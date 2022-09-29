ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
CBS Miami

Hurricane relief supply drive spans Miami-Dade, Broward this week

MIAMI - DORAL - Tens of thousands of people are now struggling with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's western coast.That's why there is a massive relief effort underway here in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. This week there will be a collection drive from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the parking lot at Dolphin Mall, then 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Shops of Pembroke Gardens in Pembroke Pines. CBS4 talked with several people who stopped by the Dolphin Mall on Monday to donate. "They are human...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County wants to hire poll workers for upcoming election

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is looking to hire poll workers for the Nov. 8 elections. You must be a registered voter in Broward, fill out an application and attend a four-hour training session. If you’re interested, call the Broward County Election Day Operations information line at 954-459-9911.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Prosecutors set to continue rebuttal in Parkland shooter penalty trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The penalty trial continues for Nikolas Cruz after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian. Prosecutors will continue their rebuttal case, Monday. More witnesses are expected to be called on the stand. Last Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from a psychologist who spoke about records he reviewed...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Times

Smoking ban expands

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Like other South Florida towns, the City of Fort Lauderdale is on the brink of banning cigarette smoking and vaping on the city’s public beaches and parks, to protect people from secondhand smoke that can cause health problems, and deter littering in public places.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
850wftl.com

Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
alachuachronicle.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $20 Million Raised within 48 Hours of Activating the Florida Disaster Fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that within 48 hours of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund raised over $20 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. “Raising more than $20 million in 48...
FLORIDA STATE

