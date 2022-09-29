Read full article on original website
cbs19news
UVA partners with local organizations and Imagination Library
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dolly Parton's nonprofit organization, Imagination Library has partnered with a local organization, Quick Start Tennis of Central Virginia, and Charlottesville Rotary Club, along with UVA to ensure kids under the age of five are able to have books. The organizations held fundraisers at the local...
cbs19news
Harrisonburg hosting Shenandoah Valley Pride 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The City of Harrisonburg is hosting the Shenandoah Valley Pride event through diversity. People are invited to celebrate the freedom of pride and diversity, rain or shine. People are welcome to bring their family, friends, and pets along, as the event is pet and...
cbs19news
Charlottesville hosting Jazz Society's Jazz Festival & Fundraiser
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Jazz Society is looking for the wonderful local jazz musician community to help with a mini jazz festival and fundraiser. The festival will feature five different bands which will include many of the best of Charlottesville's jazz musicians. Starting at 2:30 p.m. on...
cbs19news
White Oak Lavender Farm & The Purple WOLF Vineyard hosting Fall Festival
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Harrisonburg is hosting its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 at White Oak Lavender Farm and the Purple Wolf Vineyard. People are welcome to bring their friends and family. There will be live music, food trucks, and grape stomping. This is a free admission...
cbs19news
Foxfield hosts fall race in the rain
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Many people gathered at the Foxfield race track on Sunday to enjoy a sport with some history. “We are here today to watch the steeplechase horse racing, which historically has been so that you are following and chasing somebody and riding, who could get to the steeple in town the fastest. And so now we run in a circle on a track that was developed here by some masterminds in the horse world,” said Kelsey Cox, CEO of Foxfield Races.
cbs19news
Seeking a tree for this year's Grand Illumination
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This year’s Grand Illumination will take place on Dec. 2, but in order to hold this annual tradition, the city needs a tree. Charlottesville is seeking a holiday tree to put on the Downtown Mall. Steve Gaines, the Urban Forrester for the city’s Department...
Kristen's surprise brings smiles to families at the State Fair of Virginia
The State Fair of Virginia wrapped up its run at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Sunday, October 2.
cbs19news
Charlottesville planning commission discussing parking
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville’s Planning Commission is looking for ways to make housing more affordable, which could make parking more difficult to come by. Although not passed, this could allow for new developments to eliminate parking minimums, meaning more people would have to either park on the streets or in a parking garage.
cbs19news
Orange Parks and Rec launches online activities service
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new online resource will help Orange County residents find out about activities and more taking place. The Orange County Department of Parks and Recreation has recently implemented CivicRec, which is an online parks and recreation management software service. According to a release, this...
Charlottesville, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Orange County High School football team will have a game with Albemarle High School on October 03, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
Furman suspends professor for alleged involvement in White Supremacy
An Upstate University has suspended a professor for alleged involvement with white supremacist groups. Officials at Furman say, reports have surfaced that a faculty member participated in the 2017 white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
cbs19news
Public input forum for Nelson Comprehensive Plan rescheduled
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A forum on Nelson County’s work to update its Comprehensive Plan was canceled over the weekend due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. That forum has now been rescheduled for Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. at the Nelson Center in Lovingston. The county...
WSET
Ian slams Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
Group wanted for stealing electronics from Culpeper Verizon store
Police in Culpeper County are looking for a group of people caught on camera who stole numerous items from an electronics store.
matadornetwork.com
Nelson 151 Is Virginia’s Best Road Trip for Anyone Who Loves Craft Drinks and Outdoor Adventure
Meandering through Rockfish Valley, a scenic highway in Nelson County, Virginia called Route 151 has become a hot destination for those craving locally fermented spirits with some added hiking on the side. Located outside of Charlottesville, Route 151 has been drawing in craft beverage entrepreneurs, in turn attracting tourists to...
ourdavie.com
Making apple butter with the Mennonites
Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
WHSV
Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open. The Greenway has been a work in progress since 2018. Prior to this extension, the city had 1.2 miles of trail. Now, that’s up to two miles. The latest addition to the trail connects the two sides of the city.
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find runaway from Crozet area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for assistance regarding the whereabouts of a young woman. According to police, 15-year-old Abigail Garfield of Crozet may be with her boyfriend, another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. She is a white girl...
NBC 29 News
New report suggests change in sales tax revenue in Charlottesville area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sales tax revenue is up, according to Neil Williamson’s Free Enterprise Forum. A recently released report from FEF shares statistics on the first half of 2022 retail sales growth in the central Virginia region. “Charlottesville was the second-highest producer for the first half of 2022...
