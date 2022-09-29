ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

JMU cross country sets eight personal records at Paul Short Run

JMU cross country earned 796 points and finished 28th of 46 teams Friday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at the Paul Short Run. The Dukes finished 10 places lower than last year, where they finished 18th of 38 teams, but six runners finished under 22 minutes compared to two runners last year.
Resiliency for JMU women’s soccer secures win over Appalachian State

Unbeaten in their last three matches and coming off a tie against conference foe Southern Mississippi, the women’s soccer Dukes defeated App State 1-0 on a joyous senior recognition day. “We were fairly dominant with the ball,” head coach Joshua Walters said. “I thought we played with a lot...
BOONE, NC
JMU football now 4-0 after Family Weekend win over Texas State

Players slipped and slid all around Bridgeforth Stadium for Saturday afternoon’s Family Weekend football game, and colored ponchos and jackets scattered the stands, fighting through the chilly 53 degree October weather. After the thrilling comeback victory over Appalachian State last week, the desire to keep the Dukes in the...
