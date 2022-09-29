Read full article on original website
Jack Meoff
3d ago
it's been proven that a human brain doesn't fully develop until it's about 25 yrs old ! SO why shouldn't the parents be informed ? would the parents be left out if the kid was a delinquent ? I think not ! pappas has a special interest in this topic .
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Transgender student at Ohio high school uses homecoming title to spread acceptance
An Ohio high schooler is using her platform to encourage and inspire others about acceptance. When Cassie Steiner, who likes to be called Cass, first received news she made the top four on the ballot for homecoming princess, she was excited but didn’t think she would win. When she...
GoLocalProv
Classical High Students Walking Out Over Teachers Who They Say Are “Not Safe for Students”
A walkout — and “sit in” at the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) has been planned for Friday at noon, over teachers that event organizers claim "aren't safe for students." “The PPSD is protecting Ramona Bessinger, as well as other teachers...these teachers are not safe for students,...
Harvard Crimson
Healey Holds Commanding Lead Over Diehl in Massachusetts Governor’s Race
Democratic Attorney General Maura T. Healey ’92 will face Geoffrey G. Diehl in the race for Massachusetts governor in November. By Geoffrey G. Diehl and Maura T. Healey. Two weeks after the Massachusetts state primary, Maura T. Healey ’92 appears to be the governor-in-waiting. Healey, the state’s attorney...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Vermont Schools Cancel Classes Due to Illness, Staff Shortages
After a month of minimal school disruptions, Spaulding High School in Barre and U-32 Middle & High School in East Montpelier canceled classes on Monday due to a combination of widespread illness and staffing shortages. Barre Unified Union School District superintendent Chris Hennessey closed Spaulding High School for the full...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think...
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Republican Who’s Thriving Despite Calling Trump ‘F–king Crazy’
ALTON, N.H. — On a sparkling September Friday, seven weeks out from election day, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is on the trail — literally. We’re shuffling our way down the slope of Mount Major when a retired couple stops him to chat. The governor greets them playfully. “You! I know you — no, just kidding, I’m Chris,” Sununu teases as he extends a hand.
Cuomo: It’s time to change the game
Here, we will push those you elected to explain how to make things better. Here, we will not allow leaders to play situations to their advantage, instead of yours.
As he runs for a 2nd stint as lieutenant governor, David Zuckerman’s long history is his greatest strength — and liability
The veteran politician from Hinesburg has returned to familiar themes in his bid for his old office, but it has also forced him to explain why he wants to reclaim a post he once seemed eager to move on from. Read the story on VTDigger here: As he runs for a 2nd stint as lieutenant governor, David Zuckerman’s long history is his greatest strength — and liability.
Andrea Campbell agrees to AG debate with Jay McMahon after ‘we’ll see’ comment
After dodging a bevy of general election debate challenges, Democratic attorney general candidate Andrea Campbell has agreed to square off against Republican opponent Jay McMahon. The candidates are slated to tape their first debate on Oct. 20 on WBZ, moderator Jon Keller announced on Twitter Wednesday. It will air over...
Comments / 29