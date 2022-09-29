ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow down more than 450 points on recession fears

By Zach Schonfeld
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYEcy_0iFnfK7400

Stocks dropped steeply on Thursday as investors showed fears of a potential recession and currency volatility, erasing gains made during Wednesday’s rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by more than 450 points, or 1.5 percent, to 29,227, while the Nasdaq fell by 2.8 percent and the New York Stock Exchange sunk by 1.6 percent when markets closed Thursday.

The S&P 500 in the afternoon briefly fell to its lowest level since late 2020 before rising in the final minutes of trading, although all sectors suffered losses on Thursday.

Investors have fixated on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, which are aimed at lowering demand to reduce inflation.

Central bankers have expressed an intent to continue raising rates to curb price growth after multiple aggressive increases, potentially giving way to a recession. The Fed has warned its monetary tightening will likely produce an uptick in unemployment.

But applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, according to a new jobless claims report released on Thursday, showing that few companies are laying off workers despite the high inflation rate and borrowing costs.

Volatility in currency markets has led to more fret, with stocks having climbed on Wednesday as the Bank of England intervened to buy long-term government bonds.

The United Kingdom last week announced a plan to cut taxes and increase borrowing, spooking investors and sending yields soaring. The British pound dropped to an all-time low against the dollar on Monday before the U.K.’s central bank began its purchases.

Stock markets’ tumble on Thursday was driven by Apple’s nearly 4.8 percent drop, which CNBC reported came after a Bank of America analyst downgraded the stock from buy to neutral.

Some other technology stocks suffered major losses as well.

Tesla’s stock sank 6.8 percent, Meta fell by 3.2 percent and Amazon fell by about 2.6 percent.

Updated 4:11 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Fatal crash kills 2 in Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A fatal crash in Toombs County on Saturday claimed the lives of two people, police say. On October 1, police were called to the scene of an accident a little after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, dispatchers were notified of the accident by a representative of Life 360, […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Government Bonds#Technology Stocks#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dow#Nasdaq#The Federal Reserve#Fed#The Bank Of England#British
WSAV News 3

Hinesville woman killed in two-car accident in Long Co.

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A Hinesville woman was killed Saturday night in a two-car accident when her vehicle was struck head-on. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Sgt. David Laff of Post 11 in Hinesville, the woman identified as Linda Joy Malone, 71. She was traveling on Arnall Drive in a Chevy Equinox when her […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Vogtle dispute

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for overruns at the Vogtle nuclear power plant. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday. MEAG represents 49 city-owned electric systems across […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Downtown Charleston caught in the path of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cleanup efforts are underway in the city of Charleston after Hurricane Ian swept through. “Given the big rain we had and the high tide, there was flooding in the city we closed a number of streets,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. What are normally busy roadways were empty as they flooded […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Tesla
WSAV News 3

Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill teen back home and safe

RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department says that Raziyah returned home and is safe. According to police, Raziyah River was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on September 30. The 16-year-old is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Police are saying that she was last seen wearing […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV News 3

Lawsuits, shrunk eligibility take the shine off Biden’s student debt relief

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan hit multiple road bumps this week, leading to the administration ultimately scaling back eligibility, excluding hundreds of thousands of borrowers from its relief plan. The administration was confronted with the first round of lawsuits against the program, as well as a tough score from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) […]
EDUCATION
WSAV News 3

Truman Parkway reopened after Saturday fire

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) extinguished a tire fire that started under the Truman Parkway Saturday morning. SFD says that the fire took place under the Truman Parkway at the President St. exit near an encampment of unhoused people on October 1. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a pile […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy