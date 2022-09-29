ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Wisconsinites try to get out of Florida, others checking on family members

By Katie Crowther
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
Beth Zimmerman of Brookfield spent Thursday desperately trying to get in touch with her elderly parents, George and Jacqueline, in Florida.

“They don’t answer,” said Zimmerman. “I just keep trying every half hour, hoping I won’t hear voicemail again. I know they lost power, but my dad told me he had fully charged his cell phone.”

Zimmerman last spoke with them before the storm hit Wednesday. Despite her insistence that they leave the area, the 89-year-olds decided to stay and ride out the storm in their home near Fort Myers.

More than 12 hours after the worst of the storm surge rolled through, Zimmerman still could not reach them. Finally, a call came.

“It was my dad asking if I had been trying to reach him,” said Zimmerman. “I had to laugh. Yes, dad, I’ve been trying to reach you. He had been out trying to clean up the debris around the yard.”

The feeling of relief was palpable. Zimmerman is flying to Fort Myers Saturday to be with her parents and help clean up.

“I’m bringing two suitcases,” she said. “One is filled with whatever supplies I can bring. I don’t know if stores will be closed due to damage or sold out of necessities. I’m also bringing them a portable phone charger that you don’t have to plug in. That’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, the Roskopf family is in Florida. They are trying to get back to their home in Mayville, Wisconsin.

WATCH: The Roskopf family shares their Florida experience amid Hurricane Ian.

Wisconsin family on Disney trip amid Hurricane Ian

Adam and Melissa, along with their three kids – 10-year-old Trystan, six-year-old Cole, and Brinley who’s almost one year old – left last week for their highly anticipated Disney vacation. The vacation was initially canceled during the height of covid.

“It was their first time on a plane and their longest trip away from home,” said Adam. “We were excited.”

After a few days of fun, Hurricane Ian changed course and was expected to affect Orlando. The airport and theme parks announced suddenly they would close.

“Our hotel staff kept us calm,” said Adam. “As it got closer, there was some uneasiness. But, overall, everyone handled it well.”

The Roskopf's have since been assigned a flight home this Saturday with some unexpected memories to last a lifetime, and a lot to be thankful for.

At first, families were allowed to enjoy some activities in the lobby. Then, as the wind picked up and water rose, they were sent to their rooms with meal kits.

“Wind and rain (were) heavy,” said Melissa. “They kept updating the televisions in our hotel rooms with warnings and information. There is some debris and flooding on the property.”

The Roskopf's have since been assigned a flight home this Saturday with some unexpected memories to last a lifetime, and a lot to be thankful for.

