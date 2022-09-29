ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sperry, OK

The largest Halloween haunt attraction in the Tulsa Metro is seeking Scare Actors

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1TMk_0iFnfkrq00

SPERRY, Okla. — Psycho Path Haunted Attraction has been terrifying brave souls who dare to venture into the wilderness for a haunting experience like no other since 2005. The Halloween attraction opens this weekend for the 2022 haunt season!

The creators have built and designed several horror film sets in the middle of 40 acres of woods in Sperry, Okla. which is the backdrop of The Dark Ride. According to the website, The Dark Ride is, “Not a hayride!” It is a 20-minute, one-mile long, immersive adventure through the darkness on a custom vehicle known as the Scarage.

Psycho Path also has its own 4,160-square-foot haunted house called, The Shadow Box. The Shadow Box experience has been described by creators as being plunged into a whirlwind of terror. The only way out is through, “the things nightmares are made of.”

Behind the scenes, a team of professional make-up artists and costume designers transform the cast of Scare Actors into terrifying creatures.

Each season Scare Actors flock to Psycho Path and bring this Halloween haunt to life.

This year Psycho Path is searching for even more performers, as well as support staff, who are at least 16 and older.

“This would be a great opportunity for someone wanting to make some extra money for Christmas shopping,” said Victoria Marquez Hatch, the Psycho Path Customer Service Manager.

Scare Actors must be available from 5:30 p.m. to around 12:30 a.m., Friday and Saturday nights for the following dates, Friday, Sept. 30, October 1,7,8,14,15,21,22,28 and 29. Organizers prefer availability for all nights but are able to make some exceptions.

Reliable transportation is a must to work Psycho Path in Sperry.

“You will be exposed to outdoor conditions, artificial fog, strobe lights, rough terrain,” said Marquez Hatch. “Must be okay standing and moving over a long period of time and repetitive motions. Must be willing to take direction and be a team player. Must enjoy having fun!”

If interested in perfecting the art of the jump scare during the Halloween Season, call the Psycho Path haunt line at, 918-288-7685 to sign up.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 2

Related
KTUL

Sapulpa begins work on near $1 million Christmas installment

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Right now, it's a bunch of iron beams and some fencing, but give it a few weeks and Sapulpa's Christmas Chute sounds like something not just to write home about, but to shout about from the rooftops. "There is about 1050 lineal feet of Christmas...
SAPULPA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Green rush: Musician relocates to tulsa for business and love

Weed and a woman are at the heart of Los Angeles musician Jorel Decker’s recent move to Tulsa. The lure of Oklahoma’s accommodating cannabis laws and his engagement to Erin Danyelle, owner of Brookside’s Wildflower Market, made the decision to relocate an easy one for the founder and frontman of preeminent nu-metal band.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TFD: Fire contained after destroying north Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters said a large fire is contained after it destroyed a home near Tulsa International Airport (TIA) Monday. Tulsa Fire Department’s Andy Little told FOX23 firefighters had trouble accessing the home due to a small driveway leading to the house. Little also said the...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sperry, OK
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
tulsapeople.com

Nordic noshes: Scandinavian fare shines in Brookside at Freya

Freya, the ambitious new Nordic concept by Justin Thompson, is a restaurant that’s both elegant and cozy, inviting but refined. This is possible because even with interesting and beautiful dishes, the concept of hygge is at the heart of the restaurant. Hygge (pronounced hue-guh) — related to the English...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Showing in October at Circle Cinema

Be a part of Tulsa’s iconic movie theater — learn all about the perks of Circle Cinema membership at a free afternoon of entertainment. Courtesy snacks and drinks will be provided, meet other movie lovers and Circle members, and get a sneak peek at all the great films and events coming to Circle Cinema this fall and winter, including major award-contending films. Free admission.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man says juveniles shot him in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in the foot after he said two juveniles stole from him. Police said around 5 a.m. they found one man with a gunshot wound to his foot near East Admiral Place and North Harvard Avenue. The victim said two...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Christmas#Jump Scare#Art#Haunted House#Scare Actors
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New trail system now open in southwest Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks officials, and community partners held a ribbon-cutting event on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new trail system in southwest Tulsa at Bales Park. A $190,000 donation from community partners funded the construction of 3.4 miles of trails at the park, which is...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Sweet honor: Pancho Anaya's pan de muerto

Pancho Anaya fans know October is the time to pick up pan de muerto at the bakery. All month long, leading up to Dia de los Muertos — “Day of the Dead” — on Nov. 1, bakers at Pancho Anaya make the bread. Last year Katia Anaya says they made 1,300 loaves.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Authorities searching for man in Skiatook Lake

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is searching for a person at Skiatook Lake Monday morning. OHP’s Marine Enforcement Division said they are looking for one man. Troopers are assisting the search. Multiple boats were seen in the lake. This is a developing story. Download the...
SKIATOOK, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Mayor reacts to McClain mass shooting

Mayor GT Bynum is worried that a generation of kids are growing-up in which gun violence is escalating. “It’s unacceptable,” Bynum stressed. Bynum suggests security protocols should be reevaluated to ensure people can feel safe, in light of what transpired after McClain’s Homecoming game against Miami, Friday night.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Motorcyclist Injured in a Crash in Osage County

A Cleveland man suffered head and internal truck injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on SH 10 about 14 miles north and 8 miles west of Bartlesville. OHP says the incident happened at about 2:34pm Sunday when Ricky B.Cross, 38, of Cleveland, OK was eastbound on SH...
CLEVELAND, OK
kjrh.com

Hammett House serving up a slice of Claremore history

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore is a town rich in history along Route 66. When you stop there, you'll find the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, and right next door, another local landmark, Hammett House. The restaurant has been a staple in Claremore for 53 years. Bill Biard is the current...
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy