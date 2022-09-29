ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

APD seeks help identifying South Austin robbery suspect

Police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect involved in two robberies in South Austin. The Austin Police Department says on September 30th, the H-E-B located at I-35 & William Cannon and the A+ Federal Credit Union located at 1402 West Stassney Lane were both robbed between 2:30 and 3:20 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man accused of stabbing food truck worker in North Austin

Austin Police arrested a man last week suspected of stabbing a food truck worker. It happened Monday, September 26, just before 9 p.m. Workers at the Antojitos Chovita food truck, located at the intersection of North Lamar and Beaver Street, said they were closing for the night when the suspect was spotted around the truck, one woman was inside the vehicle.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man charged for fatal hit-and-run crash in East Austin

Police have arrested and charged a man for a hit-and-run in East Austin last month that left a woman dead. It happened Tuesday, Sep. 27, just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The Austin Police Department says 20-year-old Jarai Brady was driving a 2008...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified

A 29-year-old man who was killed by an officer during a SWAT situation in southeast Austin last month has been identified as Antonio Gonzales. The Austin Police Department received a 911 call at 9:19 a.m. on September 23 reporting a disturbance between a man and woman regarding child custody. The woman who called said the man, Gonzales, had a gun and was possibly holding the children hostage.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman injured in downtown shooting overnight

A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting downtown early Sunday morning. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene in the 700 block of Neches Street at 2:34 a.m. ALSO | Two people injured in shooting in E Austin Park. Detectives were called out...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

WilCo Sheriff's Office warns of scammers posing as employees

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that it has received various reports of scam calls in the area. The office sent out an alert on their social media around 8 a.m. Monday. They said the caller has demanded payments from the victims for “missing court,” posing as...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Two people injured in shooting in East Austin Park

Two people were shot in Givens District Park in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 12:21 p.m. ALSO | Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified. Neither the victims nor the witnesses cooperated with police, so officers were not been able to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

How Survive2Thrive's hotel safety net helps support victims of domestic violence

Providing life-changing resources and support to displaced victims of domestic violence and abuse, Survive2Thrive Foundation helps survivors recover and succeed. Founder, Courtney Santana, joined Trevor Scott to share more about the hotel safety net program, and how it will help survivors escape dangerous home environments. Follow us on Instagram and...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin sees increase in fatal crashes, pedestrian deaths

AUSTIN, Texas — The Public Safety Commission, families, and transportation leaders are discussing how the city can work to put a stop to a growing problem: vehicle-pedestrian crashes in Austin. Data from Vision Zero reveals there have been at least 72 fatalities in 2022 and 27 pedestrian deaths. "Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

2 injured after car hits pole in downtown Austin

Two people were injured after a car crashed into a pole in downtown Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the crash around 3 a.m. The Austin Fire Department tweeted the crash took place on Sabine Street and East 11th Street. ATCEMS says a car hit a pole and two people...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights stopped by samaritans

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
CBS Austin

Man hit and killed in auto-pedestrian crash off Congress Ave overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was hit and killed in an auto-pedestrian collision off of South Congress Avenue overnight. Austin Police Department Watch Command said officers and EMS responded to the Industrial Boulevard and South Congress Avenue intersection at 10:54 p.m. due to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin man dies after being hit by drunk driver in Round Rock

AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Austin died after being hit by a drunk driver in Round Rock on Sunday. The Round Rock Police Department responded to the auto-pedestrian collision on the northbound I-35 frontage road near Old Settlers Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. First responders performed life-saving efforts...
ROUND ROCK, TX

