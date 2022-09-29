ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Investigation into Edison Neighborhood house fire is underway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety began investigating a house fire that damaged a Edison Neighborhood home Sunday. Happy birthday: Michigan State Police celebrate 100th birthday of retired Sergeant. A residence on Egleston Avenue, near Fulford Street, caught fire around 4 p.m., and spread to a...
Man who fled to Mexico after Wyoming murder charged in court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in court for a murder case Monday, nearly a month after his arrest in Mexico. In custody: Man accused of Wyoming murder arrested in Mexico. Yenly Garcia, 44, was arraigned on charges of open murder, felony firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and possession of a stolen financial transaction device, according to court records.
Former Family Video building to reopen as Kalamazoo autism center

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An autism center is expected to open in Kalamazoo to offer speech therapy and applied behavior analysis services to the community. Lighthouse Autism Center will takeover the former Family Video building on Gull Road, according to Marketing Manager Allison Gonyon. Shuttered doors: Family Video is closing...
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Battle Creek construction starts this week, expect delays

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Road crews are expected to start working on a section of road in Battle Creek this week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Road crews will be working on Clark Road, between West Dickman Road to River Road, MDOT said. Construction cone season: Why...
Family of late Grand Rapids Drive player reaches settlement years after death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A multi-year legal fight came to a close Monday, after a judge tentatively approved a settlement in the death of a Grand Rapids Drive player. The operators of the Delta Plex Arena in Grand Rapids, SSJ Group, LLC, reached a settlement with the family of late G League player, Zeke Upshaw, according to a court filing in Kalamazoo federal court.
