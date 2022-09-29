Brockhampton leader Kevin Abstract has reassured the group’s followers that a new album is indeed on the way, and will be released before the end of 2022. As confirmed earlier this year, the group’s seventh album will be their final outing. They revealed back in January that 2022 would be their last year active as a group, with farewell shows being held at this year’s Coachella. It was there that Brockhampton announced their last album, following the news up shortly thereafter with a teaser trailer.

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO