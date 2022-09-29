Read full article on original website
A generation of essential workers at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are retiring
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School districts in the Charlotte area are well into the new school year and are still looking for new teachers, support staff, and operational staff. While they compete with wages, worker shortages, and other obstacles there’s one thing they can’t avoid: Retirements. WCNC Charlotte...
'Furry' costume ban proposed by Iredell-Statesville school board
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell-Statesville School District may prohibit students from dressing in animal costumes at school events, according to a dress code change proposed by the district's board of education. On Monday, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education met to discuss, among other things, a proposed dress...
Charlotte's Executive Leadership Council brings results to CMS
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — After a slow start to several major programs at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the district accepted outside help from business executives in the Charlotte area this summer. For months now, top executives from Novant Health, Atrium Health, and Ally Financial are embedded in the district to help...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Feel Good Friday: Cleveland County student making history in the classroom
SHELBY, N.C. — A Shelby student is changing the narrative in her family by going to college — just so happens she made Cleveland County history while doing it. Laila Chambers, 18, is in her first year at N.C. A&T. She's studying nursing and wants to be a traveling nurse after graduating.
Local city makes cut on Fortune ranking of ‘Best Places’ for families
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three locales in the Carolinas — including one in the Charlotte region — appear on an inaugural ranking by Fortune magazine aimed at finding the best U.S. places for families to live. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are...
WCNC
Red Cross deploys more Charlotte area volunteers to Florida
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Groups from the Charlotte area are getting involved to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, including sending supplies and volunteers to Florida. The Red Cross deployed three local disaster-trained volunteers to support relief efforts in Florida to evaluate and meet the needs. Volunteers from Catawba, Mecklenburg...
$75 million bond referendum would improve roads in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A $75 million investment in public transportation infrastructure in Gastonia will be on the ballot this fall, city officials announced Monday. When voters in Gastonia head to the polls in November, they'll decide more than just local, state and federal lawmakers. They'll also decide on a $75 million bond referendum that would fund numerous projects across the city.
WBTV
Applications for RAMP program reopen for those behind on rent, utility bills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Applications for the RAMP program have reopened here in Mecklenburg County. Applications for the program, which helps people who are behind on rent and utility bills, are open until Oct. 15. This opening is for people who haven’t applied before. Those who are interested have to...
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members
Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
Catawba County officials to vote on $400K of new water rescue equipment
HICKORY, N.C. — Catawba County officials will vote Monday night on over $433,000 towards the purchase of equipment used by emergency personnel during water rescues. The money would come from a fund created for public safety projects. If approved in Monday's meeting, officials hope the purchases will better serve...
CMS: Only 8.2% of high schoolers are ready for a job or college based on math scores
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Test scores show high school students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are severely underperforming in math. On Wednesday, CMS released data that show just 8.2% of high schoolers are testing at the highest levels of end-of-year exams in this area. The goal for CMS is to have at...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WCNC
Schedule a mammogram at Gastonia Nissan's Mobile Mammogram event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Gastonia Nissan has a couple great events coming up for a good cause. Coming up first is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. They will be hosting their 8th annual mobile mammogram event right in their building! Gastonia Nissan will cover the cost of the mammogram for those that are not insured. You must be 40 years or older to participate in this event, or have a pre-existing condition within the past 12 months.
Brawley and Budd face off in NC House district race
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A longtime lawmaker is eyeing a comeback, while a newcomer is trying to make a name for herself in the North Carolina State House race for District 103, which includes Matthews and South Charlotte. The southeastern Mecklenburg seat could determine whether Republicans have a supermajority...
WBTV
Community celebrates life of LaPorscha Baldwin a year after her murder
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost one year after her death, the community honored the life of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin on Sunday. They held a tribute for her at First Antioch Interdenominational Church as a way to celebrate her life, as opposed to mourning her loss. “Even though she’s not here...
The interim superintendent for CMS steps down in June 2023. School leaders want input on the next permanent one
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will remain under the guidance of an interim superintendent through the end of the 2022-23 school year, and district leaders want input on what people want to see for the next person to helm the district. The CMS Board of Education announced Tuesday they...
Charlotte City Council committees discuss affordable housing, federal funding in Monday's meeting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council had several committee meetings prior to the 6 p.m. council meeting on Monday so council could discuss their current work in each committee. The Housing, Safety and Community Committee focused on neighborhood tree health and how development fees may be affecting affordable housing...
‘This is not Charlotte’: Neighbors weigh in on more changes proposed for Birkdale
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors weighed in Monday on proposed plans for new development to Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Birkdale, located off Sam Furr Road and Interstate 77, is a development with restaurants, stores, a movie theater and apartments in one of Huntersville’s busiest areas. Earlier this year, the...
Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport temporarily closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May the overlook would close for the current construction project.
Land where failed Panthers project sits now up for sale in Rock Hill
The 245-acre mixed-use development where the failed Panthers project sits is now officially listed for sale by Colliers.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
