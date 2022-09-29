Read full article on original website
The Daily South
What Is The Best Time Of Day To Run Your Dishwasher?
There has been a lot of discussion about how to load a dishwasher, how to clean a dishwasher, and why aluminum foil and dishwasher salt may be your washer's best friends. There have been articles about why you should stop rinsing dishes, some surprising things you can run through the wash, as well as what you absolutely should never, ever stick inside your beloved appliance. However, not much has been said about when to run it. Since we all have busy lives and may not have given the subject much thought, we reached out to the appliance pros at Home Depot to find out the answer.
The Daily South
18 Southern Towns With The Most Festive Names
Southerners are known to go big for the holidays. Whether it's with Griswold-worthy light displays, magnificently trimmed trees, or one of Southern Living's traditional white cakes, we spare no time or expense to make sure the holidays are truly magical. There's no other time of year when we get to hole up with our loved ones for a few days of uninterrupted food and fellowship. The holidays are a special occasion, and we certainly treat them as such. From board short-wearing, surfing Santas in Cocoa Beach to a stiff gingerbread house competition in the Blue Ridge Mountains, every state and region celebrates the holidays a bit differently. One thing they all have in common? The undeniable spirit of the season. A few places in the South spread holiday cheer year-round thanks to their unusually festive names. From Garland, Texas and North Pole, Oklahoma to towns named for several of Santa's reindeers, here are 18 Southern towns named for the most wonderful time of the year.
