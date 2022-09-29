If you thought you're paying a lot for electric now, just wait until December. New Hampshire state consumer advocate Donald Kreis said that the state's major electric utilities are requesting rate hikes that would take effect on December 1 if approved. Unitil has requested an increase to 26 cents per kilowat, Liberty has requested increases to 22 cents, and NH Electric Co-op 17 cents. The request by Eversource for 22 cents was already approved.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO