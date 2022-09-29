Read full article on original website
‘Encanto’ Co-Director Shocked by Best Director Win Over Steven Spielberg at 2022 Imagen Awards: ‘That’s Serious Bragging Rights’
“Encanto” swept the 37th annual Imagen Awards, which was held Sunday at Downtown Los Angeles’ La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, but the Disney musical movie was closely matched by several wins from Hulu’s “Love, Victor.”. Overall, “Encanto” creators took home the most awards of any...
This "SNL" Parody Of Nicole Kidman's Viral AMC Ad Is One Of The Funniest Sketches I've Seen In Years
If this is what heartbreak feels like, then sign me up!
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Who Went Home on Season 8, Episode 2? And Who Arrived at the Beach?
Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is officially underway, and Episode 2 significantly dialed up the drama. As contestants are getting settled on the beach, putting themselves out there, and starting to form connections, new arrivals and inconvenient date cards threaten to shake things up. Wondering who went home on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 2? Who joined the cast? Who snagged a date card? Or who’s coupled up ahead of tomorrow’s rose ceremony? We’ve got you covered. But be warned, spoilers for Episode 2 are ahead. Who went home on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 2? The Bachelor in Paradise premiere...
‘Devotion’ to Open 2022 Urbanworld Film Festival, Full Slate Announced (EXCLUSIVE)
The Sony Pictures and Black Label Media production was directed by J.D. Dillard and stars Jonathan Majors, who will serve as the festival’s official ambassador. HBO will return as a founding partner of the Urbanworld Film Festival, and Visa will serve as presenting partner. The festival will take place from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30.
‘Official Competition’ Directors Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat Tease Upcoming Star+ Series ‘El Encargado’
Supremely diabolical Star Original series “El Encargado,” directed by innovating Argentine creative duo Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat (“The Man Next Door”), teased a first episode as part of the Capítulo Uno strand of soon-to-bow series at the 2nd Iberseries & Platino Industria, which unspooled Sept. 27-30 in Madrid.
Dot-Marie Jones Slams Low Turnout for ‘Bros’: ‘It’s Not Contagious, F—in’ Go See a Movie’
After a low opening turnout in theaters for LGBTQ rom-com “Bros,” writer and star Billy Eichner wrote on Twitter Sunday that it was “disappointing” that “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up.” Dot-Marie Jones, who co-stars in the film, echoed Eichner’s sentiments Sunday evening at the Best in Drag Show, an annual parody drag pageant that functions as a charity benefit for people living with HIV/AIDS, and at which Jones was serving on the panel of judges.
Whoopi Goldberg Corrects Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore ‘Till’ Fat Suit: ‘That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me’
Whoopi Goldberg attended the New York Film Festival on Oct. 1 to world premiere her new drama “Till,” director Chinonye Chukwu’s biographical drama about Mamie Till’s pursuit for justice following the murder of her son, Emmett. Goldberg has a supporting role in the film as Alma Carthan, Mamie Till’s mother and Emmett’s grandmother. One “Till” review was critical of Goldberg’s fat suit in the film, but the Oscar winner was not wearing a fat suit in the film. Goldberg called out the review during the Oct. 3 episode of “The View.”
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Who is Salley Carson?
Bachelor in Paradise just delivered the most dramatic suitcase in Bachelor history. During Season 8, Episode 2 of the reality series, Lace returned to the rooms and found a suitcase labeled “SALLEY.” The only problem? No one named Salley arrived alongside the luggage. Lace went to consult with her fellow Paradise pals, and we got the deeply unhinged story about Season 8 contestant Salley Carson, her abandoned suitcase, and her confusing history with the Bachelor franchise. Wondering who Salley Carson is? What her suitcase is doing in Mexico? If she’s joining the Paradise cast? And what her general deal is? We’ve got the answers. But...
Diane Keaton to Receive Brass Ring Award at 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball
Diane Keaton will be receive the Brass Ring Award at the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball on Oct. 8, event chair and host Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis announced. The gala, which is presented by Dexcom, will be held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. Howie Mandel...
Naomi Watts Was Told Her Acting Career Would End Once She ‘Became Unf—able’ at 40: ‘That Made Me so Mad’
Naomi Watts just earned strong reviews for leading Amazon Prime Video’s English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy.” This month, she’s headlining Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller, “The Watcher.” She’ll also be reuniting with the mega-producer to play Babe Paley in the Capote-centric second season of FX’s “Feud.” All of this is to say Watts’ acting career is thriving, which is not what she was told by an unnamed Hollywood figure after her U.S. breakthrough in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Watts was 33 at the time, which many in Hollywood viewed as old.
Jamie Lee Curtis Talks the End of ‘Halloween,’ Her Number One Piece of Advice, and Rapping With Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis is deep in the promotional cycle for Halloween Ends, the supposed final chapter of a horror franchise that’s played a pivotal role in her life ever since she was 19 years old. But on this day in mid-August her mind is somewhere else: the little message on Zoom that notifies you when a conversation is being recorded. “It says ‘Got it,’ which, don’t you feel is a little casual?” she asks. “What I’m concerned about is Zoom’s assumption that I’m down with it all — that I’m totally groovy with it. They’ve never met me, Zoom.”
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Considered Quitting Filmmaking Because of Chadwick Boseman’s Death: ‘I’m Walking Away’
“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler has opened up about his grieving for the film’s star Chadwick Boseman, who died in Aug. 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker shared that Boseman’s death led him to reconsider continuing his work in the entertainment industry. “I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business,'” Coogler stated. “I didn’t know if I could make another movie period [or] another ‘Black Panther’ movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling...
