Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
APD seeks help identifying South Austin robbery suspect
Police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect involved in two robberies in South Austin. The Austin Police Department says on September 30th, the H-E-B located at I-35 & William Cannon and the A+ Federal Credit Union located at 1402 West Stassney Lane were both robbed between 2:30 and 3:20 p.m.
CBS Austin
Man accused of stabbing food truck worker in North Austin
Austin Police arrested a man last week suspected of stabbing a food truck worker. It happened Monday, September 26, just before 9 p.m. Workers at the Antojitos Chovita food truck, located at the intersection of North Lamar and Beaver Street, said they were closing for the night when the suspect was spotted around the truck, one woman was inside the vehicle.
CBS Austin
Man charged for fatal hit-and-run crash in East Austin
Police have arrested and charged a man for a hit-and-run in East Austin last month that left a woman dead. It happened Tuesday, Sep. 27, just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The Austin Police Department says 20-year-old Jarai Brady was driving a 2008...
CBS Austin
Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified
A 29-year-old man who was killed by an officer during a SWAT situation in southeast Austin last month has been identified as Antonio Gonzales. The Austin Police Department received a 911 call at 9:19 a.m. on September 23 reporting a disturbance between a man and woman regarding child custody. The woman who called said the man, Gonzales, had a gun and was possibly holding the children hostage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Woman injured in downtown shooting overnight
A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting downtown early Sunday morning. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene in the 700 block of Neches Street at 2:34 a.m. ALSO | Two people injured in shooting in E Austin Park. Detectives were called out...
CBS Austin
WilCo Sheriff's Office warns of scammers posing as employees
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that it has received various reports of scam calls in the area. The office sent out an alert on their social media around 8 a.m. Monday. They said the caller has demanded payments from the victims for “missing court,” posing as...
CBS Austin
Memorial held for 16-year Austin Police vet killed in crash near Liberty Hill
A large number of local law enforcement and first responders gathered Monday to remember Austin Senior Police Officer Tony Martin. The 16-year veteran of APD was on his motorcycle when he was killed in a traffic crash near Liberty Hill ten days ago. Senior Police Officer Anthony Dupree Martin was...
CBS Austin
Sheriff's Office: Juvenile posted social media threat against Burnet High School
The Burnet County Sheriff's Office says a social media threat was made to a local high school -- but there is no ongoing danger to the public. Investigators say the post depicted an individual with an assault rifle who was threatening Burnet High School. Deputies were able to identify the...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Austin
Two people injured in shooting in East Austin Park
Two people were shot in Givens District Park in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 12:21 p.m. ALSO | Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified. Neither the victims nor the witnesses cooperated with police, so officers were not been able to...
Records: Man arrested after not rendering aid in fatal east Austin crash
AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal collision Tuesday involving two vehicles at the intersection of Crystalbrook Drive and Loyola Lane in east Austin.
CBS Austin
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend
Texas DPS is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Round Rock on Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at RM 1431 at Vista Hills Blvd. around 6pm. One man died at the scene and one woman was taken to the hospital. DPS says a...
CBS Austin
How Survive2Thrive's hotel safety net helps support victims of domestic violence
Providing life-changing resources and support to displaced victims of domestic violence and abuse, Survive2Thrive Foundation helps survivors recover and succeed. Founder, Courtney Santana, joined Trevor Scott to share more about the hotel safety net program, and how it will help survivors escape dangerous home environments. Follow us on Instagram and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
APD: Man hit Tesla employee with his vehicle at charging station
The Austin Police Department is looking for a man who harassed a Tesla employee and hit them with his car in late August.
CBS Austin
City of Austin sees increase in fatal crashes, pedestrian deaths
AUSTIN, Texas — The Public Safety Commission, families, and transportation leaders are discussing how the city can work to put a stop to a growing problem: vehicle-pedestrian crashes in Austin. Data from Vision Zero reveals there have been at least 72 fatalities in 2022 and 27 pedestrian deaths. "Austin...
1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash on South Congress
One adult is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian late Friday night on South Congress, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
CBS Austin
2 injured after car hits pole in downtown Austin
Two people were injured after a car crashed into a pole in downtown Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the crash around 3 a.m. The Austin Fire Department tweeted the crash took place on Sabine Street and East 11th Street. ATCEMS says a car hit a pole and two people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCEN TV NBC 6
Attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights stopped by samaritans
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.
CBS Austin
Man hit and killed in auto-pedestrian crash off Congress Ave overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was hit and killed in an auto-pedestrian collision off of South Congress Avenue overnight. Austin Police Department Watch Command said officers and EMS responded to the Industrial Boulevard and South Congress Avenue intersection at 10:54 p.m. due to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
CBS Austin
Austin man dies after being hit by drunk driver in Round Rock
AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Austin died after being hit by a drunk driver in Round Rock on Sunday. The Round Rock Police Department responded to the auto-pedestrian collision on the northbound I-35 frontage road near Old Settlers Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. First responders performed life-saving efforts...
Comments / 0