ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, a large tree uprooted […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Insurance: What storm damage is covered & what's not

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's going to be coming down over the next 24 hours and chances are local neighborhoods are going to have flooding issues. A deluge of rain can mean the water comes over the threshold, it soaks the floors and maybe you'll need new carpet or to rip up part of it. If you’re thinking, that's what insurance is for…
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Power restored to Guilford Hills area of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — About 1,000 people lost power in Greensboro on Monday morning, but the lights were back on by noon. Duke Energy reported 952 customers without power in the Guilford Hills area of Greensboro as of about 10:43 a.m. Monday. By noon, the outage map showed that power was restored. The area includes […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Home Insurance#Insurance Agent#The Wfmy News 2#Triad
WFMY NEWS2

Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm

MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
MEBANE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WFMY NEWS2

Putting your generator here can be deadly...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Water main break closes Westover Terrace in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of Westover Terrace is closed due to a water main break, according to the City of Greensboro. The closure is in effect between Green Valley Road and West Wendover Avenue. Crews are still at the scene working on the water main, it is anticipated that the work will be done […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy