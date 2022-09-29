Read full article on original website
Investigation into Edison Neighborhood house fire is underway
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety began investigating a house fire that damaged a Edison Neighborhood home Sunday. Happy birthday: Michigan State Police celebrate 100th birthday of retired Sergeant. A residence on Egleston Avenue, near Fulford Street, caught fire around 4 p.m., and spread to a...
Man who fled to Mexico after Wyoming murder charged in court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in court for a murder case Monday, nearly a month after his arrest in Mexico. In custody: Man accused of Wyoming murder arrested in Mexico. Yenly Garcia, 44, was arraigned on charges of open murder, felony firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and possession of a stolen financial transaction device, according to court records.
Jury finds man not guilty on double murder of Kalamazoo Township couple
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After deliberations that spanned over 24 hours, a jury found a man not guilty on all counts related to the murders in a December 2020 deadly home invasion. Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 19, was facing four counts related to the murders of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brashers...
Over 150 Consumers Energy customers to be affected by Kalamazoo gas leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A third-party contractor struck a gas main in the area of Portage Street and Kilgore Road around 3 p.m. Monday, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. About 165 customers were expected to be affected by the damaged, six-inch steel main, he said. Crews began work...
Former Family Video building to reopen as Kalamazoo autism center
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An autism center is expected to open in Kalamazoo to offer speech therapy and applied behavior analysis services to the community. Lighthouse Autism Center will takeover the former Family Video building on Gull Road, according to Marketing Manager Allison Gonyon. Shuttered doors: Family Video is closing...
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Battle Creek construction starts this week, expect delays
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Road crews are expected to start working on a section of road in Battle Creek this week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Road crews will be working on Clark Road, between West Dickman Road to River Road, MDOT said. Construction cone season: Why...
Family of late Grand Rapids Drive player reaches settlement years after death
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A multi-year legal fight came to a close Monday, after a judge tentatively approved a settlement in the death of a Grand Rapids Drive player. The operators of the Delta Plex Arena in Grand Rapids, SSJ Group, LLC, reached a settlement with the family of late G League player, Zeke Upshaw, according to a court filing in Kalamazoo federal court.
Battle Creek City Clerk's Office opens extra days for voter registration, absentee ballots
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek City Clerk's Office will stay open extra days to accommodate voter registration and absentee ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, according to the city. According to the city, the clerk's' office is expected to be open:. Tuesday, Oct. 4 –...
Over 100 walkers gather for Walk to End Alzheimer's, more than $40,000 raised
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Over 100 walkers, including News Channel 3's Kirk Mason participated in the Calhoun County Walk to End Alzheimer's. More than $40,000 was raised in the fight to stop Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer’s Association Saturday walk took place at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek. The...
