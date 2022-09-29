Read full article on original website
WETM
Canisteo man arrested for failure to appear in court
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Police arrested a Canisteo man for failing to appear in court on October 3. According to the Canisteo Village Police Department, 28-year-old Harley Marble did not appear in court for multiple charges he is facing. These charges include: Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, and Petit Larceny.
WETM
Man arrested for home invasion in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested one man for breaking into a home with a knife and robbing three victims on October 1. According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a home on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion in progress at 6:02 a.m. Police say three people woke up to a man inside their home armed with a knife demanding money and property. The victims complied with the suspect’s orders. After taking property from the victims, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. Police say the victims and suspect did not know each other.
WETM
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
WETM
The Wall That Heals Comes to the Twin Tiers
SAYRE, PA. (WETM) – This weekend we have the opportunity to pay homage to the fallen heroes we lost in Vietnam with the arrival of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) Wall That Heals. The Wall That Heals has been on its 27th annual national tour since March...
WETM
Clemens Center celebrates its 45th anniversary
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A big milestone is now at the Clemens Center theater in Elmira as it celebrates its sapphire anniversary (45th anniversary) for the 2022-23 season. There is a lot for the theater to celebrate this year, including get-togethers and new shows. The Clemens Center’s new logo shows a sapphire gem in the background, which represents the theater’s sapphire anniversary.
WETM
Frost Advisory in effect for most of the Twin Tiers on Monday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY…. WHAT: Temperatures of 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. WHERE: In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,...
WETM
Mornings in Corning: Felting
CORNING, NY (WETM)- The Corning Senior Center offers a lot of different activities. One of them is felting, this class meets every Wednesday and Friday morning to felt. Anyone is welcome to join, and if you aren’t sure what exactly felting is, watch the video to learn more. Mary Shupp, the activities director says this is a great place to meet new people and come hangout while creating art. To learn more about what’s all offered, feel free to check out the website for the senior center.
WETM
Anna Answers: Could we break a temperature record this week?
Question: Could we break a temperature record this week?. Answer: Using the xmACIS database we are looking at temperature averages, record maximums, and record minimums. We are examining the database for the Elmira-Corning regional airport. This week we will mostly likely not set a record for the low temperatures; the...
WETM
Golf Tips: temperatures starts to drop
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As the weather gets cooler, the possibility of tee time delays because of frost becomes more and more a reality. So, if you are scheduling a tee time through the rest of the golf season, there are some things you need to know if the temperatures fall to near freezing.
WETM
Waverly football stays unbeaten
The Wolverines stayed unbeaten on the road on Saturday. 6:00 PM Forecast (10/1/22) Chemung County Office of Aging helping seniors combat …. Bowhunting Seasons for Deer and Bear Begin in Southern …. Candle Vigil held for Spencer-Van Etten School senior. Memorial held for Darnell “Doc” Wilson Sr. in Elmira...
