Tulsa, OK

okcfox.com

Victim identified from McLain football game shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

McLain vs. Cleveland high school football game canceled

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The high school football game between McLain High School of Science and Technology and Cleveland High School has been canceled, according to Cleveland Tiger Football's Facebook page. Cleveland said it would take a bye week and resume it's season next week. The game was scheduled...
TULSA, OK
Yale, OK
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: 2 more people reported with gunshot wounds after McLain High School shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two more victims were hit by gunfire at McLain High School Friday night, in addition to the two victims already reported. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said told FOX23 radio partner, KRMG, Monday morning two more people were shot at the school, and made it to the hospital on their own. In total, four people were shot, including a McLain student that died.
TULSA, OK
Jesus
KRMG

Tulsa Mayor reacts to McClain mass shooting

Mayor GT Bynum is worried that a generation of kids are growing-up in which gun violence is escalating. “It’s unacceptable,” Bynum stressed. Bynum suggests security protocols should be reevaluated to ensure people can feel safe, in light of what transpired after McClain’s Homecoming game against Miami, Friday night.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man hit by suspected drunk driver in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Tulsa Sunday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said just before 7 p.m., 70-year-old Curtis Kelsey and another man were working on a broken down vehicle on Interstate 244 westbound east of North Mingo Road. A tow truck was there with emergency lights activated.
TULSA, OK
Ghana
TheDailyBeast

School Football Games in Two Cities Rocked by Shootings

The hallowed tradition of Friday-night football games was disrupted by gunfire in two cities—leaving one person dead and four more wounded. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, the shots rang out during McLain High School’s homecoming game.“When Officers arrived, we found two victims amongst the crowd of hundreds. One 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but has improved to stable condition at this time,” Tulsa police said in a statement.“Dozens of Officers converged in the area assisting with crowd control and looking for the suspect. Our K-9 Unit and several Officers scoured the nearby neighborhoods as we believe the suspect took off on foot. Unfortunately, the trail went cold.”More than 1,000 miles away, in Newburgh, New York, three people were shot during a fight in the parking lot after the game, police said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, and no arrests had been made.Read more at The Daily Beast.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

New Street Sign Pays Tribute To Pioneering Tulsa Business Man

A new sign located at 31st Street North and M.L.K. is paying tribute to a man who is known for his work with the Tulsa community. Arthur Pannell opened his restaurant "King Arthur's" at the intersection in 1974. Pannell spent the next 30 years hiring and mentoring generations of workers.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Fire Museum Honors Fallen Firefighters With Memorial Service

Family and friends gathered over the weekend for a ceremony to honor Tulsa firefighters who died in the last year. This was the 27th year the Tulsa Fire Museum hosted a memorial service for people to remember the sacrifices of those who served the city. The event also helps loved...
TULSA, OK

