5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Hurricane relief supply drive spans Miami-Dade, Broward this week
MIAMI - DORAL - Tens of thousands of people are now struggling with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's western coast.That's why there is a massive relief effort underway here in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. This week there will be a collection drive from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the parking lot at Dolphin Mall, then 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Shops of Pembroke Gardens in Pembroke Pines. CBS4 talked with several people who stopped by the Dolphin Mall on Monday to donate. "They are human...
Dogs, cats needing adoption transported to Broward After Hurricane Ian
20 cats and 13 dogs from Southwest Florida are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC) following Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's Gulf Coast.
WSVN-TV
MDFR Florida Task Force 1 continues search for survivors in Ian-ravaged SW Florida
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — The hours have been long and the work has been grueling, but first responders with Florida Task Force 1 are prepared to remain on Florida’s west coast as long as it takes to save lives in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Video showed...
NBC Miami
South Florida Law Enforcement Sends Support to Those Affected by Hurricane Ian
The images and stories out of southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian are heartbreaking, but as residents try to pick up the pieces of the destruction, there has been an overwhelming outpouring of support from South Florida. Donation drives, fundraising events, and officers being deployed have all been ways the South...
WSVN-TV
Former tennis player gives ‘protect and serve’ a whole new meaning
MIAMI (WSVN) - A former pro-tennis player is going back to his roots as he trained to be back on top once again. Lawrence Gunn, Jr. was a talented tennis player in the early 1990s who once trained with legends of tennis. “I become number one in the state at...
cw34.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
WSVN-TV
Broward Humane Society assists Ian-ravaged shelters amid animal flights to other states
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The “ruff” rescues continue for dozens of pets in the west coast of Florida, days after local shelters were left without resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Good Karma Pet Rescue returned from a rescue run to Fort Myers. They dropped up...
WSVN-TV
1st responders from 16 South Florida agencies head to Lee County to help Ian victims
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With millions of people still without power after the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, South Florida is sending support to some areas that were hit the hardest. A convoy of law enforcement agencies from across South Florida came together Saturday morning at Hard Rock Stadium...
WSVN-TV
Broward County wants to hire poll workers for upcoming election
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is looking to hire poll workers for the Nov. 8 elections. You must be a registered voter in Broward, fill out an application and attend a four-hour training session. If you’re interested, call the Broward County Election Day Operations information line at 954-459-9911.
WSVN-TV
BSO locate parents of 5-year-old dropped off at wrong school in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office have located the parents of a 5-year-old boy who was dropped off at the wrong school. BSO was notified about a child who was dropped off at Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes around 9 a.m., Monday. According to...
WSVN-TV
Prosecutors set to continue rebuttal in Parkland shooter penalty trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The penalty trial continues for Nikolas Cruz after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian. Prosecutors will continue their rebuttal case, Monday. More witnesses are expected to be called on the stand. Last Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from a psychologist who spoke about records he reviewed...
WSVN-TV
SW Florida residents returning to destroyed homes in wake of Ian share survival stories
NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents of southwest Florida who rode out Hurricane Ian shared how they survived the storm, as they return to what remains of their homes. Recovery and rescue efforts continued Saturday with help from South Florida’s first responders and the U.S. Coast Guard following Ian’s devastating path in the west coast.
WSVN-TV
Pony recovering after 2 dogs attack him in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pony is recovering after two vicious dogs came onto a South Florida farm. The caretaker came to the rescue after he heard the attack and is now speaking out. As bad as the pony’s injuries look, Toby the pony is likely going to be...
VIDEO: 6 injured after giant wave slams sidewalk in South Florida
Six people ended up in a hospital in South Florida after a large wave swept over a sidewalk in Miami Beach.
South Florida Times
Smoking ban expands
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Like other South Florida towns, the City of Fort Lauderdale is on the brink of banning cigarette smoking and vaping on the city’s public beaches and parks, to protect people from secondhand smoke that can cause health problems, and deter littering in public places.
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
floridapolitics.com
Casey DeSantis announces first $1M distributed through Florida Disaster Fund
Ten organizations split the first million released. With $12 million donated in the first 24 hours of Hurricane Ian to the Florida Disaster Fund, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the first $1 million of that money raised is on its way to people in desperate need. “We know that...
WESH
Florida Disaster Fund raises millions for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
Above: Gov. DeSantis speaks on resources for residents with hurricane damage. Gov. Ron DeSantis has been providing updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts and resources for Florida residents. As of Sunday, the governor's office said about 42,000 linemen have been responding to power outages across Florida and over 1.8 million...
Click10.com
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $20 Million Raised within 48 Hours of Activating the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that within 48 hours of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund raised over $20 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. “Raising more than $20 million in 48...
