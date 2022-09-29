ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecca, CA

NTSB: Train crash that killed two workers near Mecca caused $1.2M in damage, cause still undetermined

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The collision that killed two Union Pacific employees earlier this month east of Mecca happened when the train slammed into 92 empty railcars that had been stored on a side track for nine months, investigators said Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in its preliminary report that the Sept. 8 derailment caused roughly $1.2 million damage, but investigators haven’t determined what caused the crash in the desert near the Salton Sea.

Both members of the Union Pacific crew were ejected when their train hit the parked cars around 2:40 a.m. that morning, and the two men died at the scene. The NTSB said the two locomotives that were pulling the train derailed along with one of the cars they were pulling and two of the parked railcars that had been there since December. But the other 121 railcars loaded with shipping containers remained on the tracks, as did two locomotives at the back of the train.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the train wasn’t stopped by the automatic braking system Union Pacific uses. That Positive Train Control system is aimed at reducing human error by automatically stopping trains in certain situations, such as when they’re in danger of colliding with another train, derailing because of excessive speed, entering a track under maintenance or traveling the wrong direction because of switching mistakes.

Congress required railroads to create and install that braking system after a commuter train collided head-on with a freight train near Los Angeles in 2008, killing 25 and injuring more than 100.

Investigators said the eastbound train was going 28 mph (45 kph) before a dispatcher directed it to pull onto the siding, which is typically used for trains to pull off the main track and allow oncoming traffic to pass by.

A spokesperson for the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad declined to comment on this derailment Thursday because the NTSB is investigating it.

The NTSB said its investigation will focus on the railroad’s dispatching procedures, its rules for long-term storage of rail cars and its signal and train control system. But the agency said its review will take between one and two years to complete.

Union Pacific is one of the nation’s largest freight railroads with a network of 32,400 miles (52,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Western states.

KESQ News Channel 3

The Pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Coachella Friday night has been identified

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: We have learned that Gabriel Garcia was hit by two cars, and both drivers are still at large. UPDATE: The man in Friday night's hit-and-run crash has been identified as 41-year-old Gabriel Garcia of Coachella. Garcia was struck and killed by two vehicles that fled the scene Friday night in Coachella. The The post The Pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Coachella Friday night has been identified appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta

Charges were filed today against a 45-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly stealing power tools and leading deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting arrest, according to court records. He's The post Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A man suffers major injuries after falling from a rock face in Cathedral City

Cathedral City Fire Department responded to a report of an unconscious male who had fallen off a rock face in the cove.  Upon arrival, CCFD found a male who was witnessed to have fallen approximately 30-40 feet and was semiconscious with major injuries.  Cathedral City Fire crews treated him on the hillside while the truck The post A man suffers major injuries after falling from a rock face in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: jury visits crime scenes

In the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs nearly four years ago, the jury was brought on-location to the scene of the crimes Monday. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the judge to film witness testimony. Larin Garcia's first trial ended earlier this year with The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: jury visits crime scenes appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal

Customers in La Quinta and Thermal are currently experiencing a power outage due to a fire according to Imperial Irrigation District. IID posted on its Twitter feed this afternoon that they are working on restoring power to its customers. IID has been able to restore power to 474 customers and they are currently working to The post Power outage reported in La Quinta and Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A man is arrested at a house party in DHS

A man is arrested after a house party turns violent in Desert Hot Springs. At 10:47 p.m. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence at 66500 El Serape Trail, an unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. Authorities say there were lots of intoxicated people at a birthday party at the location. Two people reportedly The post A man is arrested at a house party in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
