WCNC
Red Cross deploys more Charlotte area volunteers to Florida
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Groups from the Charlotte area are getting involved to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, including sending supplies and volunteers to Florida. The Red Cross deployed three local disaster-trained volunteers to support relief efforts in Florida to evaluate and meet the needs. Volunteers from Catawba, Mecklenburg...
WCNC
Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
Should schools in the Carolinas consider 4-day weeks?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's be honest: Most of us would love to have a shorter week, especially our kids. Now, more schools across the country are turning to four-day weeks. Hundreds of districts nationwide have moved to four-day weeks, citing teacher shortages and flexibility, but the results aren't even across the board. Should schools in the Carolinas consider a shorter week?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCNC
Is Nikki Haley running for president in 2024?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In an appearance on Monday's edition of NBC's "Today," Nikki Haley responded to questions about whether she would be running in the 2024 election. Haley, the former Ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina, was on "Today" to promote her new book. However, before she could get to that, the hosts inquired about Haley's 2024 running prospects.
WCNC
South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
WCNC
South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win
PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot. Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.
