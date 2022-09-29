Read full article on original website
ORU and recreational soccer leagues remember student killed in fiery crash
TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts University student-athlete Eugene Quaynor, whose life was cut short on Wednesday night at 23 years-old in a fiery crash, was remembered on Friday on the ORU campus and the indoor soccer complex where he played. Tulsa police suspect Quaynor’s silver Nissan was hit by...
Family Remembers 17-Year-Old Shot, Killed At McLain Football Game
TULSA, Okla. - The family of a 17-year-old shot and killed Friday told us about his life. The shooting happened near the McLain High School football stadium just after the game. News On 6's Chinh Doan was live after talking to Terron Yarbrough's family.
Victim identified from McLain football game shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
McLain vs. Cleveland high school football game canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The high school football game between McLain High School of Science and Technology and Cleveland High School has been canceled, according to Cleveland Tiger Football's Facebook page. Cleveland said it would take a bye week and resume it's season next week. The game was scheduled...
Miami schools react to deadly homecoming game incident at McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last night, Sept. 30, the Miami Wardogs took on the McLain Titans for their scheduled Friday night football game. Around 10:15 p.m. Tulsa Police Department alerted the community that they were responding to a shooting at McLain High School. They confirmed that one 17-year-old boy...
Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
Oklahoma high school shooting aftermath: Miami superintendent says no more games at Tulsa McLain
A 17-year-old died and another was wounded in a shooting after a Friday night football game
TPD: 2 more people reported with gunshot wounds after McLain High School shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two more victims were hit by gunfire at McLain High School Friday night, in addition to the two victims already reported. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said told FOX23 radio partner, KRMG, Monday morning two more people were shot at the school, and made it to the hospital on their own. In total, four people were shot, including a McLain student that died.
McLain High School cancels class Monday, Oct. 3, sends message out to families
TULSA, Okla. — McLain High School announced Sunday evening that classes will be cancelled Monday, Oct. 3. This decision comes in the wake of a deadly shooting on McLain High School’s campus late Friday night. One 17-year-old boy was shot and killed, and another 17-year-old was hospitalized after being shot.
Tulsa Mayor reacts to McClain mass shooting
Mayor GT Bynum is worried that a generation of kids are growing-up in which gun violence is escalating. “It’s unacceptable,” Bynum stressed. Bynum suggests security protocols should be reevaluated to ensure people can feel safe, in light of what transpired after McClain’s Homecoming game against Miami, Friday night.
Muskogee man drowns at Lake Eufaula
Officials say a 58-year-old Oklahoma man has drowned at an Oklahoma lake.
Teen fatally shot at Tulsa high school; witness says everyone ‘scattered’ after hearing gunshots
A 17-year-old is dead, and another is injured after a shooting at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, high school homecoming football game. One witness described hearing several gunshots and seeing people scatter. Police are still searching for a suspect. KJRH reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
The Legend of Buried Conquistador Treasure Somewhere South of Tulsa, Oklahoma
Those who grew up in Oklahoma have likely heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly killing stepfather
Authorities say a man has been arrested following the death of his stepfather in Tulsa.
Man hit by suspected drunk driver in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Tulsa Sunday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said just before 7 p.m., 70-year-old Curtis Kelsey and another man were working on a broken down vehicle on Interstate 244 westbound east of North Mingo Road. A tow truck was there with emergency lights activated.
1 teen dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at high school football homecoming game; suspect is at large
TULSA, Oklahoma (WTRF) — One teenager is dead and another was critically wounded following a shooting at a high school football homecoming game in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to ABC News. The alleged shooter, a 17-year-old black male, is still at large and believed to be armed and dangerous, say police. The shooting happened Friday night […]
School Football Games in Two Cities Rocked by Shootings
The hallowed tradition of Friday-night football games was disrupted by gunfire in two cities—leaving one person dead and four more wounded. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, the shots rang out during McLain High School’s homecoming game.“When Officers arrived, we found two victims amongst the crowd of hundreds. One 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but has improved to stable condition at this time,” Tulsa police said in a statement.“Dozens of Officers converged in the area assisting with crowd control and looking for the suspect. Our K-9 Unit and several Officers scoured the nearby neighborhoods as we believe the suspect took off on foot. Unfortunately, the trail went cold.”More than 1,000 miles away, in Newburgh, New York, three people were shot during a fight in the parking lot after the game, police said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, and no arrests had been made.Read more at The Daily Beast.
18-Year-Old Identified As Victim In Deadly Tulsa Apartment Shooting
Authorities have identified the victim who was shot and killed at the Echo Trail Apartments in Tulsa Friday evening. Tulsa Police said 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot in the chest and killed. Two suspects left the scene. Police said Givens died on the way to the hospital. The Tulsa Homicide...
New Street Sign Pays Tribute To Pioneering Tulsa Business Man
A new sign located at 31st Street North and M.L.K. is paying tribute to a man who is known for his work with the Tulsa community. Arthur Pannell opened his restaurant "King Arthur's" at the intersection in 1974. Pannell spent the next 30 years hiring and mentoring generations of workers.
Tulsa Fire Museum Honors Fallen Firefighters With Memorial Service
Family and friends gathered over the weekend for a ceremony to honor Tulsa firefighters who died in the last year. This was the 27th year the Tulsa Fire Museum hosted a memorial service for people to remember the sacrifices of those who served the city. The event also helps loved...
