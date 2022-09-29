ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

NME Radio Roundup 3 October 2022: Stormzy, Arctic Monkeys & Kid Cudi

Last week Stormzy returned with the stellar ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, his first solo single since 2019 opus ‘Heavy Is The Head’. The surprise seven-minute track was accompanied by a staggering, cameo-filled music video, with everyone from sporting legends José Mourinho and Usain Bolt, to musical talents like Little Simz, Headie One and Dave, and even Louis Theroux making an appearance.
MUSIC
NME

Kevin Abstract confirms new Brockhampton album coming soon

Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract has reassured the group’s followers that a new album is indeed on the way, and will be released before the end of 2022. As confirmed earlier this year, the group’s seventh album will be their final outing. They revealed back in January that 2022 would be their last year active as a group, with farewell shows being held at this year’s Coachella. It was there that Brockhampton announced their last album, following the news up shortly thereafter with a teaser trailer.
MUSIC
NME

Gabriels: swooning, all-embracing soul fusion adored by Harry Styles and Elton John

Last year, Gabriels’ secular gospel sounds and rousing pop earned them arguably the highest of compliments. Elton John called the LA-based trio’s 2020 breakthrough single ‘Love And Hate In A Different Time’ – a glossy, vibrant foot-stomper that blends classic R&B and swooning choral vocals – “one of the most seminal records I’ve heard in the last 10 years”. As we all know, you don’t argue with the Rocket Man.
MUSIC
NME

Watch The 1975’s ultra-suave performance on ‘Later… With Jools Holland’

Returning for its 61st series on Saturday (October 1), Later… With Jools Holland kicked off with a stylish performance from The 1975. Showcasing two singles from their upcoming fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, The 1975 dimmed the lights and suited up for a swaggering playthrough of ‘Happiness’, breaking out an acoustic guitar for frontman Matty Healy to strum on as he melted hearts with ‘I’m In Love With You’.
MUSIC
Kid Cudi
Jimmy Fallon
Dot Da Genius
Don Toliver
Cudi
NME

Watch Eddie Vedder join Stevie Nicks on stage for ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’

Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Fest last night (September 30) – watch them perform ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ together below. The Pearl Jam frontman has been running his own California-based festival since 2016, and over those years has hosted a series of collaborations on its stage. In 2021, he formed a new band for a covers-filled set after Kings of Leon, who were due to headline the event, pulled out after the death of their mother, Betty Ann.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with WILLOW

It’s only been just over a year since WILLOW released her critically acclaimed fourth album ‘Lately I Feel Everything’, which furthered the pop-punk renaissance with the likes of ‘Grow’ and ‘Gaslight’ and featured guest appearances from Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne. Not wanting to let the momentum dip, the 21-year-old has swiftly returned with the crushing brilliance of her new LP, ‘<COPINGMECHANISM>’ (out October 7).
MUSIC
NME

Aric Improta and Stephen Harrison leave Fever 333: “Things were pretty bad internally”

Two members of Fever 333 have left the band, with both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta sharing statements that confirm their exits. Improta was more cryptic in his post announcing the news, explaining that he and Harrison decided to leave the band – which is rounded out by frontman Jason Aalon Butler – together, and that their decision is “layered”. The drummer noted that he’d ultimately “rather dedicate [his] time to projects that operate different than” Fever 333, and teased that he and Harrison “will probably do something together in the future”.
MUSIC
NME

Artists respond after Kanye West wears ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at Paris Fashion Week

After making his catwalk debut at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend, Kanye West introduced his latest Yeezy line with his Yzy Season 9 event on Monday. During the live-streamed presentation, the rapper wore a longsleeve shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” emblazoned on the back. As Rolling Stone points out, the phrase – an appropriation of the Black Lives Matter slogan used to protest racial injustice, discrimination and police brutality – has been adopted by white supremacist organisations in recent years, and is categorised by the Anti-Defamation League as a hate slogan.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NME

Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Imagine Dragons

In the Imagine Dragons ‘Follow You’ video, which fellow Las Vegas band does It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney mistakenly assume he’s going to watch a private concert of?. “The Killers.”. CORRECT. “We had the idea of a couple that goes to a Imagine...
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Watch NewJeans’ first overseas live performance in KCON Saudi Arabia

Rookie girl group NewJeans have marked their first overseas performance with a set at KCON Saudi Arabia. The K-pop convention’s inaugural event in the country, which took place at The Boulevard Riyadh City on September 30 and October 1, saw the rookie girl group take the stage alongside acts ATEEZ, Hyolyn, STAYC, ONEUS and TO1 on the second day of the event. The quintet’s set included performances of hit singles ‘Hype Boy’, ‘Attention’ and ‘Cookie’.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

MONSTA X member Kihyun to release new solo mini-album

MONSTA X member Kihyun is set to release new solo music later this year. The idol announced plans to release new music through a teaser posted through MONSTA X’s social media accounts. His forthcoming record, a mini-album titled ‘Youth’, is slated for release on October 24, 6PM KST. Additional details, such as a title for the lead single and a tracklist, have yet to be released at the time of publication.
MUSIC
NME

‘Dr. Brain”s Lee Sun-kyun nominated for best actor at International Emmy Awards

Actor Lee Sun-kyun has received an International Emmy Awards nomination for his performance in sci-fi K-drama Dr. Brain. On September 29, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its nominees for the upcoming 2022 ceremony. In it, Lee was named a nominee for Best Performance by an Actor for his performance as Sewon, a brain scientist who begins conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to look for clues related to an accident that affected his family.
MOVIES
NME

Tame Impala remixes Confidence Man’s ‘Holiday’ for ‘RE-TILT’ EP

Tame Impala have shared a remix of Confidence Man’s single ‘Holiday’, dropping the track last week as part of the latter’s group’s just-released ‘RE-TILT’ EP. As implied by its title, the ‘RE-TILT’ package comprises remixes of songs that appeared on Confidence Man’s second album, ‘TILT’. It was released last Friday (September 30) via I OH YOU, and also includes a new take on ‘Holiday’ by Erol Alkan, a remix of ‘Angry Girl’ by CHAI, and other remixes from Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, X-COAST, CC:CISCO! and Daniel Avery.
MUSIC
NME

Craig David – ’22’ album review: a silky R&B revival record

Craig David’s reputation precedes him: seminal dance hits, a now-successful DJing profile and a largely beloved, if not tolerated, presence: the days of being mercilessly mocked on Bo Selecta feel long-gone, perhaps. His eighth album, ‘22’, is a celebration of the journey so far, and a revival for his R&B credibility.
MUSIC
NME

New ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ content teased by Lance Reddick

Horizon Forbidden West could be getting brand new content in the future according to the actor Lance Reddick. Reddick, who is known within the series for playing the character Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, recently teased his involvement in additional game content. In a now-deleted tweet...
VIDEO GAMES

