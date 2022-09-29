Read full article on original website
Tribes sue Elko County over voter access
ELKO – Elko County election officials have added early voting locations in Owyhee and on the Elko Indian Colony for the first time this year at the request of tribal leaders, but they are being sued because the dates and hours are less than polls are open in the City of Elko.
Riverton honors Hometown Heroes
ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.
New GBC Foundation team excited for the future
ELKO – The Great Basin College Foundation has a new team of eager faces to begin the 2022-2023 school year. The Foundation has a long history cultivating and managing community resources to benefit the students and programs at Great Basin College. The Foundation has expanded its team to include...
Silver Sage FFA summer activities
SPRING CREEK — Over the summer at the end of June, the Silver Sage FFA chapter had the opportunity to go to State Summer Leadership Camp, where members from across the state learned to communicate and work together during different team activities. Chapter officers and Greenhand officers then had...
Local government this week includes 3 candidate forums
-- Elko Area Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee will host a candidate debate at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the Elko Conference Center. Mayoral candidates Reece Keener and Michael Hagen will face off, followed by Justice of the Peace candidates David Loreman and Bryan Drake. -- Elko County Regional...
'Bats of the World' presentation
ELKO – Learn about bats from around the world at a Bristlecone Audubon event Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Nevada Department of Wildlife headquarters, 60 Youth Center Road, Elko. Mark Ports, Great Basin College professor emeritus, will give the talk that includes photos and...
This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Carl S. Bonner, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at 101 Licht Parkway for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000. Todd L. Dixon, 53, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
This evening in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $362,500
New Construction home that will sit on 1.06 acres nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac. This is the Toscana Model with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 2 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT ALL NATURAL cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & thick 50oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel less stressed with extremely low utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated/cooled crawlspace, and an overall superior built home! Property will be nicely graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Completion date to be December 2022. New home for the holidays! Constructed by Legion Construction & Development LLC. Images are from finished model. Agent and owner are related.
SCA rejects deal with former restaurant operator
SPRING CREEK – Directors of the Spring Creek Association have rejected an offer from former Fairway Community Center restaurant operator Ericia Cook to pay half the amount they say she owes for back rent. Cook was co-owner of Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill in Spring Creek. The restaurant opened...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Elko, NV
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East.
Crime spree suspect held in Elko jail on $120,000 bail
ELKO – A man accused of evading law enforcement multiple times during a crime spree that began in Utah and ended in Oregon is now being held at Elko County Jail. Bail was listed at $120,000 for Jamie L. Cochran, 42, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He faces local charges of home invasion with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, grand larceny of a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
Barrick CEO sees tough economic times, higher gold prices ahead
ELKO – Gold prices have been declining in recent months despite financial market volatility but that is expected to change as economic conditions get more challenging in the months ahead, according to Barrick Gold Corp. CEO Mark Bristow. Bristow spoke with the Elko Daily Free Press on Friday night...
Fallon buries Spartans
SPRNG CREEK — For about a quarter, the Spring Creek football team hung with Fallon — then the Greenwave ran away and buried the Spartans, 49-19. The Spartans started the game well, even after deferring on the kickoff. From the Fallon 34, the Greenwave picked up one first...
Two arrested on drug charges in late-night traffic stop
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested multiple times on drug and other charges was arrested late Wednesday night after police pulled over his vehicle and reportedly found meth in a backpack. A female passenger was also arrested. Police said they found a stolen revolver in her...
Police release clearer photos of exposure suspect
ELKO — The Elko Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself in separate incidents in two local businesses. Anyone with information as to his identity or location is asked to call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.
