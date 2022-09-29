Read full article on original website
Power crews restore most power in the Triangle; less than 4K without electricity statewide
Power crews are working diligently to get power restored to all customers.
Triad residents escape major damage to vacation homes as Myrtle Beach cleanup continues
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Damage from hurricane Ian spread far and wide, some people in the Triad got hit twice. The storm brought flooding and storm surge to coastal vacation homes, then brought downed trees to our area. Heather Brooks lives in High Point. She was at her family's...
Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, a large tree uprooted […]
Out-of-state crews remain hard at work, restoring power in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday evening marked more than 48 hours since Ian caused the lights to go out across parts of the Piedmont. Some are still in the dark. Although they are frustrated, those we spoke with were happy to at least see some progress. David Ferris and his...
Insurance: What storm damage is covered & what's not
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's going to be coming down over the next 24 hours and chances are local neighborhoods are going to have flooding issues. A deluge of rain can mean the water comes over the threshold, it soaks the floors and maybe you'll need new carpet or to rip up part of it. If you’re thinking, that's what insurance is for…
'Likely a total loss', tree strikes Lexington family's home in Friday's storm
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The lives of the Hucks' family changed Friday. "This was our family home," said Annie Hucks. "My children, you know, took their first steps here, you know had their first birthdays here, you know, it's a lot." This home is where the Hucks' family planted their...
Power restored to Guilford Hills area of Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — About 1,000 people lost power in Greensboro on Monday morning, but the lights were back on by noon. Duke Energy reported 952 customers without power in the Guilford Hills area of Greensboro as of about 10:43 a.m. Monday. By noon, the outage map showed that power was restored. The area includes […]
Downed trees, fallen power lines, increasing power outages across the Triad in wake of Ian
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Ian is no longer a hurricane. Ian has now downgraded to a tropical storm. Multiple trees have fallen, power outages are increasing, and traffic lights are out as Ian is making it's mark across the Triad. Greensboro police said Hilltop Road in between Fairfax Road...
Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
Randolph County woman opens her home to those seeking shelter during Hurricane Ian
LIBERTY, N.C. — A woman in Randolph County is opening her doors to people who need to seek shelter during Hurricane Ian. Christine Laughlin was in Florida during Hurricane Andrew and understands the struggle of getting through a hurricane. She and her family and friends were asked to evacuate...
VIDEO: Storm winds cause electric sparks to fly on the street in Walkertown
WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad continues to deal with the impacts of Ian as the storm passed through the region throughout Friday evening and Saturday morning. There’s been numerous reports of trees being knocked down and power outages throughout the Triad. However, this footage submitted by FOX8 viewer Heather Smith may be some […]
Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm
MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
'You can be ready in advance' | Essential items needed for your emergency preparedness kit
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As North Carolina prepares for heavy rain and winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, now is the time to check on your emergency preparedness kit. Scott Muthersbaugh is the Public Information Officer for Guilford County Emergency Services. He said it's always better to prepare in advance.
Bi-Rite grocery store in Stokesdale temporarily closed due to power outage
STOKESDALE, N.C. — UPDATE: BI-RITE GROCERY HAS SINCED RESTORED POWER. Thousands of people were left in the dark after Ian's aftermath, even a grocery store that hasn't seen a power outage in decades. Bi-Rite in Stokesdale and has been without full power since Friday night. This is the first...
Tractor-trailer hauling butane crashes, shuts down I-73 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer crash snarled traffic in Randolph County on Monday morning. I-73 shut down in Randolph County between the Level Cross exit and US 62. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer crashed around 5:00 a.m. and I-73 remains closed in both directions between Business 220 and US 62. According to Randolph County’s […]
NC Zoo cuts prices in half for those displaced in storm
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is slashing their ticket prices in half in the wake of Ian. For the week of Monday, Oct. 3 to Friday, Oct. 7, the zoo will be offering half off admission tickets for people who have been displaced during the storm. Their...
Greensboro Ian damage: Down trees and power outages
A look at how Hurricane Ian is impacting the Triad. A tree fell on a townhome and a business plaza was without power for some time.
Putting your generator here can be deadly...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
Guilford County Animal Services rescues 2 dogs as storms roll through Piedmont Triad
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dogs were rescued by Guilford County Animal Services on Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian rolled through the Piedmont Triad. A Good Samaritan found the 4-month-old girls abandoned in a box. Animal Control workers brought them to the shelter, and they are now safe and away from the […]
Water main break closes Westover Terrace in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of Westover Terrace is closed due to a water main break, according to the City of Greensboro. The closure is in effect between Green Valley Road and West Wendover Avenue. Crews are still at the scene working on the water main, it is anticipated that the work will be done […]
