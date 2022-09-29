Read full article on original website
Mariners leave Abraham Toro off Monday lineup
The Seattle Mariners did not list Abraham Toro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will sit out Monday's game while Julio Rodriguez returns to the lineup after missing the last week with a back injury. Rodriguez will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez will take over for Toro at third base.
Willson Contreras starting Saturday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting leadoff versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Contreras for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.5 FanDuel...
J.P. Crawford sitting Saturday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Crawford is being replaced at shortstop by Dylan Moore versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 589 plate appearances this season, Crawford has a .246 batting average with a .680 OPS, 6...
Matt Duffy starting for Los Angeles on Saturday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Duffy is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Our models project Duffy for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
Sean Murphy starting Saturday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Murphy is getting the nod behind the plate, batting third in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Murphy for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
AJ Pollock in lineup Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pollock is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Pollock for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting second in the order versus Giants starter Scott Alexander. In 225 plate appearances this season, Luplow has a .163 batting average with...
Aristides Aquino in Saturday lineup for Reds
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Aquino is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Aquino for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8...
Enrique Hernandez starting Saturday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Enrique Hernandez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hernandez is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Hernandez for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Avisail Garcia starting for Miami on Sunday
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Garcia is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Garcia for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Luis Arraez in Twins' Saturday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Arraez is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Tigers starter Drew Hutchison. Our models project Arraez for 1.4 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7 FanDuel points.
Rob Refsnyder in Boston's Saturday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Refsnyder is getting the nod in center field, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Refsnyder for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
J.D. Davis starting Saturday for New York
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. Our models project Davis for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
David Bote in Cubs' lineup on Saturday
Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bote is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Bote for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.6...
Diego Castillo in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Castillo for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Jesse Winker in Mariners' lineup Saturday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Winker is getting the nod in left field, batting second in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Winker for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.3...
Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Saturday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Frazier for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Detroit's Eric Haase batting cleanup on Saturday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Haase will start behind the plate after Tucker Barnhart was benched at home. In a matchup against right-hander Dylan Bundy, our models project Haase to score 12.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Carlos Perez not in lineup for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox catcher Carlos Perez is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Perez is being replaced behind the plate by Yasmani Grandal versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. In 8 plate appearances this season, Perez has a .125 batting average with a .250 OPS.
Nick Gordon in lineup Saturday evening for Minnesota
Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gordon is getting the nod at second base, batting third in the order versus Tigers starter Drew Hutchison. Our models project Gordon for 1.3 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.8...
