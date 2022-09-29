Read full article on original website
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
Nick Saban Reveals Bryce Young's Injury Status
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is "day-to-day" with a sprained throwing shoulder, head coach Nick Saban revealed while addressing reporters on Monday (October 3) via the Associated Press. Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was injured during the second quarter of Saturday's (October 1) 49-26 win against then-No. 20...
Lovie Smith: Davis Mills remains Texans' QB1
Texans coach Lovie Smith was unequivocal and firm in his stance Monday regarding struggling quarterback Davis Mills. Although Mills has had problems in his second NFL season following an encouraging end to his rookie year, including a pair of interceptions Sunday during the winless Texans' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Smith was adamant that he is not contemplating a change under center.
DK Metcalf Dramatically Removed From Field To Use Bathroom
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field during Sunday's (October 2) 48-45 win against the Detroit Lions solely to use the bathroom. “I was hurting,” Metcalf told reporters after the game with a smile via the Seattle Times. “I had a little tummy ache. Had to get it taken care of.”
Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Reveals How He'd Handle QB Situation
Hall of Fame former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher believes the team should "stick with" rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett moving forward. Cowher told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac that he believes his coaching successor, Mike Tomlin, should commit to the former University of Pittsburgh standout after Pickett took over for veteran Mitchell Trubisky during the third quarter of Sunday's (October 2) 24-20 loss to the New York Jets.
Fan Dies at Jets-Steelers Game on Sunday
A man is dead after falling from an escalator while attending the Jets-Steelers game in Pittsburgh. Authorities say the unidentified man fell from the escalator following the end of the game and was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police are continuing to investigate and the Steelers say they are "working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter." They also said they're sending "thoughts and prayers" to the victim's family.
New Details Emerge on Russell Westbrook Lakers Trade that Nearly Went Down
All offseason, many Lakers fans were wondering what the status of Russell Westbrook is with the team and where he could possibly be traded to. The trade many were waiting for almost happened according to Shams Charania. Shams Charania of The Athletic put out an article saying the Los Angeles...
