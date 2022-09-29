ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engadget

NASA and SpaceX will study the possibility of using a Dragon capsule to boost Hubble's orbit

NASA and SpaceX have signed an agreement to study the possibility of using a Dragon spacecraft to lift the Hubble telescope to a higher orbit. The Hubble telescope's orbit decays over time due to atmospheric drag, and reboosting it to a more stable one could add more years to its life. SpaceX proposed the idea several months ago in partnership with the Polaris Program, the human spaceflight initiative organized by billionaire businessman, Jared Isaacman. If you'll recall, Isaacman funded Inspiration4, the first mission to launch an all-civilian crew to orbit back in 2021.
Good News Network

NASA Celebrates World First: Smashing a Spacecraft into an Asteroid to Practice Saving Humanity

This was the moment when NASA, including science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen, celebrated the complete and utter destruction of one of their spacecraft. While that sounds like a strange thing to celebrate, it was humanity’s first real-world test to see if we could alter the path of an asteroid if ever one were discovered heading on a collision course with Earth.
Phys.org

NASA eyes November for launch attempt of Moon rocket

NASA said Friday it would try to launch its Moon mega-rocket in November, without committing to a precise date for the much-delayed Artemis 1 mission. The US space agency, which was forced to postpone its latest liftoff attempt due to massive Hurricane Ian which hammered Florida this week, announced it was preparing its next launch window for between November 12 and November 27.
CNBC

Investing in Space: Where does NASA go from here?

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions. Two...
UPI News

Elon Musk may help NASA extend life for Hubble

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. space agency, NASA, said it signed an agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX to study whether the life expectancy of the venerated Hubble Space Telescope can be extended. NASA said Thursday it has no plans to carry out or fund a service mission for the...
techeblog.com

Hubble Space Telescope Observes Arp-Madore 608-333 with Two Interacting Galaxies

Unlike this spiral phenomenon that appeared over Hawaii, the Hubble Space Telescope observed Arp-Madore 608-333 with two actual interacting galaxies. They may appear calm and orderly at first glance, but these two galaxies are warping each other through a mutual gravitational interaction that is disrupting and distorting both of them, as captured by Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys.
Fatherly

NASA Hit An Asteroid On Purpose, And Now JWST Has Super Cool Photos

Science: NASA, ESA, CSA, Jian-Yang Li (PSI), Cristina Thomas (Northern Arizona University), Ian Wong (NASA-GSFC); image processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI) NASA made history last week with an out-of-this-world test. The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) successfully smashed an asteroid that was nearly 7 million miles away off...
