Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Prisma Health to partner with SC colleges to fight nursing shortage
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced that they are investing $5 million into a nursing recruitment program that will be implemented in five universities and colleges in South Carolina. Officials said Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College and...
FOX Carolina
The science behind fall foliage
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the things we love about our area in the fall is the beautiful show Mother Nature puts on with the fall foliage. But if you’ve ever wondered why the leaves change color this time of year, here’s a break down of the science.
FOX Carolina
Staying safe during deer hunting season in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deer season has just begun in South Carolina, and officials from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) want to remind you to stay safe while hunting. Greg Lucas with SCDNR said there are three types of deer hunting seasons:. Archery - Aug. 15-31,...
WXII 12
From rising water to rainbows, photos capture the day Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina
Hurricane Ian slammed the South Carolina shore Friday, a much weaker storm than when it hit Florida, still bringing storm surge, flooding and downed trees from the coast to the Upstate. Here are some of the photos from the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
carolinapanorama.com
2023 South Carolina African-American History Calendar to be unveiled
The South Carolina Department of Education cordially invites you to the unveiling of the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. It will take place at the Koger Center for the Arts, located at 1051 Greene Street in Columbia, SC.
WIS-TV
Prisma Health to invest $5 million to counter nursing shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A critical nursing shortage has Prisma Health investing millions of dollars into area colleges. The organization said it is investing $5 million into a pilot nursing recruitment program at five colleges: Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College, and Midlands Technical College.
FOX Carolina
Gov. McMaster and Rep. Clyburn announce $490,000,000 investment in broadband access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn made an announcement Monday on broadband access in the state. The announcement was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and was live streamed by WIS on our digital platforms. South Carolina has appropriated an investment of around $490,000,000 for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
‘A remarkable team effort’: Gov. McMaster compliments officials, first responders in wake of Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was in the Grand Strand with other officials in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a briefing in Georgetown shortly after landing and commended first responders and other agencies for their work in keeping residents safe. No storm-related deaths have been reported in South Carolina due to Ian.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Rediscovering some of South Carolina's signature foods and the stories behind them
In their new book, Taste the State: South Carolina's Signature Foods, Recipes, and Their Stories (2021, USC Press), authors Kevin Mitchell and David S. Shields present the cultural histories of native ingredients and showcase the evolution of the dishes and the variety of preparations that have emerged. They talk with Walter Edgar about true Carolina cooking in all of its cultural depth, historical vividness, and sumptuous splendor—from the plain home cooking of sweet potato pone to Lady Baltimore cake worthy of a Charleston society banquet.
FOX Carolina
Two dogs quarantining after being exposed to rabid skunk in Chesnee
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that a skunk found in the Upstate recently tested positive for rabies. Officials said the skunk was found near Clarendon Court and Carolina Oaks Drive in Chesnee, SC. According to officials, the skunk was...
Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA. FEMA is authorized to help provide resources and equipment to help mitigate impacts of the storm, according to a news release. Hurricane Ian is approaching the South […]
South Carolina residents now receiving up to $800 per person
hand holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you have filed taxes in South Carolina, here's some great news as prices continue to rise: you likely have some money coming your way.
FOX Carolina
SC gas prices climb more than 6 cents over past week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 6.8 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.23, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.89 on Sunday while...
WLTX.com
South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win
PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot. Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.
Tractor trailer driver dead after weekend crash in the Upstate
One person is dead after a weekend crash in the Upstate, involving a tractor-trailer. The single vehicle crash happened around 8:40 Sunday night on Highway 76 in Oconee County, near Westminster.
WCNC
South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
This Is The Most Popular Beer In South Carolina
TopAgency found the most popular beer brand in each state, including this brew for South Carolina.
aarp.org
Help for Renters in SC Stay Plus Program
In an age of rising inflation and housing costs, AARP South Carolina knows rent hikes can be especially hard on older people with fixed incomes. The SC Stay Plus program provides rent and utility assistance to unemployed people and those who have experienced financial hardship because of COVID-19. It provides recipients with up to a year of help with unpaid rent and utility bills, dating back to March 13, 2020, and also covers up to three months of future rent.
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Comments / 0