Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels
Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Study Simulations Show Concerning Findings for Future Hurricanes
A recent study discovered concerning findings in a specific region in the United States using over 35,000 computer simulations of storm tracks evolution. The study urged communities to achieve resilience to the impact of storms and hurricanes, highlighting the significance of reducing human-caused emissions. According to AccuWeather, the 35,000 computer...
natureworldnews.com
Why the Nord Stream Methane Leak Can Threaten the Environment
While experts still quantify the amount of leak from the Nord Stream pipelines, they said it could threaten the environment. The leaks from the Nord Stream have become a global concern because of the threat to Europe's environment and energy systems. The alarming explosion of the Nord Stream leak produced...
natureworldnews.com
New Supercontinent "Amasia" Will Form in 200 Million Years, Pacific Ocean Will Close —Simulation Shows
In a computer simulation, a research team predicted that in 200 million years, all of the continents of the world will coalesce into one single new supercontinent known as "Amasia." According to new research from Curtin University, Amasia is most likely to form when the Pacific Ocean, the oldest among oceans, closes in 200 to 300 million years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Catastrophic Coral Die-off in Costa Rica Was Caused by Severe Weather Resulting in Water Temperature Drop
Scientists have discovered that a catastrophic coral die-off event off the coast of Costa Rica was caused by an extreme weather event that resulted in rapid sea temperature drops of up to 10 degrees. Cold water shock to catastrophic coral collapse. Climate change-induced marine heat waves have been linked to...
natureworldnews.com
Sphagnum Moss Found to Drastically Slow Down Rainwater Runoff in Peak District ‘Outdoor Laboratory’ Study
Researchers discovered that a "superhero" moss can significantly reduce the risk and severity of flooding for communities living downstream. Scientists from the conservation organization Moors for the Future Partnership discovered that planting sphagnum moss in upland areas could dramatically slow the rate at which water runs off the hillsides, preventing river catchments from being inundated with water downstream.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Armored Worm That Scuttled Along the Ocean is Ancestor to Three Animal Groups
A stubbly shelled worm that scurried through marine corals 518 million years back, is the progenitor of three aquaculture industry taxa that inhabit quite a different lifestyle presently, according to latest research. This gives fresh insights concerning the development of various creatures at the period. Predecessor of Three Animal Groups.
natureworldnews.com
The Vredefort Crater: Africa’s Largest on Earth from 2 Billion Years Age
(Photo : Photo credit should read SANTIAGO VALLEJO/AFP via Getty Images) The Vredefort crater in South Africa is the world's biggest of its sort, stretching up to 300 kilometers (more than 180 miles) from edge to edge. Trekking continuously through one corner to the next could require around roughly three days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Marine Mammals: Narwhals Explained with the Chaos Theory
Narwhals are intriguing aquatic creatures who captivate humanity with their distinct look as well as mysterious living conditions beneath the Arctic Ocean ice. Although there remains a great deal to gaining knowledge concerning narwhals, particularly how to preserve certain vulnerable species from extinction, scientific researchers had already achieved a couple extra of scientific developments in current history.
Comments / 1