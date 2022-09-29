Dark Maggots Bring Life to Hawaii Fish Farms, Benefit Local Ecosystems, Boost Export Economy — Experts Hope

Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States
Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels
Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
natureworldnews.com
New Supercontinent "Amasia" Will Form in 200 Million Years, Pacific Ocean Will Close —Simulation Shows
In a computer simulation, a research team predicted that in 200 million years, all of the continents of the world will coalesce into one single new supercontinent known as "Amasia." According to new research from Curtin University, Amasia is most likely to form when the Pacific Ocean, the oldest among oceans, closes in 200 to 300 million years.
natureworldnews.com
NOAA Issued Geomagnetic Storm Warning That Will Produce Aurora in Parts of Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon
NOAA's Space Weather Forecast Center (SWPC) has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for tomorrow, predicting a moderate, potentially disruptive event; the strong geomagnetic storm could also produce atypical Northern Lights or aurora, with the glowing phenomenon in the night sky possible as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Oregon. Geomagnetic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
natureworldnews.com
Extremely Rare Sea Cucumber Lives Life Like a Jellyfish
The sea cucumber that lives like a jellyfish has been introduced. The Pelagothuria natatrix is a very uncommon species of sea cucumber that spends most of its life swimming and has a gelatinous body. Not a Jellyfish. A diaphanous species, which looks like a jellyfish but is something entirely different,...
natureworldnews.com
Sphagnum Moss Found to Drastically Slow Down Rainwater Runoff in Peak District ‘Outdoor Laboratory’ Study
Researchers discovered that a "superhero" moss can significantly reduce the risk and severity of flooding for communities living downstream. Scientists from the conservation organization Moors for the Future Partnership discovered that planting sphagnum moss in upland areas could dramatically slow the rate at which water runs off the hillsides, preventing river catchments from being inundated with water downstream.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Study Simulations Show Concerning Findings for Future Hurricanes
A recent study discovered concerning findings in a specific region in the United States using over 35,000 computer simulations of storm tracks evolution. The study urged communities to achieve resilience to the impact of storms and hurricanes, highlighting the significance of reducing human-caused emissions. According to AccuWeather, the 35,000 computer...
natureworldnews.com
Fascinating Study Finds First Evidence of Lasting Social Relationships of Chimpanzees and Gorillas in Wild
Researchers discovered the first evidence of a social relationship between chimpanzees and gorillas after a long-term study. The research noted and documented the lasting social relationship between chimpanzees and gorillas that was said to persist over the years and in different contexts. Scientists from Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
National Guard brings supplies to islands cut off from Florida after Hurricane Ian
Pine Island's only bridge to the mainland was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, and residents are effectively stuck. The Florida National Guard is flying in supplies by helicopter.
natureworldnews.com
What’s the Fastest Animal That Moves Through the Sky?
What creature has the quickest flight speed? And what genetic characteristics allow it to move so quickly?. The cheetah is well-known for being the swiftest mammal on soil, yet the animal world does not stop at the crust of the world. As stated by the Nature Conservancy, peregrine falcons are...
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Very Rare Fish Discovered in Nevada
National Park Service found 263 Devil's Hole pupfish in Devil's Hole, Nevada, after an earthquake hit the area in September. Based on the National Park Service's press release, reports discovered 263 Devil's Hole pupfish in the area. It noted that it was the highest count of pupfish in 19 years.
natureworldnews.com
What Role Does Hair Dye Play in the Conservation of the Australian Sea Lion
Human hair dye is being used on Australian sea lions at Carnac and Seal Islands off the coast of Perth in an innovative new project to track and learn about the local population. Edith Cowan University (ECU) is co-leading the project with marine researchers from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Forecasts Say Tropical Storm Orlene to Unleash Flooding Rainfall in Western Mexico and Could Become Hurricane
Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to become Hurricane, according to forecasts. The recent advisory from the National Hurricane Center said Orlene is set to unleash heavy rainfall. Affected residents are urged to prepare for Orlene. In the advisory published on October 1, 2022 (3:00 a,m MDT), the National Hurricane Center...
natureworldnews.com
Cautious Experts Monitoring Atlantic Basin for a New Tropical Development After Ian Leaves Florida in Havoc
Meteorologists are keeping an eye on certain areas of the Atlantic basin within which new tropical development may take place in the next week or two in the wake of Ian. The season, according to experts, is far from over; it doesn't officially end until November 30. Fiona, the first...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Armored Worm That Scuttled Along the Ocean is Ancestor to Three Animal Groups
A stubbly shelled worm that scurried through marine corals 518 million years back, is the progenitor of three aquaculture industry taxa that inhabit quite a different lifestyle presently, according to latest research. This gives fresh insights concerning the development of various creatures at the period. Predecessor of Three Animal Groups.
natureworldnews.com
Catastrophic Coral Die-off in Costa Rica Was Caused by Severe Weather Resulting in Water Temperature Drop
Scientists have discovered that a catastrophic coral die-off event off the coast of Costa Rica was caused by an extreme weather event that resulted in rapid sea temperature drops of up to 10 degrees. Cold water shock to catastrophic coral collapse. Climate change-induced marine heat waves have been linked to...
natureworldnews.com
Australian Pied Butcherbird: Researchers Discovered the Arrangement of Their Song Parts Is Significantly Related to the Rhythmical Timing
An international collaboration of musicians and birdsong scientists discovered that the order of song elements in the Australian pied butcherbird songs studied is strongly related to rhythmical timing. How are birdsongs composed?. The discovery was published today in Royal Society Open Science, as per ScienceDaily. Grammatical syntax and musical rhythm...
natureworldnews.com
Marine Mammals: Narwhals Explained with the Chaos Theory
Narwhals are intriguing aquatic creatures who captivate humanity with their distinct look as well as mysterious living conditions beneath the Arctic Ocean ice. Although there remains a great deal to gaining knowledge concerning narwhals, particularly how to preserve certain vulnerable species from extinction, scientific researchers had already achieved a couple extra of scientific developments in current history.
natureworldnews.com
The Vredefort Crater: Africa’s Largest on Earth from 2 Billion Years Age
(Photo : Photo credit should read SANTIAGO VALLEJO/AFP via Getty Images) The Vredefort crater in South Africa is the world's biggest of its sort, stretching up to 300 kilometers (more than 180 miles) from edge to edge. Trekking continuously through one corner to the next could require around roughly three days.
natureworldnews.com
Coastal Storms Could Bring Flooding and Windswept rainfall to Southeastern Virginia and Long Island
Forecasts showed coastal storms could unleash flooding rainfall on Northeast beaches, especially in Southeastern Virginia and Long Island. Coastal flooding and rainfall advisories are in effect. After Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in North Carolina and Florida, causing evacuations and massive flooding, reports revealed that the coastal storm could affect southeastern...
Comments / 0