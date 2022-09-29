Read full article on original website
JMU cross country sets eight personal records at Paul Short Run
JMU cross country earned 796 points and finished 28th of 46 teams Friday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, at the Paul Short Run. The Dukes finished 10 places lower than last year, where they finished 18th of 38 teams, but six runners finished under 22 minutes compared to two runners last year.
Sunday Notebook | Contrary to initial sentiment, JMU can win — and dominate — without A-level performance
Sixty-eight days and 50 degrees warmer ago at Sun Belt Conference Media Days, surrounded by coaches who touted the conference as the premier non-autonomous league in the country, head coach Curt Cignetti was adamant: JMU can’t play its “C+” game anymore and expect to dominate like it could in the CAA.
Resiliency for JMU women’s soccer secures win over Appalachian State
Unbeaten in their last three matches and coming off a tie against conference foe Southern Mississippi, the women’s soccer Dukes defeated App State 1-0 on a joyous senior recognition day. “We were fairly dominant with the ball,” head coach Joshua Walters said. “I thought we played with a lot...
Coaches Chatter | Cignetti readying for ‘tremendous challenge’ Arkansas State presents
A day and change after Curt Cignetti coached JMU to a dominant yet imperfect 27-point win over Texas State to move to 4-0 (2-0 Sun Belt), he didn’t gloat, and it’s onto Arkansas State — as one might guess. Coaches from around the Sun Belt Conference spoke...
JMU takes down Texas State 40-13 in first-ever Sun Belt home victory
JMU football took on Texas State in the rain to celebrate Family Weekend, its first game since the historic win at App State. The Dukes wasted no time, scoring early, and beat the traveling Bobcats 40-13 to improve to 4-0. JMU cross country finished 28th of 46 teams Friday at...
JMU football now 4-0 after Family Weekend win over Texas State
Players slipped and slid all around Bridgeforth Stadium for Saturday afternoon’s Family Weekend football game, and colored ponchos and jackets scattered the stands, fighting through the chilly 53 degree October weather. After the thrilling comeback victory over Appalachian State last week, the desire to keep the Dukes in the...
