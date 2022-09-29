ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

UVA partners with local organizations and Imagination Library

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dolly Parton's nonprofit organization, Imagination Library has partnered with a local organization, Quick Start Tennis of Central Virginia, and Charlottesville Rotary Club, along with UVA to ensure kids under the age of five are able to have books. The organizations held fundraisers at the local...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Harrisonburg hosting Shenandoah Valley Pride 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The City of Harrisonburg is hosting the Shenandoah Valley Pride event through diversity. People are invited to celebrate the freedom of pride and diversity, rain or shine. People are welcome to bring their family, friends, and pets along, as the event is pet and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville hosting Jazz Society's Jazz Festival & Fundraiser

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Jazz Society is looking for the wonderful local jazz musician community to help with a mini jazz festival and fundraiser. The festival will feature five different bands which will include many of the best of Charlottesville's jazz musicians. Starting at 2:30 p.m. on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Foxfield hosts fall race in the rain

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Many people gathered at the Foxfield race track on Sunday to enjoy a sport with some history. “We are here today to watch the steeplechase horse racing, which historically has been so that you are following and chasing somebody and riding, who could get to the steeple in town the fastest. And so now we run in a circle on a track that was developed here by some masterminds in the horse world,” said Kelsey Cox, CEO of Foxfield Races.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Seeking a tree for this year's Grand Illumination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This year’s Grand Illumination will take place on Dec. 2, but in order to hold this annual tradition, the city needs a tree. Charlottesville is seeking a holiday tree to put on the Downtown Mall. Steve Gaines, the Urban Forrester for the city’s Department...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville planning commission discussing parking

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville’s Planning Commission is looking for ways to make housing more affordable, which could make parking more difficult to come by. Although not passed, this could allow for new developments to eliminate parking minimums, meaning more people would have to either park on the streets or in a parking garage.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Orange Parks and Rec launches online activities service

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new online resource will help Orange County residents find out about activities and more taking place. The Orange County Department of Parks and Recreation has recently implemented CivicRec, which is an online parks and recreation management software service. According to a release, this...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
High School Football PRO

Charlottesville, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Orange County High School football team will have a game with Albemarle High School on October 03, 2022, 14:00:00.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Public input forum for Nelson Comprehensive Plan rescheduled

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A forum on Nelson County’s work to update its Comprehensive Plan was canceled over the weekend due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. That forum has now been rescheduled for Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. at the Nelson Center in Lovingston. The county...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Ian slams Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
VIRGINIA STATE
ourdavie.com

Making apple butter with the Mennonites

Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
cbs19news

Police ask for help to find runaway from Crozet area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for assistance regarding the whereabouts of a young woman. According to police, 15-year-old Abigail Garfield of Crozet may be with her boyfriend, another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. She is a white girl...
CROZET, VA
NBC 29 News

New report suggests change in sales tax revenue in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sales tax revenue is up, according to Neil Williamson’s Free Enterprise Forum. A recently released report from FEF shares statistics on the first half of 2022 retail sales growth in the central Virginia region. “Charlottesville was the second-highest producer for the first half of 2022...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

