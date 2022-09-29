Read full article on original website
Online portal gives access to half million northwest records, photos
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A digital portal is now online which gives people instant access to more than half a million records and historical photos from northwest history, the State Library of Oregon announced last week. The project is a collaboration between the State Library of Oregon, Oregon Heritage Commission...
Iranians in Portland prepare for rally following death of Mahsa Amini
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Iranians living in Oregon and Washington are holding a rally on Saturday in support of the continued protests across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old was in Tehran with family when the country’s morality police arrested her for an alleged headscarf infraction. Her...
Volunteers from Oregon heading to help Hurricane Ian survivors
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) - What was Hurricane Ian is working its way through South Carolina. Behind it is a wake of destruction. With that devastation also comes hope from those providing help to those in need. Some of that help is coming out of Oregon. Chris and Amber Schwartzkopf’s journey...
Trans Siberian Orchestra is ready to rock the Rose City
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The Trans Siberian Orchestra is known for its holiday show “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”. For 23 years now, the show has been putting a rock opera twist on classic holiday songs! With the orchestra making two stops in Oregon this year, FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with two members of the group to learn more about what fans can expect.
