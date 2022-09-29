ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Comments / 7

Kathy Telgarsky
3d ago

mail delivery has been awful. I have the USPS email that sends me a photo of my exspected delivery for each day. I get one or two items, never everything. I have many items I never recieve. After contacting the manager of my post office he said that those pictures ARE WRONG unbelievable! Good Luck

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Cleveland Heights, OH
Government
Cleveland Heights, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward for man wanted for robbery, assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive task force is looking for a fugitive wanted for a violent crime in April 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals, Cornell Holly is a suspect in a robbery and an assault. He is also wanted for a parole violation. Holly, 35,...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A dilemma of indifference: Timothy D. Goler

HAMPTON, Virginia -- Why do we have limited success addressing simmering crises caused by marginalization in cities like Cleveland?. It’s true that Cleveland has consistently ranked among the poorest cities in the nation. Black residents in Cleveland experience poverty at a rate of almost 40%, significantly higher than the national rate. Cleveland was ranked worst in the United States for Black women. I could go on.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
Cleveland.com

Teen, Youngstown man dead in separate shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old male and a 33-year-old man are dead after separate shootings, both on the city’s East Side. Police say officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at about 5:39 p.m. Thursday after they were notified by a caller and by ShotSpotter of shots fired on the 12700 block of Signet Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds next to a motorcycle.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 18-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Euclid-Green neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man was found killed in Cleveland Saturday night, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

McDonald’s Franchisee Handing Out Naloxone Kits

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mondays mean Naloxone distribution days at local McDonalds locations owned by the Locke family. The life-saving kits will be given out Monday afternoon between 2 and 4 at the McDonalds on Mahoning Road near Harmont Avenue NE. It’s in cooperation with Canton...
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy