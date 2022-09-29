ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State

Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
WCAX

Vermonters who got pandemic unemployment benefits must prove they were eligible

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont gig workers who got pandemic unemployment benefits will have to prove to the state that they were eligible. The federally administrated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provided unemployment insurance benefits for thousands of self-employed workers. Claimants had to self-attest that they lost their jobs. But...
WCAX

Cannabis Control Board clarifies purchasing requirements

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Oct. 1, a handful of retail cannabis stores will open their doors for Vermonters to purchase marijuana legally. The Cannabis Control Board stresses these products are not for Vermonters under the age of 21. When you go into a shop, you will be carded both at the door and at the cash register before purchase.
WCAX

Vermont health commissioner expects active flu season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state health commissioner says Vermonters should prepare for an active flu season. Dr. Mark Levine says Australia is a good indicator for the flu level we’ll see in the U.S. This year, Australia had its worst flu season in five years. Levine says schools...
nbcboston.com

Legal Recreational Marijuana Goes on Sale in Vermont

Vermont this weekend became the latest state in New England where people can legally buy marijuana in stores. Recreational marijuana was legalized in the Green Mountain State in October 2020, after Gov. Phil Scott let a bill become law without his signature, but retail sales began Saturday. The drug was already approved for medical use.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Why New Hampshire Electric Rates Are Set to Jump Again

If you thought you're paying a lot for electric now, just wait until December. New Hampshire state consumer advocate Donald Kreis said that the state's major electric utilities are requesting rate hikes that would take effect on December 1 if approved. Unitil has requested an increase to 26 cents per kilowat, Liberty has requested increases to 22 cents, and NH Electric Co-op 17 cents. The request by Eversource for 22 cents was already approved.
Antelope Valley Press

Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana

Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so, on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open, today. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet.
wamc.org

State Senate candidate Jean Lapper of N.Y.'s 45th district discusses campaign

In late July, Queensbury Democrat Jean Lapper announced she would challenge Republican New York state Senator Dan Stec of the 45th district. Lapper, a CPA by trade who has never held elective office, has been campaigning across the district, which extends across much of the north and northeastern section of New York. During a recent stop in Plattsburgh, Lapper spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about what issues she’s hearing about from residents.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire DOT offers incentive to try to attract more plow drivers

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is offering a new incentive to attract plow drivers this winter. State officials said all agencies are struggling to fill positions as people retire. With the winter approaching, the DOT has 187 openings, ranging from plow drivers to supervisors. DOT...
VTDigger

Medicare Advantage is not the way to go

In reading about Medicare Advantage I must agree that it is not the way to go! I worked for the state of Vermont for many years working with people with disabilities but I would never want anything less than the best. Never Medicare Advantage! Please fight for what is best for all!
