West. Kansas City is taking on Tampa Bay on the road in primetime.
KCTV 5
Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly fined by the NFL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. Jones was fined for “abusive language” used against Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. The incident resulted in a potentially game-changing 15-yard penalty...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Chiefs rule Butker out, elevate Wright from practice squad
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the third straight week, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will not play due to an ankle injury. The Chiefs ruled Butker out Saturday morning and announced a corresponding move elevating newly-signed kicker Matthew Wright to the active roster from the practice squad. Wright...
KCTV 5
Mahomes fastest quarterback to 20,000 career passing yards
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes is the fastest quarterback to reach 20,000 career passing yards. Mahomes reached the milestone in just 67 games, the fewest in NFL history. Los Angeles Rams and former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had the previous record, who took 71 starts. The latest...
KCTV 5
VIDEO: Mahomes does Mahomes things
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is approaching 200 career touchdowns, including the postseason. Many have been memorable, but a few standout more than others. You can add another one to the highlight reel. It one of the most exciting two-yard touchdown passes you’ll have ever, Mahomes...
Potential No. 1 2023 NBA Draft Pick Takes Shot at Other Top Prospect
France’s Victor Wembanyama shared his thoughts on Scoot Henderson ahead of their anticipated meeting on Tuesday.
NBA・
