Mount Sinai study suggests significant role of reactive oxygen species in maintaining healthy intestines
Mount Sinai researchers have published one of the first studies to demonstrate the importance of reactive oxygen species in maintaining stem cell function and preventing inflammation during wound repair, which could provide greater insights into the prevention and treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), according to findings published in the journal Gut on October 3.
Enzyme found to play a crucial role in guiding cellular response to stress
An enzyme called Fic, whose biochemical role was discovered at UT Southwestern more than a dozen years ago, appears to play a crucial part in guiding the cellular response to stress, a new study suggests. The findings, published in PNAS, could eventually lead to new treatments for a variety of diseases.
Study provides new insights into the underlying physiology of mevalonate kinase deficiency
A new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research shows how rises in core body temperature may trigger the inflammatory flares in people with a rare genetic autoinflammatory disease. The recessive disorder, called mevalonate kinase deficiency (MKD), is caused by mutations in the gene for mevalonate kinase, an essential...
Study reveals a promising therapeutic target for spinocerebellar ataxia type 14
Spinocerebellar ataxias are a group of neurodegenerative diseases characterized by the degeneration of Purkinje cells, a major class of neurons in the cerebellum. The resulting cerebellar dysfunction leads patients to experience a loss of motor coordination and control. One subtype of the disease, spinocerebellar ataxia type 14 (SCA14), was found...
Stanford researchers discover a sustainable way to produce cancer-fighting compound in the lab
Stanford University researchers have discovered a rapid and sustainable way to synthetically produce a promising cancer-fighting compound right in the lab. The compound's availability has been limited because its only currently known natural source is a single plant species that grows solely in a small rainforest region of Northeastern Australia.
Fungal involvement in tumors may drive worse cancer outcomes
The presence of some fungal species in tumors predicts-; and may even help drive-; worse cancer outcomes, according to a study from Weill Cornell Medicine and Duke University researchers. The study, which appears Sept. 29 in Cell, provides a scientific framework to develop tests that delineate specific fungal species in...
Social motivator effectively rescues rehab participation in mice after spinal cord injury
A research finding in mice that the drug gabapentin improved rehab compliance after spinal cord injury led scientists to a related, unexpected discovery: Injured mice that didn't receive gabapentin and declined to exercise by themselves were willing to hop on the treadmill when presented with a group rehab option. Researchers...
Uncontrolled high blood pressure responsible for cardiovascular emergencies in the USA
New research led by a Keele University professor has found that uncontrolled high blood pressure is the main cause of cardiovascular emergencies in the USA. "Essential" hypertension - the name given to high blood pressure not caused by other diseases - was found to be present in 13% of all cardiovascular disease diagnoses in US emergency departments, representing more than 2.7 million people, in a new study led by Keele's Professor Mamas Mamas.
ASU scientists discover an unusual RNA biogenesis pathway
For the very first time, a study led by Julian Chen and his group in Arizona State University's School of Molecular Sciences and the Biodesign Institute's Center for the Mechanism of Evolution, has discovered an unprecedented pathway producing telomerase RNA from a protein-coding messenger RNA (mRNA). The central dogma of...
Initiative prevents medical device-related pressure injuries
A short-term effort to prevent facial pressure injuries quickly demonstrated the potential impact of the initiative and led to institution-wide adoption of different types of noninvasive oxygen delivery devices. "Preventing Medical Device-Related Pressure Injuries due to Noninvasive Ventilation Masks and Nasal Cannulas" details the results of a quality improvement initiative...
Daxor's BVA-100 diagnostic blood test reduces hospital length of stay for heart failure patients
Daxor Corporation, the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data validating the benefits of the Company's BVA-100 diagnostic blood test in reducing hospital length of stay (LOS) for heart failure (HF) patients. Data were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2022 – which brought together the world's leading experts in heart failure from September 30th thru October 3rd, 2022, in Washington, DC.
New research sheds light on how teens can get more sleep
Adjusting to a new sleep schedule at the start of the school year can lead to disturbed rest, daytime fatigue and changes in mood and focus for teens. Although they need eight to 10 hours of sleep per night to maintain physical health, emotional well-being and school performance, according to the National Sleep Foundation and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, most adolescents get less than eight, especially on school nights.
Researchers discover a molecule that promotes tumor cell survival in retinoblastoma
Despite decades of medical advances, children who develop the pediatric eye cancer retinoblastoma often lose their vision or an eye due to a lack of specific, targeted therapies and a poor molecular understanding of the cancer. Now researchers at UT Southwestern and the University of Miami have discovered that a molecule – estrogen-related receptor gamma, or ESRRG – becomes hyperactive and promotes tumor cell survival in retinoblastoma. Blocking ESRRG, the team reported in Science Advances, kills retinoblastoma cells.
Researchers report aminoadamantanes that block SARS-CoV-2 infection by S-nitrosylation of the host ACE2 protein
In a recent study published in Nature Chemical Biology, researchers investigated the use of aminoadamantane nitrate compounds as anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) drugs. Background. The United States Food & Drug Administration has approved memantine, an aminoadamantane drug, for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Building upon their experience,...
Simple prediction tools provide personalized risk estimates for patients undergoing hysterectomy for benign disease
Researchers have developed easy-to-use online prediction tools that provide personalized risk estimates for patients undergoing hysterectomy for benign disease. The study describing the models is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.220914. Hysterectomy is one of the most common surgical procedures, with one-third of women in Canada undergoing this...
Immune cell defect tied to the risk of developing rare bacterial infection
Everyone breathes in Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) bacteria from time to time, but most people don't get sick. These bacteria, cousins of the deadly Mycobacterium tuberculosis, tend to live out their harmless little lives in food, soil, water, or dust. Then there's the rare person who gets very, very sick.
Prenatal phthalate exposure associated with reduced lung function during childhood
A study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, has found that exposure to phthalates in the womb is associated with reduced lung function during childhood. The findings of the study, published in Environmental Pollution, support the European Union's current restrictions on the use of these substances .
New data validates the benefits of Daxor's BVA-100 blood test for heart failure patients
Daxor Corporation, the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data validating the benefits of the Company's BVA-100 blood test for heart failure patients. Data were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2022 – which brought together the world's leading experts in heart failure from September 30th thru October 3rd, 2022, in Washington, DC.
Facilitating innovative drug development with FLAG Claudin family proteins
The Claudin family proteins, including Claudin 18.2, Claudin 18.1, Claudin 6, and Claudin 9, have been introduced effectively by ACROBiosystems. These multi-pass full-length transmembrane target antigens are typically challenging to produce while preserving their original structure. ACROBiosystems has created many multi-pass transmembrane protein production platforms, including virus-like particles (VLP), detergent...
Sudden cardiac death risk can be determined by genetic score
A recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that a genome-wide polygenic score for coronary artery disease (GPSCAD) can predict sudden and/or arrhythmic death (SAD) risk in coronary artery disease (CAD) patients without severe systolic dysfunction. Thus, this assessment score may help guide indications of implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) in this group of patients.
